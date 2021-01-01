I say England as the Irish and the Scots didn't vote for this, so I don't want to offend the Irish and Scots by lumping them in with the dickheads in England. I suppose I should say England and Wales, the Welsh have at least got a Labour govt, so half get let off, however the country did vote Leave, so chose to screw themselves over.
Do you think the union will collapse and do you support or oppose the break up?
Support it. All that money that gets shovelled into Scotland can come a few miles south and be shovelled into the North and South West of England. No offence to any ScotNats on here, I respect your wish for self-governance and genuinely wish you well as brothers and sisters on this island, but let them make their own mistakes.
Don't think it'll happen though. The status quo is a powerful force.
On that note, do you like haggis? (I love it, if that helps my independence argument
)