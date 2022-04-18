« previous next »
Author Topic: Ask the next person a question  (Read 392614 times)

Online bradders1011

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11480 on: April 18, 2022, 09:42:52 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 18, 2022, 11:00:18 am
Whats the most expensive piece of clothing you own and do you feel you got your moneys worth?

Probably my North Face coat, just over £200. If it lasts 6 years like my previous one then yeah, definitely got my money out of that one.

What's your favourite soft cheese?
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11481 on: April 19, 2022, 12:45:22 pm »
Good Mozzarella. Honourably mentions for Brie and Chèvre.

Whats your favourite chain restaurant?
Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11482 on: April 19, 2022, 12:55:06 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 19, 2022, 12:45:22 pm
Whats your favourite chain restaurant?

Probably Mowgli, which I'd consider a chain restaurant these days (think they've got 18 locations now).

Although the quality of the food has 100% taken a hit since they started opening more IMO.


What's the worst restaurant experience you've ever had?
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11483 on: April 19, 2022, 06:09:53 pm »
Was literally thinking of Mowgli when I wrote the question Craig. Yeah Ive seen theyre all over the midlands and even in Scotland and London now. Always had a good experience at the original Liverpool location on Bold St (I think that was before Water St).

Went to a Chinese hot pot place in Birmingham not far from the station. Specifically wanted the hot pot. Told we couldnt have it, they werent doing it. There were other people having the hotpot. Other people came in after and had the hotpot. We were mugs and just had something else off the menu. Vile, disgusting excuse for Chinese food. Were not fussy but neither of us ate it. Still get annoyed when I think about the fact we actually paid for it! When I complained they trotted out a lady with limited English and the staff who could speak English didnt want to know. Couldnt stay and fight the toss as we had a train to catch. To top it off, we both had food poisoning that night. Sick as dogs.

Edit - Just checked, its called Han Dynasty. Shite.

Ever run out on a bill?
Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11484 on: Yesterday at 11:09:54 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 19, 2022, 06:09:53 pm
.

Ever run out on a bill?

Second year of uni, landlord started raising prices for no reason and demanded money for not existent damages / stuff that was broken when I arrived, so I just fucked off not paying anything more. Parents got a snotty letter as guarantors and had a go at him for being bent  ;D

Do you think driverless cars will work here given our country lanes and roundabouts?
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11485 on: Yesterday at 11:31:16 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 11:09:54 am
Second year of uni, landlord started raising prices for no reason and demanded money for not existent damages / stuff that was broken when I arrived, so I just fucked off not paying anything more. Parents got a snotty letter as guarantors and had a go at him for being bent  ;D

Do you think driverless cars will work here given our country lanes and roundabouts?
Never actually done it myself but there's been a couple of times I still wish I had based on the situation, my last answer being one of them.

I struggle to think so. Where I live, it's narrow country lanes with high hedges for miles around, really tight where if you meet another car you need to take it very slowly and if you meet a tractor you're reversing til it widens basically. I can't see driverless cars coming along and safely dealing with that sort of thing in the next two decades.

If you drive, at what point will you consider moving to alternative fuel source vehicles ie not fossil fuels? If you don't drive, why?
Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11486 on: Yesterday at 12:56:16 pm »
Whenever it is made affordable. Electric cars cost way too much so surely the cost difference can't be too great.

Which football celebration do you absolutely hate?
Online bradders1011

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11487 on: Yesterday at 01:59:57 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 12:56:16 pm
Whenever it is made affordable. Electric cars cost way too much so surely the cost difference can't be too great.

Which football celebration do you absolutely hate?

That fucking Mbappe crying one that every loser uses as a gif on twitter when their opinions have been proven whopperish.

And siu. Proving that everybody in Old Trafford is a whopper as well.

What would you wear to a beach wedding with an informal dress code?
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11488 on: Yesterday at 02:27:21 pm »
Probably a light summer suit, or just a smart casual shirt and smart trousers/shoes. Never gone to one so hard to say.

Do you have a 'best' friend?
Offline tubby

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11489 on: Yesterday at 02:29:58 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 02:27:21 pm
Probably a light summer suit, or just a smart casual shirt and smart trousers/shoes. Never gone to one so hard to say.

