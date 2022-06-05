What is the best one piece of financial advice to give a young (say early 20's) relative?



The best way to make you more financially secure is getting on the property ladder. You don't want to sacrifice your youth for the benefit of just a house. Equally I wouldn't be spending lots of money on things like cars.It's incredibly hard to save up for a house though. I was early 30's before I could afford to buy a property. I'd had pretty good jobs after leaving Uni. Had 1 car for about 8 years. Lived in house where the rent was cheaper etc.. All that still meant I had to save for about 8 -10 years for a deposit. That was also including my girlfriend (now Wife) coming in with half the deposit.It's made a massive difference though. I've moved around with work so been forced to buy and sell properties. I've made some good, but fortuitous, decisions with house purchases and ended up making some money on them. It's allowed me to climb the housing ladder quickly. More quickly than it took me to save for that initial deposit. Being on the housing ladder allows that flexibility. The 1st step is incredibly difficult though.Beyond buying a house, longer term I'd look to put any spare cash into your pension or ISAs. Unless you want to work until your late 60's then you need to add money to your pension, have a house that you can release a lot of equity from or have money available in ISAs, shares, trust funds, bonds etc.. Pension and ISAs are the best IMO but only after you've got yourself comfortable with buying and paying for a house.Banging loads of money into ISAs and pensions is difficult for the vast majority of people. However, a little bit consistently over decades may be the difference between retiring a few years earlier.Nothing particularly ground breaking in what I've suggested. And nothing that's particularly easy to do either. House, pension, ISAs. Probably in that order IMO (though I'm not a financial expert by a long way!).