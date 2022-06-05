« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 291 292 293 294 295 [296]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask the next person a question  (Read 406867 times)

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,938
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11800 on: June 5, 2022, 07:46:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June  5, 2022, 07:42:49 pm
Nickleback get a load of shite but for the style of music they make, they are actually a good band. Europe are another one, everyone only knows The Final Countdown but I've heard loads of decent stuff from them.

Have you put the heating on yet?

It's 90 degrees outside in sunny North Carolina, so, nah, not felt the need. AC getting a right steady go, though... :D

Stranger Things or The Boys?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,455
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11801 on: June 5, 2022, 08:09:23 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on June  5, 2022, 07:46:41 pm
It's 90 degrees outside in sunny North Carolina, so, nah, not felt the need. AC getting a right steady go, though... :D

Stranger Things or The Boys?

Stephen King

What's better, British punk or American punk?
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,126
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11802 on: June 5, 2022, 08:29:01 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on June  5, 2022, 08:09:23 pm
Stephen King

What's better, British punk or American punk?
British.

Just for The Clash  :D, never understood the hype for the Pistols, but The Clash have an amazing body of work and also were a band who experimented beyond Punk, Ramones are iconic but i gotta say British Punk.

What are you hoping for next season from Jurgen and the boys.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,455
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11803 on: June 5, 2022, 08:38:52 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on June  5, 2022, 08:29:01 pm
British.

Just for The Clash  :D, never understood the hype for the Pistols, but The Clash have an amazing body of work and also were a band who experimented beyond Punk, Ramones are iconic but i gotta say British Punk.

What are you hoping for next season from Jurgen and the boys.

7


Do you think Southgate was REALLY surprised?

"Gareth Southgate was very surprised to hear Englands players booed by a crowd largely composed of children when they took the knee before kick-off against Hungary and suggested the youngsters actions were a result of inherited thinking from their elders."
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,445
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11804 on: Yesterday at 01:14:04 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on June  5, 2022, 08:38:52 pm
7


Do you think Southgate was REALLY surprised?

"Gareth Southgate was very surprised to hear Englands players booed by a crowd largely composed of children when they took the knee before kick-off against Hungary and suggested the youngsters actions were a result of inherited thinking from their elders."
Not one bit.

What's you favourite other sport other than footy?
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,870
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11805 on: Yesterday at 01:35:03 pm »
Boxing or NFL. I always go to the NFL when its in England and I hope to catch a game in the US at some point in my life. Boxing is always an event with my mates - we go round someones house, have some drinks and a takeaway and make a night out of it. The food and drink is usually better than the boxing though. I also like Golf and athletics.

If you could make one foreign leader UK Prime Minister, who would it be?

Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,126
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11806 on: Yesterday at 09:01:35 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 01:35:03 pm
Boxing or NFL. I always go to the NFL when its in England and I hope to catch a game in the US at some point in my life. Boxing is always an event with my mates - we go round someones house, have some drinks and a takeaway and make a night out of it. The food and drink is usually better than the boxing though. I also like Golf and athletics.

If you could make one foreign leader UK Prime Minister, who would it be?
Jacinda Ardern NZ PM, amazing leadership during the pandemic.


What's your all time favourite album.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,938
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11807 on: Yesterday at 10:01:19 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 09:01:35 pm
Jacinda Ardern NZ PM, amazing leadership during the pandemic.


What's your all time favourite album.

Social Distortion, by Social Distortion... eponymous

Is there a more pompous descriptive than eponymous?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,870
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11808 on: Yesterday at 11:45:07 pm »
Equanimous?

Your favourite ever sitcom?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,364
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11809 on: Today at 12:12:15 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:45:07 pm
Equanimous?

Your favourite ever sitcom?

I'd have to say Seinfeld. It has stood the test of time remarkably. Yes, some few things don't work any more but take anything from the same are and it's be many times worse. The genius writing of Larry and Jerry combined with all the great staff writers they had. Not sure anything will ever come close to that in terms of quality, especially when you add the comic timing of the other actors. You could read the scripts alone and still chuckle.

More recent ones that were very good was Lovesick and New Girl (first 4-5 seasons).

