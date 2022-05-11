« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 287 288 289 290 291 [292]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask the next person a question  (Read 400561 times)

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,821
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11640 on: May 11, 2022, 02:13:14 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 10, 2022, 10:19:40 pm
She'd fucking love to.

Is inciting wives to batter their husbands ever acceptable? ;)

On certain occasions, one might argue that it is sort of excusable...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,937
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11641 on: May 11, 2022, 11:45:55 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 10, 2022, 07:14:23 pm
Are you really neat and tidy at home, or do you leave stuff lying about? Missus hates that I hang clothes on the floor, leave mugs on the window ledge etc etc

I'm ridiculously tidy. I do all the cleaning in the house. Takes me about 4-5 hours at the weekend. In between I'm an absolute stickler for the kids or Wife leaving anything lying about. Toys etc. need to be put away at the end of the day. No clothes hanging about. No dirty dishes (or even clean dishes drying) left over night. I'm basically a nightmare about it but the house looks really nice and tidy.

Would you rather do a job you love but get paid less for or a job you dislike but get paid more for? Ultimately we all go to work for money. But could you do a job for 25% more pay if the actual job (still in same sector/area) was considerably more difficult or dislikable?
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,678
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11642 on: May 11, 2022, 12:05:07 pm »
25% isn't enough of an upswing for me to do something I hated. When I was in my early 20s, I had an extremely well paid job that I despised and it took up all my free time too. It became a lifestyle as opposed to a job and I hated it. I took like a 40% pay cut to leave that sector and only now, 8 years later, am I earning what I was at 21. Having said that, if the money was good enough I could stomach something I hated for a couple of years. Not longer term than that though and definitely not for 25%. I'd take a massive pay cut if I could work on Liverpool's scouting and analysis teams. As long as they didn't take the piss I'd work for a less than mediocre wage. Having said that, their current staff are probably on considerably more than I am.

Do you like any foreign delicacies or foods that aren't common in your country but have now become a frequent purchase for you? I go to an Eastern European supermarket just to be able to get Ajvar and Lutenitsa, a kind of red pepper and veg spread/dip that is sensational either with crisps, a charcuterie board or just on sandwiches.

Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11643 on: May 11, 2022, 12:35:08 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on May 11, 2022, 11:45:55 am
I'm ridiculously tidy. I do all the cleaning in the house. Takes me about 4-5 hours at the weekend. In between I'm an absolute stickler for the kids or Wife leaving anything lying about. Toys etc. need to be put away at the end of the day. No clothes hanging about. No dirty dishes (or even clean dishes drying) left over night. I'm basically a nightmare about it but the house looks really nice and tidy.

Would you rather do a job you love but get paid less for or a job you dislike but get paid more for? Ultimately we all go to work for money. But could you do a job for 25% more pay if the actual job (still in same sector/area) was considerably more difficult or dislikable?

I took a 70%+ pay cut to try a job I always wanted to do. I went from doing 'transitions' for an investment bank to making lattes in a cafe. Best thing I've ever done. I've worked as a barista, ran a flagship cafe for a coffee company, built and sold my own cafe and now run a small coffee roaster in Sydney for a fantastic owner. I still earn less than I did 14 years ago but wouldn't have it any other way. Love the industry (even though Covid has been extra challenging) and have only been stressed at work once in all that time (working on a special project).

Do you see the necessity in declaring your pronoun? And if so, why or why not?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,678
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11644 on: May 11, 2022, 01:44:37 pm »
Not really. I'd hope it's fairly obvious that I identify as what I am biologically - a man. If people want to me to be respectful of their pronouns I absolutely will do because I wouldn't want anyone to feel uncomfortable, but at the same time I would ask that those people respect that mistakes happen and it's hard to change a lifetime of gendering people - slip ups will and do happen. A lady I work with has a Son who is biologically female and only in the last few months has started to identify as male. A few times I've asked 'how's Sian, she doing alright at college?' Sian now goes by Finn and uses male pronouns. No offence was intended, it's just difficult sometimes to separate gender identity from the culture you're brought up in. But I'd always look to correct that behaviour if someone didn't like it.

