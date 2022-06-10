« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 292 293 294 295 296 [297]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask the next person a question  (Read 408846 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,807
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11840 on: June 10, 2022, 08:16:42 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 10, 2022, 08:09:46 am
Id also add the Alisson, Fabinho summer into that list too (even though the question has been answered now!).

Favourite home kit is either the double kit from 85/86, the 13-14 Warrior number or our title kit from 19/20. I like a little bit of yellow/gold on there.

Favourite away kit would probably be the yellow with red trim from the 80s or the silver number from 87/88, they were the first couple of kits I ever had.

Do you ever think life is moving too fast, or are you happy with the pace of life? Dont know if its because Im getting older, something Covid times related, or just the monontony of working life but the year seems to be flying by without me doing very much.


You are young and life is long, and there is time to kill today
And then one day you find ten years have got behind you
No one told you when to run, you missed the starting gun

Every year is getting shorter, never seem to find the time
Plans that either come to naught or half a page of scribbled lines
Hanging on in quiet desperation is the English way
The time is gone, the song is over, thought I'd something more to say

 (TIME Pink Floyd)

That is how I feel life is. Took one of my bikes apart in 2010, with the plan to refurb it, it's still basically a frame 12 years later. So much I want to do but life gets in the way, not becoming a Dad until I was almost 42 didn't help as wwe all know kids take so much of your time, in a good way.

Will you be able to a least semi retire by 60, or are you stuck working until late 60s? I'm hoping for 60, based on the pensions I have and the fact that I don't think I'll get past 70.
« Last Edit: June 10, 2022, 08:33:03 am by rob1966 »
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,511
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11841 on: June 10, 2022, 08:31:20 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 10, 2022, 08:16:42 am

Will you be able to a least semi retire by 60, or are you stuck working until late 60s? I'm hoping for 60, based on the pensions I have and the fact that I don't think I'll get past 70.

Depends on my dad's house. He left it to us, not sure if my sisters want a slice. They have their own, I'm in it right now. I could use it to get on the housing market, which would mean more expendable income, which of course I could turn into savings, or make my own pension pot for the future. I never want to rent ever again

Why are good listeners so difficult to find?
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,928
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11842 on: June 10, 2022, 08:57:14 am »
Because everyone's more self obsessed than ever.

When's the last time you received a proper act of kindness from someone?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,511
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11843 on: June 10, 2022, 09:02:18 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 10, 2022, 08:57:14 am
Because everyone's more self obsessed than ever.

When's the last time you received a proper act of kindness from someone?

Went to the local co op a few weeks ago, bought some ale on me card There's a bitter working there I'm friendly with, have a catch up about footie but was in a bit of a rush so it was "alright mate", quick scan "right cya" I didn't wait around didn't expect a problem. Since then I got a new debit card - the next day in fact. So I was in there the other day and this lad said my card didn't go through! So, he paid for my ale  ;D And wouldn't take the cash off me!

If you had a bar, club, pub or restaurant, what would you call it, and any unusual rules?
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,928
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11844 on: June 10, 2022, 10:21:25 am »
Pub - The Dying Embers. No tracksuits, no hats indoors, no Carling. One night a week - Cheapo Classics menu with stuff like Beans on Toast with Red Leicester on there for like £2. Chip Butty £1.50.

What's the main thing Pubs can do to stay viable?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,236
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11845 on: June 10, 2022, 11:27:50 pm »
Don't go pubs but maybe more social activities for younguns?

Have you ever been badly scammed on holiday?
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,511
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11846 on: Yesterday at 11:26:34 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on June 10, 2022, 11:27:50 pm
Don't go pubs but maybe more social activities for younguns?

Have you ever been badly scammed on holiday?

Got distracted in Porto, in an alley, but what was weird was my apartment was robbed while that happened. So nothing was taken off my person (nobody really manages to do this), my Airbnb was cleaned out. Yes, I locked it. Implying an ownership scam. I did speak the police, but they were as useful as the police anywhere, eg. did nothing and sat on his fat arse with an attitude.

Do you know anyone who gets in lots of fights? Or heard of any? What drives this behaviour? Is violence inevitable sometimes in certain areas? I mean fights, not weapons, guns etc.
Logged

Online El_Frank

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 75
  • Doubters into believers
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11847 on: Yesterday at 11:49:16 am »
Yeah, I know a lad who has for his entire life as I've known of him been a fighter. Right back from school days, to random ones in pubs, to proper organised fights with other local hardnuts who think they're the hardest ones in town. He once arranged a fight with someone on a rugby field and wore football boots (he doesn't play footy) so he wouldn't slip on the grass. Good thinking in hindsight, and he did win. The lad he beat is now in prison for murdering someone else.

What drives it? Well, he came from a broken home, raised by his dad who was a bit of a drinker. I don't know the ins and outs of that though but they seemed to get on ok. He also (obviously) got into drugs and was a dealer who never semeed to work but had nice cars etc.