Did you ever raise a puppy?
If yes, what was most difficult about it?
If no, which breed would you choose?
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,870
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11810 on: Today at 10:06:09 am »
Yes. The difficult thing was keeping her engaged due to her massive energy. If she didn't get walked at least 4 miles a day she became destructive. Chewed the fuck out of a dresser we had at the time. With breed, she was a border collie and realistically it's difficult to keep working dogs purely as pets. I wouldn't have another even though I loved her, she was batshit crazy and not good with people she didn't know. Will get another dog in maybe 5/6 years when we're more settled.

What's the best console ever released?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,631
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11811 on: Today at 10:15:53 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:06:09 am
Yes. The difficult thing was keeping her engaged due to her massive energy. If she didn't get walked at least 4 miles a day she became destructive. Chewed the fuck out of a dresser we had at the time. With breed, she was a border collie and realistically it's difficult to keep working dogs purely as pets. I wouldn't have another even though I loved her, she was batshit crazy and not good with people she didn't know. Will get another dog in maybe 5/6 years when we're more settled.

What's the best console ever released?

I think its between the SNES and the PS2, but I'd go PS2 just because its got such an amazing back catalogue of games.

What was the craziest/most dangerous thing you did as a kid?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,870
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11812 on: Today at 10:21:53 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:15:53 am
I think its between the SNES and the PS2, but I'd go PS2 just because its got such an amazing back catalogue of games.

What was the craziest/most dangerous thing you did as a kid?
Something that still makes me cringe and feel guilty over 15 years later. I was driving a quad bike on the main road with my mate on the back, full of adrenaline (shouldn't have had it on the road but was doing a mile or so to the next farm) and overtook a bus on a blind bend just for the rush. One thing to risk my life but shouldn't have done that with someone else on the back. Probably 13/14 at the time. Would never do something so reckless now but at the time I was young and stupid, could have got us both killed.

What's the worst technological leap of the last 30 years, in term's of damaging impact to society?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11813 on: Today at 12:01:04 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:21:53 am
What's the worst technological leap of the last 30 years, in term's of damaging impact to society?

Definitely social media, the way it promotes conformity and how it's been harnessed to subjugate and intimidate minorities, promote powerful interests through bot posts and spur violence in developing countries. Having said that, ask me the same question in a decade and I'll probably say AI and how it will have made society far more Orwellian.

What's your taste in interior design? If you could kit out your home any way you wanted what would it look like?
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,228
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11814 on: Today at 12:44:59 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:01:04 pm
Definitely social media, the way it promotes conformity and how it's been harnessed to subjugate and intimidate minorities, promote powerful interests through bot posts and spur violence in developing countries. Having said that, ask me the same question in a decade and I'll probably say AI and how it will have made society far more Orwellian.

What's your taste in interior design? If you could kit out your home any way you wanted what would it look like?
Moroccan decor but with a modern twist, looks stunning.

If you could take over any building in the world and move into it as your home, what would you choose?
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,870
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11815 on: Today at 01:28:36 pm »
Does it have to be a famous building, because there's a house near the golf course in Formby that's stunning that I'd love to live in. Famous building... I wouldn't want the attention that attracts, but pushed for an answer, maybe Lindisfarne Castle.

Could you build your dream home for £500k? That's land, planning, material and renovation/build costs?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,696
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11816 on: Today at 02:17:59 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 01:28:36 pm
Does it have to be a famous building, because there's a house near the golf course in Formby that's stunning that I'd love to live in. Famous building... I wouldn't want the attention that attracts, but pushed for an answer, maybe Lindisfarne Castle.

Could you build your dream home for £500k? That's land, planning, material and renovation/build costs?

No. My mate had his house demolished and rebuilt and that cost about £2 million. I'd need enough land to have a pool, 5 a side pitch for the lads, tennis court, workshop/mancave for the bikes and cars, en suites, rooms for visitors and other stuff.

Would you buy a classic car like a Mexico/RS2000/Cosworth if you had the money or do you think its far too much for what you actually get?
Logged
Scouse not English

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11817 on: Today at 02:26:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:17:59 pm
No. My mate had his house demolished and rebuilt and that cost about £2 million. I'd need enough land to have a pool, 5 a side pitch for the lads, tennis court, workshop/mancave for the bikes and cars, en suites, rooms for visitors and other stuff.