I'll ask the same question seeing as Jookie steamrolled me  ;):

Do you like any foreign delicacies or foods that aren't common in your country but have now become a frequent purchase for you? I go to an Eastern European supermarket just to be able to get Ajvar and Lutenitsa, a kind of red pepper and veg spread/dip that is sensational either with crisps, a charcuterie board or just on sandwiches.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,328
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11645 on: May 13, 2022, 05:42:15 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 11, 2022, 01:44:37 pm


Do you like any foreign delicacies or foods that aren't common in your country but have now become a frequent purchase for you? I go to an Eastern European supermarket just to be able to get Ajvar and Lutenitsa, a kind of red pepper and veg spread/dip that is sensational either with crisps, a charcuterie board or just on sandwiches.

When I first went to Portugal in 1999, Piri Piri Chicken wasn't a massively common dish to see in England as it is now. So I would have to say anything with Piri Piri sauce is something I have had quite a bit since then.

If you had the power to end a certain genre of music, what genre are you choosing?

Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11646 on: May 13, 2022, 06:16:39 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 13, 2022, 05:42:15 pm
If you had the power to end a certain genre of music, what genre are you choosing?

Rap. [no explanation required]

do you rgerad yourself as fit / healthy for your age?
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,678
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11647 on: May 13, 2022, 07:02:25 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on May 13, 2022, 06:16:39 pm
Rap. [no explanation required]

do you rgerad yourself as fit / healthy for your age?
Yeah I reckon so. Im 29 so should probably be in the shape of my life. Last year I was running 50 miles a week and did a 5k in 17:12 so I was the fittest Id been in my life at that point. Now I swim once a week, run 3 times and gym twice so Id say Im fitter than 99% of people. Healthy though? I dont smoke but used to for about a year in my early 20s, but I do drink (maybe 4-6 drinks a week) and my diet varies. I weigh 12 and a bit stone at 510 so certainly not overweight but have been in the past.

Whats the worst shape youve ever been in? Mine was probably as a teenager.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,270
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11648 on: May 13, 2022, 07:10:52 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 13, 2022, 07:02:25 pm
Yeah I reckon so. Im 29 so should probably be in the shape of my life. Last year I was running 50 miles a week and did a 5k in 17:12 so I was the fittest Id been in my life at that point. Now I swim once a week, run 3 times and gym twice so Id say Im fitter than 99% of people. Healthy though? I dont smoke but used to for about a year in my early 20s, but I do drink (maybe 4-6 drinks a week) and my diet varies. I weigh 12 and a bit stone at 510 so certainly not overweight but have been in the past.

Whats the worst shape youve ever been in? Mine was probably as a teenager.

When I was seriously ill, I could barely walk up the stairs, my heart just couldn't pump enough blood to keep me going. I was like that at 31. Lost 2 stone due to pissing out all the fluid in my body due to water retention between my heart op on the Friday and the Monday

Non illness, when I was July 2005, when I was 37 and split up with a long term G/F. I'd not noticed my weight and how bad I was, as I used to walk the dogs of a night for over an hour. I weighed myself in the January and I was 19st 3lbs. Started eating healthily and swimming and lost 4 stone by the May and was swimming a mile every dinner hour and doing Kendo twice a week. I'm 55 now and can walk for miles, but can't run any kinds of distance.

Who is your celebrity crush, other than Priti Patel?
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,171
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11649 on: May 13, 2022, 08:58:22 pm »
Don't really have one, but back in the day I used to LOVE Cassie.

What score are we winning by tomorrow and who scores?
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,989
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11650 on: May 13, 2022, 11:12:52 pm »
2-0 Mané, Salah

Who the fuck is Cassie?
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,388
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11651 on: May 13, 2022, 11:14:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 13, 2022, 11:12:52 pm
2-0 Mané, Salah

Who the fuck is Cassie?
Short for David Cassidy I think.

