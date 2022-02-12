I think the way fighters are managed now will prevent someone like Iron Mike emerging - fighters are clamouring to engage the top dogs after only like 4 or 5 pro fights and marketable fighters are protected and manoeuvred into title fights before theyre capable. Plus the sport isnt as well attended in terms of actual fighters which dilutes the quality of the underage and amateur divisions, leading to people becoming pros who would have had no business doing so 30 years ago. If Fury cleans out Whyte, Joshua and Usyk hes beaten whats put in front of him via an unconventional career path, but even then its nothing compared to a 20 year old Iron Mike decimating loads of seasoned pros via a ream of brutal knockouts and him putting the fear and intimidation into seasoned world class fighters. No one will have that impact on the sport again, regardless of what marketing tells us.



What oft-misused phrase gets on your nerves? Always bugs me irrationally when people write that theyre on route. No, youre actually en route.