Do you have a 'best' friend?

Annoyingly, it's probably my girlfriend.  I'm really close friends with my brother too, but she just about shades him because we live together.

If you look out of the nearest window, how many trees can you see?
Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11490 on: Yesterday at 02:36:42 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:29:58 pm
If you look out of the nearest window, how many trees can you see?

Four, three of which are mine. Two being conifers and the apple tree. Neighbours behind me cut down all but one as they wanted to sunbathe, sigh

Define success, for yourself
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11491 on: Yesterday at 03:13:16 pm »
Being satisfied with what I've achieved in my career, financially sound enough to live comfortably with a few extra luxuries and to help my children if I do ever have them.

What's your favourite breed of dog, if you like them? If you don't, why not?
Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11492 on: Yesterday at 03:19:44 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:13:16 pm
What's your favourite breed of dog, if you like them? If you don't, why not?

Bulldog (got one) and Bullmastiff (had one).

Bulldogs as they are full of personality, proper little weirdos! Bullmastiffs as they are just super gentle giants who often have no clue just how big they are.

Favourite animal?
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11493 on: Yesterday at 03:21:50 pm »
Probably Dogs. Got a soft spot for turtles too if they count.

Have you ever tried any unusual or exotic meats? I went this BBQ place in Australia once that specialised in it, had emu, shark, crocodile and a few others. Kangaroo is really nice.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11494 on: Yesterday at 03:42:27 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:21:50 pm
Probably Dogs. Got a soft spot for turtles too if they count.

Have you ever tried any unusual or exotic meats? I went this BBQ place in Australia once that specialised in it, had emu, shark, crocodile and a few others. Kangaroo is really nice.

I had ostrich in South Africa once. Could only manage one drumstick though. Ive also tried kangaroo but only once I think.

Do you think youll ever reach a point where you feel sorry for Man United supporters? Absolutely not for me, but wonder how far/how long they might suffer before anyone feels a pang of sympathy for them.
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11495 on: Yesterday at 03:48:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:42:27 pm

Do you think youll ever reach a point where you feel sorry for Man United supporters? Absolutely not for me, but wonder how far/how long they might suffer before anyone feels a pang of sympathy for them.

Not a chance as long as they keep blaming lack of spending as the reason for their demise, whilst refusing to acknowledge that they've had the highest net spend of any club in Europe over the past 5 or 10 seasons.


Will a big football club ever start a game doing something different than passing the ball back to a defender and then launching it rugby style towards the forwards?
Online SamLad

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11496 on: Yesterday at 06:15:23 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:21:50 pm
Probably Dogs. Got a soft spot for turtles too if they count.
yeah, I hate the ones who are not numerate.  waste of time, them.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11497 on: Yesterday at 06:34:24 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 03:48:05 pm



Will a big football club ever start a game doing something different than passing the ball back to a defender and then launching it rugby style towards the forwards?
I reckon the way we passed United off the park for Diaz's goal last night is more than possible to do from the kick-off when teams are fairly cold. So, I would like us to try that out.

How well will the Championship teams do that will be promoted to the Premier League?
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11498 on: Yesterday at 07:07:14 pm »
Difficult to say - Fulham might be okay if they make 5 or so really solid signings and compromise their attacking play in favour of some solidity, but if they think the team thats got them their can compete in the Premier League theyre wrong. They need to avoid the mistake of a few summers ago when they spent £150m and most of it badly.

Bournemouth have a good first XI but shallow squad and have relied on signing Championship level players at best to get them across the line this season. They will have to spend to stay up, they simply arent good enough at present.

Of the others, I think if its Forest theyll sign well and give staying up a good go, like weve seen with Brentford this season. I really dont fancy any of the other teams floating round the play off places.

Is Football your favourite sport or is there anything you watch more of or enjoy more?
Offline AlphaDelta

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11499 on: Yesterday at 10:44:52 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:07:14 pm
Difficult to say - Fulham might be okay if they make 5 or so really solid signings and compromise their attacking play in favour of some solidity, but if they think the team thats got them their can compete in the Premier League theyre wrong. They need to avoid the mistake of a few summers ago when they spent £150m and most of it badly.