Richard Dawkins or Christopher Hitchins...
Who makes the best arguements?
« Last Edit: May 13, 2022, 11:16:13 pm by Tesco tearaway »
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,678
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11652 on: Yesterday at 01:30:22 pm »
I dont know much about or follow either of them. Both speak well when Ive heard them but Ive only had more than a cursory listen to Dawson and he talks some interesting sense in places. Again limited knowledge on my part.

Have peoples behavioural and moral standards slipped or do we just notice poor behaviour more due to the media and social media?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,328
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11653 on: Yesterday at 02:53:05 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 01:30:22 pm


Have peoples behavioural and moral standards slipped or do we just notice poor behaviour more due to the media and social media?
BIG time. Not many good people left in the World.

Out of all the trophy wins we have had over the years, discluding the League win where we were not allowed to celebrate it properly, which trophy win gave you the biggest thrill?
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,937
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11654 on: Yesterday at 03:24:31 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:53:05 pm
BIG time. Not many good people left in the World.

Out of all the trophy wins we have had over the years, discluding the League win where we were not allowed to celebrate it properly, which trophy win gave you the biggest thrill?

I think the answer is Istanbul. The run to the final, the game, the pent up emotion of the previous last few seasons being really poor. It had everything and probably put us back at the top for the 1st time since 1990. It felt like sticking up 2 fingers to the rest of English football who thought we were a spent force.

What's your favourite ever season following the Reds? For me it's 2001. Early 20's and just finishing Uni. Went to loads of the games and it was basically brilliant. FA Cup Final and UEFA Cup final within 5 days was absolutely amazing. That's before you even consider the way each game went.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,617
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11655 on: Yesterday at 03:35:08 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 03:24:31 pm

What's your favourite ever season following the Reds? For me it's 2001. Early 20's and just finishing Uni. Went to loads of the games and it was basically brilliant. FA Cup Final and UEFA Cup final within 5 days was absolutely amazing. That's before you even consider the way each game went.

Other than this one, 13-14. My first going all home games and loads of aways and just the momentum in spring was astonishing. The sheer joy, the Main Stand wobbling when Coutinho made it 3-2 against City will live with me forever. I genuinely thought we'd done it and I was shaking myself.

What's your favourite cult comedy?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,943
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11656 on: Yesterday at 03:37:54 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 03:35:08 pm
Other than this one, 13-14. My first going all home games and loads of aways and just the momentum in spring was astonishing. The sheer joy, the Main Stand wobbling when Coutinho made it 3-2 against City will live with me forever. I genuinely thought we'd done it and I was shaking myself.

What's your favourite cult comedy?

I think Curb Your Enthusiasm counts, as its rare to actually meet people who have seen it (and its fucking amazing, I dont think there's an episode I could watch even now that wouldn't make me laugh a lot).

Whats your usual 'activity' on a weekend during the summer when there's no footy on, and the suns out?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,082
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11657 on: Yesterday at 05:32:13 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:37:54 pm
I think Curb Your Enthusiasm counts, as its rare to actually meet people who have seen it (and its fucking amazing, I dont think there's an episode I could watch even now that wouldn't make me laugh a lot).

Whats your usual 'activity' on a weekend during the summer when there's no footy on, and the suns out?

Playing football with my sons in the garden or being thrown into a paddling pool by said offspring.




If you could have your time again what would you do with all the time you've spent on RAWK - since your very first post?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,937
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11658 on: Yesterday at 05:38:37 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:37:54 pm
Whats your usual 'activity' on a weekend during the summer when there's no footy on, and the suns out?

I think it's probably the garden.

