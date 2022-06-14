« previous next »
Online Crosby Nick

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11880 on: June 14, 2022, 01:52:46 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on June 14, 2022, 01:39:18 pm
It is.

Will they?

Probably not. Some will be scared of losing their international place. Some might be worried about a backlash from fans or sponsors.

It would take someone very high profile and secure to call it out. Fair play to Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal, hes made his opinions pretty clear.

Whats the most youre prepared to pay for a pint?
Offline SamLad

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11881 on: June 14, 2022, 01:57:59 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on June 14, 2022, 01:39:18 pm
It is.

Will they?

I think they will. KdB made some comments recently (can't find the thing now) kinda complaining about the Nations Cup being scheduled after such a long season.  at some point the players' union(s) will have to address it.  either that or we'll have footie games 365 days a year.


Have you ever been rushed to hospital in an ambulance?
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11882 on: June 14, 2022, 02:06:29 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 14, 2022, 01:52:46 pm
Probably not. Some will be scared of losing their international place. Some might be worried about a backlash from fans or sponsors.

It would take someone very high profile and secure to call it out. Fair play to Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal, hes made his opinions pretty clear.

Whats the most youre prepared to pay for a pint?

Different places different answers. 

I wouldnt pay more than a fiver for a pint in weatherspoons.

No more than 8  for a pint in London,  I know its expensive their but its still in Britain, its shouldnt be that special.

I made peace paying a tenner at places in Singaopre.  Ive seen places in Dubai asking more than a tenner and stayed thirsty.  So Id say 10 quid.

Whos the best Derry Girl?


Offline Terry de Niro

  Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11883 on: Today at 03:45:29 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 14, 2022, 02:06:29 pm


Whos the best Derry Girl?



As I've never seen it, I wouldn't have a Scooby Doo.

How long will it be before Saudicastle win a trophy?
Online rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11884 on: Today at 04:07:45 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:45:29 pm
As I've never seen it, I wouldn't have a Scooby Doo.

How long will it be before Saudicastle win a trophy?

Hard to say as LFC and Abu Dhabi are at a level that they will struggle to get to while Klopp and the Bald Fraud are in charge - could be as little as 2 years for the League Cup and more than 5 for the League.

Watching LFC is an absolute buzz at the minute, but if the Oil Clubs are not reigned in, can you see yourself walking away from football until they are gone?
Online El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11885 on: Today at 04:44:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:07:45 pm
Hard to say as LFC and Abu Dhabi are at a level that they will struggle to get to while Klopp and the Bald Fraud are in charge - could be as little as 2 years for the League Cup and more than 5 for the League.

Watching LFC is an absolute buzz at the minute, but if the Oil Clubs are not reigned in, can you see yourself walking away from football until they are gone?

It'd be a lot easier if we were shit. Certainly not at the moment. At the time Jurgen goes, at least another four years, I dread to think what it will look like. Its not just the oil clubs being reigned in, but the big associations all being in bed with the same regimes. The PL have allowed it, the FA have allowed it, UEFA have allowed it, FIFA have allowed it. They're all shit scared of not getting that sweet, sweet Dubai/Qatar/Saudi money from TV deals and dodgy sponsors. The only way to stop it is a collective effort.....but fans don't give a shit if its not their club impacted. Or worse....want the same for their club. We've seen it with others sports, F1, you can see it with golf, I wouldn't be surprised if there's a 'Qatar T20' league soon enough. If the moneys there, these sporting associations chase it and don't give a fuck about what it might mean human rights wise.

So yeah...maybe

Do you like it when its this hot, or are you one of those Brits who moans when its hot, moans when its cold, moans when it rains and moans when its dry?
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11886 on: Today at 04:54:02 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:44:18 pm
Do you like it when its this hot, or are you one of those Brits who moans when its hot, moans when its cold, moans when it rains and moans when its dry?

I was born in a hot country and had my childhood there so I'd much rather have a 30 degrees-plus day than one where the temperature creeps towards zero. I'd prefer it not to be quite this hot, but I'm fine with it.

What's your favourite month of the year for weather? I think it's hard to beat the gorgeous, long summer evenings of June.
Offline I've been a good boy.

  "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11887 on: Today at 06:06:01 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 04:54:02 pm
I was born in a hot country and had my childhood there so I'd much rather have a 30 degrees-plus day than one where the temperature creeps towards zero. I'd prefer it not to be quite this hot, but I'm fine with it.

What's your favourite month of the year for weather? I think it's hard to beat the gorgeous, long summer evenings of June.
June and July are the best. August is usually shite I find.

Where's your next holiday?
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  old and annoying
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11888 on: Today at 06:09:27 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 06:06:01 pm
June and July are the best. August is usually shite I find.

Where's your next holiday?

Starts tomorrow. 10 days at Glastonbury festival.

What's the biggest music festival/event you've been to?
