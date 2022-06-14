Hard to say as LFC and Abu Dhabi are at a level that they will struggle to get to while Klopp and the Bald Fraud are in charge - could be as little as 2 years for the League Cup and more than 5 for the League.



Watching LFC is an absolute buzz at the minute, but if the Oil Clubs are not reigned in, can you see yourself walking away from football until they are gone?



It'd be a lot easier if we were shit. Certainly not at the moment. At the time Jurgen goes, at least another four years, I dread to think what it will look like. Its not just the oil clubs being reigned in, but the big associations all being in bed with the same regimes. The PL have allowed it, the FA have allowed it, UEFA have allowed it, FIFA have allowed it. They're all shit scared of not getting that sweet, sweet Dubai/Qatar/Saudi money from TV deals and dodgy sponsors. The only way to stop it is a collective effort.....but fans don't give a shit if its not their club impacted. Or worse....want the same for their club. We've seen it with others sports, F1, you can see it with golf, I wouldn't be surprised if there's a 'Qatar T20' league soon enough. If the moneys there, these sporting associations chase it and don't give a fuck about what it might mean human rights wise.So yeah...maybeDo you like it when its this hot, or are you one of those Brits who moans when its hot, moans when its cold, moans when it rains and moans when its dry?