I've never won much in my life save for a few nice bets, but nothing huge, what's your best/biggest win?
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,467
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11848 on: Yesterday at 12:12:31 pm »
Quote from: El_Frank on Yesterday at 11:49:16 am
I've never won much in my life save for a few nice bets, but nothing huge, what's your best/biggest win?
Not a huge amount, but I once won over 500 pounds on a two-pound fivefold footy bet.

How many cars have you ever owned?
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,511
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11849 on: Yesterday at 12:16:44 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:12:31 pm
Not a huge amount, but I once won over 500 pounds on a two-pound fivefold footy bet.

How many cars have you ever owned?

0

How many steps do you do a day?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,688
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11850 on: Yesterday at 12:31:25 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 12:16:44 pm
0

How many steps do you do a day?

Less now Im working from home more, and running less. Used to aim for 10,000 minimum, up to 15-20k if Id walked to and from the station or gone for a short run.

Whats your favourite album cover?
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,656
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11851 on: Yesterday at 01:16:35 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:31:25 pm
Less now Im working from home more, and running less. Used to aim for 10,000 minimum, up to 15-20k if Id walked to and from the station or gone for a short run.

Whats your favourite album cover?

Animals by Pink Floyd.

Belt or braces?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,762
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11852 on: Yesterday at 01:49:34 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 01:16:35 pm
Animals by Pink Floyd.

Belt or braces?
Belt,  although these days (retired) I don't need either very often at all.  Usually in short when it's warm or jeans / track pants when it's cold.


During the season, how many hours a week do you spend watching footie games / highlights / discussion programs etc?
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,467
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11853 on: Yesterday at 03:18:05 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:49:34 pm



During the season, how many hours a week do you spend watching footie games / highlights / discussion programs etc?
Too many hours.   ;D

Who is/was your favourite Beatle?
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,511
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11854 on: Yesterday at 06:07:35 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:18:05 pm
Too many hours.   ;D

Who is/was your favourite Beatle?

John, artistically mainly but Paul is a more acceptable answer since that Peter Jacko doc I reckon. Is a joke in Peep Show where the square Mark asks this and goes "Well, it's Paul obviously", but yknow what? I can respect that. Any of em though. Like Ringo is no bad choice. George. George Martin even

Do you miss Top of the Pops? Would it be good nowadays?
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11855 on: Yesterday at 06:30:38 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 06:07:35 pm
Do you miss Top of the Pops? Would it be good nowadays?
Not really, I actually enjoy the reruns on BBC4 more than I did watching a lot of it at the time. TV could really do with a live music show that highlights new acts and current music, but the charts ceased to be relevant when they became linked to streaming and downloading and the reality would be extremely bland.

Which album doesn't get its dues in any of those all-time lists that magazines and websites seem to do every now and then?
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,511
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11856 on: Yesterday at 07:59:57 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 06:30:38 pm
Not really, I actually enjoy the reruns on BBC4 more than I did watching a lot of it at the time. TV could really do with a live music show that highlights new acts and current music, but the charts ceased to be relevant when they became linked to streaming and downloading and the reality would be extremely bland.

Which album doesn't get its dues in any of those all-time lists that magazines and websites seem to do every now and then?

There's loads. The La's is the best album or one of em. Also Godspeed You! Black Emperor - Skinny Fists. So so many. In Rainbows. Those lists are boring, usually very predictable. Or they slot in a "newer" artist who frankly isn't worthwhile

If you were invisible, what would you do to the prime minister?  ;D
Logged

Online El_Frank

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 75
  • Doubters into believers
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11857 on: Yesterday at 09:15:45 pm »
I'd drug him and then when he's just about unconscious I would sneak a pig and a camera into number 10, make a deal with the media and set him up in a compromising position and broadcast live to the world that Boris is a pig fucker.

What's the scariest thing that's ever happened to you?
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,467
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11858 on: Yesterday at 09:51:39 pm »
Quote from: El_Frank on Yesterday at 09:15:45 pm


What's the scariest thing that's ever happened to you?
Was on a ferry from Ostend to Dover that should have taken 4 hours, but it took 10, as the weather took a turn for the very worse. Was the worst imaginable crossing I have ever been on, This was in 1991 and I have never been on a cross-channel ferry since.

Who's your favourite band?
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,236
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11859 on: Yesterday at 10:28:09 pm »
Rolling Stones

Do you have unwavering loyalty to a brand? Eg, Xbox or PS5, Apple or Samsung
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,511
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11860 on: Today at 04:37:33 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 10:28:09 pm
Rolling Stones

Do you have unwavering loyalty to a brand? Eg, Xbox or PS5, Apple or Samsung

My job involves one of those mentioned but I signed an NDA sooooo.... But basically yes. I'm in this job because I absolutely believe in it. Not a huge corpo guy, but the brand has been with me my whole life. Also my current headphone brand is Audio Technica. I wear Nike stuff just cause I like it (mainly the trainees). Not massively brand loyal in other areas. Pataks I suppose for curry sauce when I'm not making it myself. Umm, Xiaomi for phones. My current one is notch free. That's it I suppose. Maybe I am really corpo?  ;)


What's a life skill you wish they taught at school and for what age?
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,928
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11861 on: Today at 09:11:26 am »
General DIY would have been useful. Im now in my late 20s and have lived alone/with my partner for over 6 years now and am constantly picking up stuff and surprise myself with how little I know how to do. When I was young we were too poor to afford to do DIY, so I never got the opportunity to learn. Today Im tiling my new kitchen. A year ago putting a painting up was ambitious.