Would you buy a classic car like a Mexico/RS2000/Cosworth if you had the money or do you think its far too much for what you actually get?

No.  I think any enjoyment you'd get would be negated by the risk of owning it - ie a target for thieves and vandals and arseholes.  Unless you'd be happy keeping it locked up 24/7 except for the rare occasions when you'd go for a spin, then right back into the garage.


What is the best one piece of financial advice to give a young (say early 20's) relative?
Logged

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,683
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11818 on: Today at 03:08:44 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:26:23 pm
No.  I think any enjoyment you'd get would be negated by the risk of owning it - ie a target for thieves and vandals and arseholes.  Unless you'd be happy keeping it locked up 24/7 except for the rare occasions when you'd go for a spin, then right back into the garage.


What is the best one piece of financial advice to give a young (say early 20's) relative?

Pay as much into your pension as you can - i started late (in my 30's) and i'm having to put in serious money to get any decent benefit.

I'm in a job i dont particularly like but it pays well and has decent perks.  Would you pack it all in for something you enjoyed but would mean that financially you would more than likely struggle??
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,870
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11819 on: Today at 03:20:57 pm »
Probably not unless the job was my absolute passion. The worry and anxiety of struggling financially would outweigh the enjoyment from the job and you'd come to resent the thing you once loved.

Favourite Film Director?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,030
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11820 on: Today at 03:26:26 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:26:23 pm
What is the best one piece of financial advice to give a young (say early 20's) relative?

The best way to make you more financially secure is getting on the property ladder. You don't want to sacrifice your youth for the benefit of just a house. Equally I wouldn't be spending lots of money on things like cars.

It's incredibly hard to save up for a house though. I was early 30's before I could afford to buy a property. I'd had pretty good jobs after leaving Uni. Had 1 car for about 8 years. Lived in house where the rent was cheaper etc.. All that still meant I had to save for about 8 -10 years for a deposit. That was also including my girlfriend (now Wife) coming in with half the deposit.

It's made a massive difference though. I've moved around with work so been forced to buy and sell properties. I've made some good, but fortuitous, decisions with house purchases and ended up making some money on them. It's allowed me to climb the housing ladder quickly. More quickly than it took me to save for that initial deposit. Being on the housing ladder allows that flexibility. The 1st step is incredibly difficult though.

Beyond buying a house, longer term I'd look to put any spare cash into your pension or ISAs. Unless you want to work until your late 60's then you need to add money to your pension, have a house that you can release a lot of equity from or have money available in ISAs, shares, trust funds, bonds etc.. Pension and ISAs are the best IMO but only after you've got yourself comfortable with buying and paying for a house.

Banging loads of money into ISAs and pensions is difficult for the vast majority of people. However, a little bit consistently over decades may be the difference between retiring a few years earlier.

Nothing particularly ground breaking in what I've suggested. And nothing that's particularly easy to do either. House, pension, ISAs. Probably in that order IMO (though I'm not a financial expert by a long way!).

What your favourite pasta dish?
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,030
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11821 on: Today at 04:02:57 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:20:57 pm
Favourite Film Director?

I'm not a film buff so would probably say Martin Scorsese. That's on the strength of the filmography. Really liked Goodfellas back in the day. Thought Wolf of Wall Street was one of the most enjoyable film of it's kind in the last 5-10 years. Some iconic moments in both films.

They'll be other directors people who are more into films will like. John Ford has won most Oscars as Director but I'd be hard pushed to name one of his films, never mind make a critical assessment of his role as a film director in the 1940's and 50's..

What's your favourite pasta dish?
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,870
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11822 on: Today at 05:00:17 pm »
A simple pesto with spaghegtti can be sensational if done well and fresh.

Worst fast food?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,445
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11823 on: Today at 05:13:03 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 05:00:17 pm
A simple pesto with spaghegtti can be sensational if done well and fresh.

Worst fast food?
McNasties

Favourite fast food?
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,870
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11824 on: Today at 05:15:52 pm »
Jollibee's is decent in town but I really want to try In n Out Burger in the States, that looks mint.

Are you or were you ever a good football player? Or was there another sport you were better at?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Pages: 1 ... 291 292 293 294 295 [296]   Go Up
« previous next »
 