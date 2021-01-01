« previous next »
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11960 on: Yesterday at 09:50:35 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:36:34 pm
My country Wales are new to Qualifying for Tournements, so my allegiance usually lie with who ever is playing England.  I generally like an underdog. in 90 I liked Cameroon. 88 Ireland.  86 I fell in love with Maradona so was happy When they won. But generally no, I dont pick a team

Question on behalf of Johnno


England is fucked and other than aliens coming down and wiping the c*nts in this country out, then it'll never get any better. If I was younger, I honestly would not have kids, I just couldn't inflict this country on them.

If you could execute members of the govt and get away with it, who gets a bullet in the head?
Scouse not English

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11961 on: Yesterday at 09:59:00 pm »
There's not a single tory that is trustworthy, they are seem to have something very wrong with them. But Boris gets that bullet, he needs putting down asap the amount of damage he has done to this country.

Which airline do you simply refuse to fly with and why?
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11962 on: Yesterday at 10:02:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:50:35 pm
England is fucked and other than aliens coming down and wiping the c*nts in this country out, then it'll never get any better. If I was younger, I honestly would not have kids, I just couldn't inflict this country on them.

If you could execute members of the govt and get away with it, who gets a bullet in the head?


https://www.gov.uk/government/ministers

All of them. If I had to show some niceties, Id Spare Wallace  and Trevalayn as Ive not noticed how evil they are.

When asked a Question about issues in this country like Brexit  The Tories, Cost of living etc.  Why do some English people refer to England, as opposed UK like were not all in the same boat?  (not a direct go at you Rob)
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11963 on: Yesterday at 10:09:25 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:02:56 pm

https://www.gov.uk/government/ministers

All of them. If I had to show some niceties, Id Spare Wallace  and Trevalayn as Ive not noticed how evil they are.

When asked a Question about issues in this country like Brexit  The Tories, Cost of living etc.  Why do some English people refer to England, as opposed UK like were not all in the same boat?  (not a direct go at you Rob)


I say England as the Irish and the Scots didn't vote for this, so I don't want to offend the Irish and Scots by lumping them in with the dickheads in England. I suppose I should say England and Wales,  the Welsh have at least got a Labour govt, so half get let off, however the country did vote Leave, so chose to screw themselves over.

Do you think the union will collapse and do you support or oppose the break up?
Scouse not English

Offline bradders1011

  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11964 on: Today at 12:30:48 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:09:25 pm
I say England as the Irish and the Scots didn't vote for this, so I don't want to offend the Irish and Scots by lumping them in with the dickheads in England. I suppose I should say England and Wales,  the Welsh have at least got a Labour govt, so half get let off, however the country did vote Leave, so chose to screw themselves over.

Do you think the union will collapse and do you support or oppose the break up?

Support it. All that money that gets shovelled into Scotland can come a few miles south and be shovelled into the North and South West of England. No offence to any ScotNats on here, I respect your wish for self-governance and genuinely wish you well as brothers and sisters on this island, but let them make their own mistakes.

Don't think it'll happen though. The status quo is a powerful force.

On that note, do you like haggis? (I love it, if that helps my independence argument :))
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11965 on: Today at 07:34:27 am »
As a life-long Socialist (and coming from a long line on both sides with the very same life viewpoint - we don't ever call it politics) I would love for the whole of the UK to be exactly what it says on the tin - a UNITED kingdom. But it isn't and never has been. Funny don't you think how the use of language can be manipulated to create an unreal vision? England's history is splattered with various "Royal" houses claiming this that and the next bit of unconquered territory as "rightfully theirs", most ALL of them liars and get rich-quickers at the expense of less numerous neighbours.
England (under Norman kings) invaded and oppressed both Ireland AND Wales and even sent some Norman lords up to Scotland to lay the foundations of a future "Scottish" Royalty. All grab and plunder was what all of this was actually about. BUT most galling of all, so many of these great "English" families weren't ever English! So my question is who are the "English"?
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Online spen71

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11966 on: Today at 07:37:52 am »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 07:34:27 am
As a life-long Socialist (and coming from a long line on both sides with the very same life viewpoint - we don't ever call it politics) I would love for the whole of the UK to be exactly what it says on the tin - a UNITED kingdom. But it isn't and never has been. Funny don't you think how the use of language can be manipulated to create an unreal vision? England's history is splattered with various "Royal" houses claiming this that and the next bit of unconquered territory as "rightfully theirs", most ALL of them liars and get rich-quickers at the expense of less numerous neighbours.
England (under Norman kings) invaded and oppressed both Ireland AND Wales and even sent some Norman lords up to Scotland to lay the foundations of a future "Scottish" Royalty. All grab and plunder was what all of this was actually about. BUT most galling of all, so many of these great "English" families weren't ever English! So my question is who
are the "English"?

As my grandad always said.   Youll never beat the establishment,  they just do what they want.
