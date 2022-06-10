I can maybe give a semi-interesting/different response to that one.

When I was younger I didn't read at all, it wasn't exciting enough for me as I was a very active kid. A few years ago I was diagnosed with a mental illness, which had clearly been there and growing since I was 18. As each year passed things were changing for me in different ways and one of those changes was my ability to concentrate for long periods and also to retain information, but conversely also my thirst for knowledge and the 'bursts' that this would really come in. I was a 'non-reader' for years before this then later got through tons of stuff and absolutely loved reading fiction but also the thirst for knowledge for various other things (embarrassingly I've read enormous amounts of government reports, UN reports, you name it, the thirst was there in a big way at times...for anything!)

I've read so much now over the years but struggle to remember much, but some things stay better than others.

I was an every-weekend buyer at a local second-hand bookshop for years and read 25+ books a year at one point with ease. I have struggled to get through a single book in recent years and then, when my mental state changed, quickly zipped through loads of books (and reports) in the space of a few months (the plus side of this mental illness). But I haven't read a book since the last time this happened to me. I simply cannot concentrate enough, except for when things change the other way and then my concentration is better than anyone elses, by far. I would very much like to stay that way but unfortunately it is mostly the other way, which is frustrating. I have a few books that are particular favourites of mine and for different reasons: 'Naïve. Super', 'Crime and Punishment', and 'Flowers for Algernon', and despite being nonce-central, 'Lolita' is one of the best written books I've read.



I'll stay with the theme. What's the best book you've ever read and why do you think this?