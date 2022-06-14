I think those jobs will eventually go the same way that lift attendants jobs disappeared. It will take time mind you. And god knows what careers those people will end up in. During the transition fewer ppl will choose driving so hopefully the economy can absorb them, but I wouldn't bet on it to be honest.
In your experience of relationships, is it true that opposites attract?
Absolutely. I'm married to a Manc, ex seasie holder, went home and away. She loves 80's music, hates Rock and metal, hates motorbikes, has no interest in cars. I don't like the 80's stuff she likes, I'm into Rock, Metal, love bands like Slipknot, Metallica, Megadeth as well as The Faces, Zepp, Floyd, you know the stuff. I ride Superbikes, love old cars, driving a Ferrari was a dream of mine. She fell for me the night she met me and knew on our 1st proper date we'd get married, I liked her from the off, but when I see photos of her in her 20's, I'd not have been interested in her. For some reason it just works with us and we have been through a lot of shit, mostly my fault, yet have been together 16 years and married 15 years this Sept. Her only long term relationship before me was with a Manc who was into the same stuff as her, she never wanted to marry him and my only long termer was with a woman who liked soft rock, was into bikes, sort of supported Liverpool but again that was never going to be a lifelong partnership.
I'm just blobbed on the couch for 5 minutes and War Games is on Film 4 - whats your favourite 80's film?