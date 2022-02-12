« previous next »
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11520 on: Today at 01:34:48 pm »
I think the way fighters are managed now will prevent someone like Iron Mike emerging - fighters are clamouring to engage the top dogs after only like 4 or 5 pro fights and marketable fighters are protected and manoeuvred into title fights before theyre capable. Plus the sport isnt as well attended in terms of actual fighters which dilutes the quality of the underage and amateur divisions, leading to people becoming pros who would have had no business doing so 30 years ago. If Fury cleans out Whyte, Joshua and Usyk hes beaten whats put in front of him via an unconventional career path, but even then its nothing compared to a 20 year old Iron Mike decimating loads of seasoned pros via a ream of brutal knockouts and him putting the fear and intimidation into seasoned world class fighters. No one will have that impact on the sport again, regardless of what marketing tells us.

What oft-misused phrase gets on your nerves? Always bugs me irrationally when people write that theyre on route. No, youre actually en route.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11521 on: Today at 03:34:29 pm »
'Risk it for the biscuit' - I don't think I've ever heard anyone in real life say it who wasn't a bellend. Or if that's too obscure, when people use verbs as nouns (eg. 'Have a gossip').

Do you still buy magazines?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11522 on: Today at 03:42:11 pm »
Do you still buy magazines?
No and can't remember when I bought my last newspaper.

Do you still go to the Cinema?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11523 on: Today at 03:43:42 pm »
I bought a couple of madly overpriced ones in the airport recently and have had subscriptions in past years, but pretty much never now.

Should social media be more regulated and you need to submit identification to use the platforms?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11524 on: Today at 04:02:31 pm »
Do you still buy magazines?

I prefer a physical magazine, subscribe to Practical Sportsbikes and have every issue

I bought a couple of madly overpriced ones in the airport recently and have had subscriptions in past years, but pretty much never now.

Should social media be more regulated and you need to submit identification to use the platforms?

Tough one that as there are certain countries, UAE, Saudi, Russia, China spring to mind where having your ID on social media would likely end in a death sentence for some people. I do think though that to interact with famous people on the likes of twitter you should need ID though.

I always finish my food and will also pick off others plates and I put that down to being forced to finish everything on my plate at infants school, or you weren't allowed to leave the table and eating stuff my mates hated to help them get away from the table. Am I talking shite, or is there any truth in what I suspect?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11525 on: Today at 04:50:06 pm »
I prefer a physical magazine, subscribe to Practical Sportsbikes and have every issue

Tough one that as there are certain countries, UAE, Saudi, Russia, China spring to mind where having your ID on social media would likely end in a death sentence for some people. I do think though that to interact with famous people on the likes of twitter you should need ID though.

I always finish my food and will also pick off others plates and I put that down to being forced to finish everything on my plate at infants school, or you weren't allowed to leave the table and eating stuff my mates hated to help them get away from the table. Am I talking shite, or is there any truth in what I suspect?
Definitely, loads of your behaviours and triggers will be based on what was drilled into you as a child. I am the same in that I feel the need to always finish my plate of food. One for me is that I never flush the chain if I have a piss in the night and then the next day my missus will have a go at me - it's pure instinct because as a kid I lived in a tiny two up two down where flushing the chain when people were still in bed meant they were getting woken up.

Is there any lessons your parents tried to teach you as a kid that you totally disagree with now as an adult?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11526 on: Today at 07:00:52 pm »
Is there any lessons your parents tried to teach you as a kid that you totally disagree with now as an adult?

My parents were both devout Catholics and bottle-fed us then kids with it all.
I made my own mind up about religion when I was about 12.

Do you ever see a World where different Religions don't cause unrest or worse still, wars?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11527 on: Today at 07:04:09 pm »
My parents were both devout Catholics and bottle-fed us then kids with it all.
I made my own mind up about religion when I was about 12.

Do you ever see a World where different Religions don't cause unrest or worse still, wars?

No, because too many evil people attach themselves to religion, corrupt the message and then manipulate the gullible to carry out their evil wishes.

Do you still play board games? Our kids love playing Cluedo.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11528 on: Today at 07:48:47 pm »
Probably once a year, at Christmas. We should do it more because we often have a good time. We did a shot monopoly during the first lockdown that was a pisser. Binned it off about an hour in when we were all already steaming.

If you could nationalise one thing in your country, what would it be?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11529 on: Today at 10:58:31 pm »
If you could nationalise one thing in your country, what would it be?

As in make a community project? Benefits. They have been trialling universal benefit in Wales and everybody wins, is love it on England we just have Tory paymasters who think money =everything worthwhile, whereas universal benefit would give anybody rich or poor sick or young enough dosh to cope on. https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/energy-bills-swansea-elections-money-23754776

My question is what's it all about then, eh?