My normal week is work from 8am to 9pm most days. In and around that it's taking kids to football, swimming etc.. On nights when Liverpool play I'll try and finish work at 8pm. Other days it's finish work, watch 1 thing on the TV and then bed. Weekends in the winter it's taking son to football (with loads of travel) on Saturdays, horse riding lesson for my daughter, shopping, cleaning house etc.. Not really much room for anything else apart from some TV in the evenings or maybe a meal out with the kids. Watching football probably takes up 2-3 hours of my weekend at max. In the summer, I probably just spend that 2-3 hours doing stuff in the garden. Just cutting the grass takes 2 hours once you've done the edges and tidied up. My Wife just signed me up to a tennis club. No idea when I'll find time to go but sounds like a nice idea!

Can a song change your life? If so, what song changed your life?
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,937
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11659 on: Yesterday at 05:40:15 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 05:32:13 pm
If you could have your time again what would you do with all the time you've spent on RAWK - since your very first post?

Probably work and finish a bit earlier every day! I've averaged less than 2 posts per day over about 14 years so I don't spend much time on here at all.

If it was a concerted time that was accumulated then I'd probably use it to continue to learn Spanish. If i'd spend just 10-15 mins every day for 14 years I'd probably be quite good now. Rather than still struggling with the basics.

Can a song change your life? If so, what song changed your life?

Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,328
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11660 on: Yesterday at 08:59:53 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 05:40:15 pm
.

Can a song change your life? If so, what song changed your life?


Yes. Many songs have changed my life but for obvious reasons, I'm going to go for You'll Never Walk Alone. That song has definitely been a huge part of my life and many, many more reds.

Are there any other club fans' songs that you admit to liking?
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,678
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11661 on: Today at 08:32:07 am »
If you can separate it from their fans and the club as a whole, Im forever blowing bubbles is actually quite a nice song.

Underrated or little-discussed places in Europe to visit? Were pondering Brasov in Romania for a few nights this winter.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,243
  • Linudden.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11662 on: Today at 09:06:08 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:32:07 am
If you can separate it from their fans and the club as a whole, Im forever blowing bubbles is actually quite a nice song.

Underrated or little-discussed places in Europe to visit? Were pondering Brasov in Romania for a few nights this winter.

Madeira! True wonder of nature, one of the best climates in the world (26 in summer, 20 in winter), higher standards of facilities than mainland Portugal and lovely food.

Which Liverpool era had the best shade of red? I'll go with the Rafa years.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:12:35 am by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,171
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11663 on: Today at 12:46:24 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 09:06:08 am
Madeira! True wonder of nature, one of the best climates in the world (26 in summer, 20 in winter), higher standards of facilities than mainland Portugal and lovely food.

Which Liverpool era had the best shade of red? I'll go with the Rafa years.
The 2018 kit, lovely crimson shade.

Would you respect Man City more if they grew organically and weren't funded by a country?
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,061
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11664 on: Today at 12:51:06 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 12:46:24 pm
The 2018 kit, lovely crimson shade.

Would you respect Man City more if they grew organically and weren't funded by a country?

Absolutely.


Who was your favourite opposition player when you were young & who is it now?
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,748
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11665 on: Today at 01:05:42 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:51:06 pm
Absolutely.


Who was your favourite opposition player when you were young & who is it now?

Henry in the past and probably Son now even though he is a snide little shit.

Will the tory rule over this country ever come to an end?
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,328
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11666 on: Today at 01:45:18 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 01:05:42 pm


Will the tory rule over this country ever come to an end?
Not unless we can get a proper socialist party with a strong leader to fight them.

Are you going to any big shows, bands, etc in the near future?
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,167
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11667 on: Today at 04:49:28 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:45:18 pm

Are you going to any big shows, bands, etc in the near future?

Yea - Glastonbury festival, and no I won't be watching any ex Beatles.

How important are lyrics in songs?

I ask this because an old friend of mine reckons their not at all important.  ???
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "
Pages: 1 ... 287 288 289 290 291 [292]   Go Up
« previous next »
 