Bournemouth have a good first XI but shallow squad and have relied on signing Championship level players at best to get them across the line this season. They will have to spend to stay up, they simply arent good enough at present.

Of the others, I think if its Forest theyll sign well and give staying up a good go, like weve seen with Brentford this season. I really dont fancy any of the other teams floating round the play off places.

Is Football your favourite sport or is there anything you watch more of or enjoy more?

Love footy, beyond anything else, but I'm partial to NFL football as well..... follow the Pats from a distance.

How many nights a week is it acceptable to get a takeaway?
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11500 on: Today at 11:26:32 am »
Probably 1, we tend to have one a fortnight (though it's been a while because social occasions have been taking us out instead). Love a Curry or a Chinese and look forward to it all day when I know I'm getting one. Always enjoy a planned one more than just spontaneously deciding on it. Some people may have more and that's fine, but I'd worry for the health of someone who's having takeaway 4 or so times a week.

Do you watch what you eat or not arsed and have whatever you want, whenever you want it?

Online Crosby Nick

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11501 on: Today at 11:34:03 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:26:32 am
Probably 1, we tend to have one a fortnight (though it's been a while because social occasions have been taking us out instead). Love a Curry or a Chinese and look forward to it all day when I know I'm getting one. Always enjoy a planned one more than just spontaneously deciding on it. Some people may have more and that's fine, but I'd worry for the health of someone who's having takeaway 4 or so times a week.

Do you watch what you eat or not arsed and have whatever you want, whenever you want it?



Im awful for snacking or grazing late at night. Working from home, largely on my own for a couple of years has made that worse too. Awful self discipline! Meal wise Im better, because if we eat as a family I cant get away with eating as much crap. :D

Assuming Anfield is the first, which football ground have you been to second most? Griffin Park for me.

Offline ToneLa

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11502 on: Today at 12:48:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:34:03 am
Assuming Anfield is the first, which football ground have you been to second most? Griffin Park for me.

Chester through virtue of getting myself through Universal Credit by working for Royal Mail who had their sign ups in Chester Stadium. Not sure if it was the bit in Wales though

What's the root cause of people voting Conservative?
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11503 on: Today at 12:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:34:03 am
Im awful for snacking or grazing late at night. Working from home, largely on my own for a couple of years has made that worse too. Awful self discipline! Meal wise Im better, because if we eat as a family I cant get away with eating as much crap. :D

Assuming Anfield is the first, which football ground have you been to second most? Griffin Park for me.
Anfield is the first, The Mornflake Stadium or as most know it Gresty Road, Crewe Alexandra.

What's the worst atmosphere that you've experienced at a football ground?
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11504 on: Today at 01:10:44 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:54:38 pm


What's the worst atmosphere that you've experienced at a football ground?

At the pit, December 2005, when we beat them 3-1. Was with my lad who was 11 at the time and the atmosphere was fucking toxic. My lad hasn't been back there since and he's 27 now. The only tickets we could get were for the the Upper Gwladys, shows how they weren't selling out home tickets then. There were loads of other reds there too, just after Rafa lost his dad, and when Djibril Cissé scored our third, loads of blues starting spewing their bile at us, one or 2 actually chanting the fact that Rafa's dad was dead. c*nts..

What was the best atmosphere you've experienced at a football ground, other than Anfield?
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11505 on: Today at 01:26:42 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:48:36 pm
Chester through virtue of getting myself through Universal Credit by working for Royal Mail who had their sign ups in Chester Stadium. Not sure if it was the bit in Wales though

What's the root cause of people voting Conservative?

Grounds in Wales still count Tony,  :D, mine is The Racecourse

Some people, the very wealthy will be the obvious target voters, and you will get into that position by either putting yourself first or inheritance where Mummy and Daddy were also Tories.
I guess you were talking more about the working class.

The media
play a massive part,  peddling the story that the thing holding you back are people on benefits and immigrants.  but were sending the immigrants to Rwanda now so problem solved. 
If people have an enemy they can become galvanised to fight against it, even if its the wrong enemy.
I worry how far off we are from putting benefit claimants into some sort of forced labour, or at least the discussion entering public discourse.

