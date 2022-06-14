« previous next »
Crosby Nick

  Re: Ask the next person a question
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11880 on: June 14, 2022, 01:52:46 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on June 14, 2022, 01:39:18 pm
It is.

Will they?

Probably not. Some will be scared of losing their international place. Some might be worried about a backlash from fans or sponsors.

It would take someone very high profile and secure to call it out. Fair play to Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal, hes made his opinions pretty clear.

Whats the most youre prepared to pay for a pint?
SamLad

  Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11881 on: June 14, 2022, 01:57:59 pm »
« Reply #11881 on: June 14, 2022, 01:57:59 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on June 14, 2022, 01:39:18 pm
It is.

Will they?

I think they will. KdB made some comments recently (can't find the thing now) kinda complaining about the Nations Cup being scheduled after such a long season.  at some point the players' union(s) will have to address it.  either that or we'll have footie games 365 days a year.


Have you ever been rushed to hospital in an ambulance?
Kenny's Jacket

  Re: Ask the next person a question
  « Reply #11882 on: June 14, 2022, 02:06:29 pm »
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11882 on: June 14, 2022, 02:06:29 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 14, 2022, 01:52:46 pm
Probably not. Some will be scared of losing their international place. Some might be worried about a backlash from fans or sponsors.

It would take someone very high profile and secure to call it out. Fair play to Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal, hes made his opinions pretty clear.

Whats the most youre prepared to pay for a pint?

Different places different answers. 

I wouldnt pay more than a fiver for a pint in weatherspoons.

No more than 8  for a pint in London,  I know its expensive their but its still in Britain, its shouldnt be that special.

I made peace paying a tenner at places in Singaopre.  Ive seen places in Dubai asking more than a tenner and stayed thirsty.  So Id say 10 quid.

Whos the best Derry Girl?


Terry de Niro

  Re: Ask the next person a question
  « Reply #11883 on: Yesterday at 03:45:29 pm »
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11883 on: Yesterday at 03:45:29 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 14, 2022, 02:06:29 pm


Whos the best Derry Girl?



As I've never seen it, I wouldn't have a Scooby Doo.

How long will it be before Saudicastle win a trophy?
rob1966

  Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11884 on: Yesterday at 04:07:45 pm »
« Reply #11884 on: Yesterday at 04:07:45 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:45:29 pm
As I've never seen it, I wouldn't have a Scooby Doo.

How long will it be before Saudicastle win a trophy?

Hard to say as LFC and Abu Dhabi are at a level that they will struggle to get to while Klopp and the Bald Fraud are in charge - could be as little as 2 years for the League Cup and more than 5 for the League.

Watching LFC is an absolute buzz at the minute, but if the Oil Clubs are not reigned in, can you see yourself walking away from football until they are gone?
El Lobo

  Re: Ask the next person a question
  « Reply #11885 on: Yesterday at 04:44:18 pm »
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11885 on: Yesterday at 04:44:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:07:45 pm
Hard to say as LFC and Abu Dhabi are at a level that they will struggle to get to while Klopp and the Bald Fraud are in charge - could be as little as 2 years for the League Cup and more than 5 for the League.

Watching LFC is an absolute buzz at the minute, but if the Oil Clubs are not reigned in, can you see yourself walking away from football until they are gone?

It'd be a lot easier if we were shit. Certainly not at the moment. At the time Jurgen goes, at least another four years, I dread to think what it will look like. Its not just the oil clubs being reigned in, but the big associations all being in bed with the same regimes. The PL have allowed it, the FA have allowed it, UEFA have allowed it, FIFA have allowed it. They're all shit scared of not getting that sweet, sweet Dubai/Qatar/Saudi money from TV deals and dodgy sponsors. The only way to stop it is a collective effort.....but fans don't give a shit if its not their club impacted. Or worse....want the same for their club. We've seen it with others sports, F1, you can see it with golf, I wouldn't be surprised if there's a 'Qatar T20' league soon enough. If the moneys there, these sporting associations chase it and don't give a fuck about what it might mean human rights wise.

So yeah...maybe

Do you like it when its this hot, or are you one of those Brits who moans when its hot, moans when its cold, moans when it rains and moans when its dry?
Sheer Magnetism

  Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11886 on: Yesterday at 04:54:02 pm »
« Reply #11886 on: Yesterday at 04:54:02 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:44:18 pm
Do you like it when its this hot, or are you one of those Brits who moans when its hot, moans when its cold, moans when it rains and moans when its dry?

I was born in a hot country and had my childhood there so I'd much rather have a 30 degrees-plus day than one where the temperature creeps towards zero. I'd prefer it not to be quite this hot, but I'm fine with it.

What's your favourite month of the year for weather? I think it's hard to beat the gorgeous, long summer evenings of June.
I've been a good boy.

  Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11887 on: Yesterday at 06:06:01 pm »
« Reply #11887 on: Yesterday at 06:06:01 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 04:54:02 pm
I was born in a hot country and had my childhood there so I'd much rather have a 30 degrees-plus day than one where the temperature creeps towards zero. I'd prefer it not to be quite this hot, but I'm fine with it.

What's your favourite month of the year for weather? I think it's hard to beat the gorgeous, long summer evenings of June.
June and July are the best. August is usually shite I find.

Where's your next holiday?
Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
« Reply #11888 on: Yesterday at 06:09:27 pm »
« Reply #11888 on: Yesterday at 06:09:27 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 06:06:01 pm
June and July are the best. August is usually shite I find.

Where's your next holiday?

Starts tomorrow. 10 days at Glastonbury festival.

What's the biggest music festival/event you've been to?
Drinks Sangria

  Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11889 on: Today at 09:40:12 am »
« Reply #11889 on: Today at 09:40:12 am »
Probably just Leeds. I know that a boring answer. Want to do Glastonbury at least once in my life.

Would you rather win £1m and remain anonymous, or £10m and have your win outed and your face plastered locally and nationally?
ToneLa

  Re: Ask the next person a question
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11890 on: Today at 10:58:15 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:40:12 am
Probably just Leeds. I know that a boring answer. Want to do Glastonbury at least once in my life.

Would you rather win £1m and remain anonymous, or £10m and have your win outed and your face plastered locally and nationally?

I'd rather be anonymous BUT if it's £10m I'd end up well known anyway as I'd start a record label, own bars and set up charities and have a go at politicians and pay newspapers to run articles on what topics I want. So I'd lean into being a public figure. Which is why it won't happen, I'm not corrupt enough to fit in!

Jack Monroe - good cook or not?
afc turkish

  Re: Ask the next person a question
  « Reply #11891 on: Today at 12:30:23 pm »
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11891 on: Today at 12:30:23 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:58:15 am
I'd rather be anonymous BUT if it's £10m I'd end up well known anyway as I'd start a record label, own bars and set up charities and have a go at politicians and pay newspapers to run articles on what topics I want.

Jack Monroe - good cook or not?

Plus sponsor a national haiku competition...

Never heard of him, gonna go with no.

Is Darwin Kenny to Sadio's Kevin?
SamLad

  Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11892 on: Today at 01:32:42 pm »
« Reply #11892 on: Today at 01:32:42 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 12:30:23 pm
Plus sponsor a national haiku competition...

Never heard of him, gonna go with no.

Is Darwin Kenny to Sadio's Kevin?

hopefully, but we won't know for a while, will we?


Would you use a self-driven taxi?

