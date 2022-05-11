« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 287 288 289 290 291 [292]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask the next person a question  (Read 399663 times)

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,794
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11640 on: May 11, 2022, 02:13:14 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 10, 2022, 10:19:40 pm
She'd fucking love to.

Is inciting wives to batter their husbands ever acceptable? ;)

On certain occasions, one might argue that it is sort of excusable...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,912
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11641 on: May 11, 2022, 11:45:55 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 10, 2022, 07:14:23 pm
Are you really neat and tidy at home, or do you leave stuff lying about? Missus hates that I hang clothes on the floor, leave mugs on the window ledge etc etc

I'm ridiculously tidy. I do all the cleaning in the house. Takes me about 4-5 hours at the weekend. In between I'm an absolute stickler for the kids or Wife leaving anything lying about. Toys etc. need to be put away at the end of the day. No clothes hanging about. No dirty dishes (or even clean dishes drying) left over night. I'm basically a nightmare about it but the house looks really nice and tidy.

Would you rather do a job you love but get paid less for or a job you dislike but get paid more for? Ultimately we all go to work for money. But could you do a job for 25% more pay if the actual job (still in same sector/area) was considerably more difficult or dislikable?
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,670
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11642 on: May 11, 2022, 12:05:07 pm »
25% isn't enough of an upswing for me to do something I hated. When I was in my early 20s, I had an extremely well paid job that I despised and it took up all my free time too. It became a lifestyle as opposed to a job and I hated it. I took like a 40% pay cut to leave that sector and only now, 8 years later, am I earning what I was at 21. Having said that, if the money was good enough I could stomach something I hated for a couple of years. Not longer term than that though and definitely not for 25%. I'd take a massive pay cut if I could work on Liverpool's scouting and analysis teams. As long as they didn't take the piss I'd work for a less than mediocre wage. Having said that, their current staff are probably on considerably more than I am.

Do you like any foreign delicacies or foods that aren't common in your country but have now become a frequent purchase for you? I go to an Eastern European supermarket just to be able to get Ajvar and Lutenitsa, a kind of red pepper and veg spread/dip that is sensational either with crisps, a charcuterie board or just on sandwiches.

Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11643 on: May 11, 2022, 12:35:08 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on May 11, 2022, 11:45:55 am
I'm ridiculously tidy. I do all the cleaning in the house. Takes me about 4-5 hours at the weekend. In between I'm an absolute stickler for the kids or Wife leaving anything lying about. Toys etc. need to be put away at the end of the day. No clothes hanging about. No dirty dishes (or even clean dishes drying) left over night. I'm basically a nightmare about it but the house looks really nice and tidy.

Would you rather do a job you love but get paid less for or a job you dislike but get paid more for? Ultimately we all go to work for money. But could you do a job for 25% more pay if the actual job (still in same sector/area) was considerably more difficult or dislikable?

I took a 70%+ pay cut to try a job I always wanted to do. I went from doing 'transitions' for an investment bank to making lattes in a cafe. Best thing I've ever done. I've worked as a barista, ran a flagship cafe for a coffee company, built and sold my own cafe and now run a small coffee roaster in Sydney for a fantastic owner. I still earn less than I did 14 years ago but wouldn't have it any other way. Love the industry (even though Covid has been extra challenging) and have only been stressed at work once in all that time (working on a special project).

Do you see the necessity in declaring your pronoun? And if so, why or why not?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,670
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11644 on: May 11, 2022, 01:44:37 pm »
Not really. I'd hope it's fairly obvious that I identify as what I am biologically - a man. If people want to me to be respectful of their pronouns I absolutely will do because I wouldn't want anyone to feel uncomfortable, but at the same time I would ask that those people respect that mistakes happen and it's hard to change a lifetime of gendering people - slip ups will and do happen. A lady I work with has a Son who is biologically female and only in the last few months has started to identify as male. A few times I've asked 'how's Sian, she doing alright at college?' Sian now goes by Finn and uses male pronouns. No offence was intended, it's just difficult sometimes to separate gender identity from the culture you're brought up in. But I'd always look to correct that behaviour if someone didn't like it.

I'll ask the same question seeing as Jookie steamrolled me  ;):

Do you like any foreign delicacies or foods that aren't common in your country but have now become a frequent purchase for you? I go to an Eastern European supermarket just to be able to get Ajvar and Lutenitsa, a kind of red pepper and veg spread/dip that is sensational either with crisps, a charcuterie board or just on sandwiches.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,291
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11645 on: Today at 05:42:15 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 11, 2022, 01:44:37 pm


Do you like any foreign delicacies or foods that aren't common in your country but have now become a frequent purchase for you? I go to an Eastern European supermarket just to be able to get Ajvar and Lutenitsa, a kind of red pepper and veg spread/dip that is sensational either with crisps, a charcuterie board or just on sandwiches.

When I first went to Portugal in 1999, Piri Piri Chicken wasn't a massively common dish to see in England as it is now. So I would have to say anything with Piri Piri sauce is something I have had quite a bit since then.

If you had the power to end a certain genre of music, what genre are you choosing?

Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11646 on: Today at 06:16:39 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:42:15 pm
If you had the power to end a certain genre of music, what genre are you choosing?

Rap. [no explanation required]

do you rgerad yourself as fit / healthy for your age?
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,670
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11647 on: Today at 07:02:25 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:16:39 pm
Rap. [no explanation required]

do you rgerad yourself as fit / healthy for your age?
Yeah I reckon so. Im 29 so should probably be in the shape of my life. Last year I was running 50 miles a week and did a 5k in 17:12 so I was the fittest Id been in my life at that point. Now I swim once a week, run 3 times and gym twice so Id say Im fitter than 99% of people. Healthy though? I dont smoke but used to for about a year in my early 20s, but I do drink (maybe 4-6 drinks a week) and my diet varies. I weigh 12 and a bit stone at 510 so certainly not overweight but have been in the past.

Whats the worst shape youve ever been in? Mine was probably as a teenager.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,145
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11648 on: Today at 07:10:52 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:02:25 pm
Yeah I reckon so. Im 29 so should probably be in the shape of my life. Last year I was running 50 miles a week and did a 5k in 17:12 so I was the fittest Id been in my life at that point. Now I swim once a week, run 3 times and gym twice so Id say Im fitter than 99% of people. Healthy though? I dont smoke but used to for about a year in my early 20s, but I do drink (maybe 4-6 drinks a week) and my diet varies. I weigh 12 and a bit stone at 510 so certainly not overweight but have been in the past.

Whats the worst shape youve ever been in? Mine was probably as a teenager.

When I was seriously ill, I could barely walk up the stairs, my heart just couldn't pump enough blood to keep me going. I was like that at 31. Lost 2 stone due to pissing out all the fluid in my body due to water retention between my heart op on the Friday and the Monday

Non illness, when I was July 2005, when I was 37 and split up with a long term G/F. I'd not noticed my weight and how bad I was, as I used to walk the dogs of a night for over an hour. I weighed myself in the January and I was 19st 3lbs. Started eating healthily and swimming and lost 4 stone by the May and was swimming a mile every dinner hour and doing Kendo twice a week. I'm 55 now and can walk for miles, but can't run any kinds of distance.

Who is your celebrity crush, other than Priti Patel?
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,161
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11649 on: Today at 08:58:22 pm »
Don't really have one, but back in the day I used to LOVE Cassie.

What score are we winning by tomorrow and who scores?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 287 288 289 290 291 [292]   Go Up
« previous next »
 