What compulsory lesson would benefit kids more - a morals and ethics class or financial planning class?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,585
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11862 on: Today at 09:21:00 am »
Financial planning. Looking back at my own life, I had the impulse and interest to seek knowledge on ethics. Exploring ideas, reading, it just came naturally. Meanwhile I was always pretty clueless about finances and still only know how to save - not how to invest.

Do you have a favourite font?
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,928
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11863 on: Today at 11:42:12 am »
Calibri body is fine. I dont think about fonts much. The tasteful thickness.

Favourite film of the 00s?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,467
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11864 on: Today at 01:31:54 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:42:12 am
Calibri body is fine. I dont think about fonts much. The tasteful thickness.

Favourite film of the 00s?
Blow (2001)

Favourite song of the 00s?
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11865 on: Today at 01:55:33 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:31:54 pm
Favourite song of the 00s?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WSmuzEzeAeY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WSmuzEzeAeY</a>


How do you think your reading habits have changed since you've got older, and why?
Logged

Online El_Frank

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 75
  • Doubters into believers
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11866 on: Today at 03:34:21 pm »
I can maybe give a semi-interesting/different response to that one.
When I was younger I didn't read at all, it wasn't exciting enough for me as I was a very active kid. A few years ago I was diagnosed with a mental illness, which had clearly been there and growing since I was 18. As each year passed things were changing for me in different ways and one of those changes was my ability to concentrate for long periods and also to retain information, but conversely also my thirst for knowledge and the 'bursts' that this would really come in. I was a 'non-reader' for years before this then later got through tons of stuff and absolutely loved reading fiction but also the thirst for knowledge for various other things (embarrassingly I've read enormous amounts of government reports, UN reports, you name it, the thirst was there in a big way at times...for anything!)
I've read so much now over the years but struggle to remember much, but some things stay better than others.
I was an every-weekend buyer at a local second-hand bookshop for years and read 25+ books a year at one point with ease. I have struggled to get through a single book in recent years and then, when my mental state changed, quickly zipped through loads of books (and reports) in the space of a few months (the plus side of this mental illness). But I haven't read a book since the last time this happened to me. I simply cannot concentrate enough, except for when things change the other way and then my concentration is better than anyone elses, by far. I would very much like to stay that way but unfortunately it is mostly the other way, which is frustrating. I have a few books that are particular favourites of mine and for different reasons: 'Naïve. Super', 'Crime and Punishment', and 'Flowers for Algernon', and despite being nonce-central, 'Lolita' is one of the best written books I've read.

I'll stay with the theme. What's the best book you've ever read and why do you think this?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,807
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11867 on: Today at 03:48:28 pm »
Quote from: El_Frank on Today at 03:34:21 pm
I can maybe give a semi-interesting/different response to that one.
When I was younger I didn't read at all, it wasn't exciting enough for me as I was a very active kid. A few years ago I was diagnosed with a mental illness, which had clearly been there and growing since I was 18. As each year passed things were changing for me in different ways and one of those changes was my ability to concentrate for long periods and also to retain information, but conversely also my thirst for knowledge and the 'bursts' that this would really come in. I was a 'non-reader' for years before this then later got through tons of stuff and absolutely loved reading fiction but also the thirst for knowledge for various other things (embarrassingly I've read enormous amounts of government reports, UN reports, you name it, the thirst was there in a big way at times...for anything!)
I've read so much now over the years but struggle to remember much, but some things stay better than others.
I was an every-weekend buyer at a local second-hand bookshop for years and read 25+ books a year at one point with ease. I have struggled to get through a single book in recent years and then, when my mental state changed, quickly zipped through loads of books (and reports) in the space of a few months (the plus side of this mental illness). But I haven't read a book since the last time this happened to me. I simply cannot concentrate enough, except for when things change the other way and then my concentration is better than anyone elses, by far. I would very much like to stay that way but unfortunately it is mostly the other way, which is frustrating. I have a few books that are particular favourites of mine and for different reasons: 'Naïve. Super', 'Crime and Punishment', and 'Flowers for Algernon', and despite being nonce-central, 'Lolita' is one of the best written books I've read.

I'll stay with the theme. What's the best book you've ever read and why do you think this?

The Chimp Paradox by Steve Peters. This book basically saved my marriage and my mental state.

If you are looking for a recipe for a meal, in my case it was Beef Stifado, and you see Jamie Olivers name, will you try the recipe or think nah fuck that and keep searching?
Logged
Scouse not English
Pages: 1 ... 292 293 294 295 296 [297]   Go Up
« previous next »
 