PR and Spin
the economic issues under labour in the 70s play a part and it still gets brought up to bash Labour

The buy your own council house policy was massive for getting people who should vote Labour to think well of the Tories. They dont realise the knock on effect it is having in the housing market now.  Labour dont seem to point this out to those in their 20s or 30s that that they cant get a house due to this policy.
Tories are have much better PR

I saw a good meme,
Your enemy doesnt come from immigrants, they come from Eton. We need more of this


Will Johnson contest the next GE?




if you are referring to the
Offline El Lobo

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11506 on: Today at 02:09:42 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:10:44 pm
At the pit, December 2005, when we beat them 3-1. Was with my lad who was 11 at the time and the atmosphere was fucking toxic. My lad hasn't been back there since and he's 27 now. The only tickets we could get were for the the Upper Gwladys, shows how they weren't selling out home tickets then. There were loads of other reds there too, just after Rafa lost his dad, and when Djibril Cissé scored our third, loads of blues starting spewing their bile at us, one or 2 actually chanting the fact that Rafa's dad was dead. c*nts..

What was the best atmosphere you've experienced at a football ground, other than Anfield?

Had a few decent Leicester games. Weirdly the best wasn't in the title winning season, but the one before when they beat United 5-3.

Would you rather go to a Superbowl or a World Cup Final?
Offline jambutty

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11507 on: Today at 02:27:09 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:09:42 pm
Would you rather go to a Superbowl or a World Cup Final?
Will neither do?

I'd rather see us v. Tranmere.

Had Superbowl tix twice (season Giants tix) but sold em for stupid money.

Flying to Dallas or LA to pay stupid hotel prices and sit on wooden benches next to a load of high roller non Giant fans compared to roaring us on in the NFC final is not my idea of a good time.

Hate the WC and Internationals.  LFC players playing against each other.  GTFO.



What player were you dying for us to sign that never did?
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11508 on: Today at 03:09:21 pm »
If it's this summer, Nkunku, but as that could still happen and you're talking past tenses, there's been a few. Dani Alves back in the day, Vidic after we'd long been linked to him and Sanchez felt a missed opportunity. Mostly it's worked out fine so I'm never that bothered when we miss a player, there's always another hero round the corner. Hate it when we've seemingly signed someone and they rock up elsewhere, Willian and Remy style.

Would Brendan Rodgers in your opinion ever have won a title in the same timeframe as Klopp (so nearly 8 years into his hypothetical reign) had we stuck with him?
Offline El Lobo

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11509 on: Today at 03:28:03 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:09:21 pm
If it's this summer, Nkunku, but as that could still happen and you're talking past tenses, there's been a few. Dani Alves back in the day, Vidic after we'd long been linked to him and Sanchez felt a missed opportunity. Mostly it's worked out fine so I'm never that bothered when we miss a player, there's always another hero round the corner. Hate it when we've seemingly signed someone and they rock up elsewhere, Willian and Remy style.

Would Brendan Rodgers in your opinion ever have won a title in the same timeframe as Klopp (so nearly 8 years into his hypothetical reign) had we stuck with him?

No chance. He was absolutely done the moment Suarez left, sadly. We saw gradual progression under him and then a very swift drop off. That last season and a bit not only had a fair few shocking signings, but some abysmal performances. He didnt seem to have much idea how to get anywhere near the best from the likes of Firmino, Coutinho and Lallana and also didn't seem to have any real desire to make the sort of attacking signings we needed in the likes of Mane and Salah. The Benteke signing just smacked of absolute laziness and practically knowing his time was up so one last throw of the dice, hoping he becomes a cheap way to win football matches.

Aside from games impacting us, whats the most you've ever wanted an opposition team to lose (or win I guess)?
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11510 on: Today at 03:32:04 pm »
Massively wanted City to lose the Champions League Final last season, despite the alternative being a Chelsea win. Probably v Utd in the Wembley CL final v Barcelona, whenever that was. That came before I realised what a weaponised hypocrite Guardiola is. EDIT - Just realised Burnley are playing tonight, can I change my answer? I will be cheering them on.

Most overrated former LFC player in your opinion? I never thought Carra was anything above a good solid CB.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11511 on: Today at 04:59:30 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:32:04 pm


Most overrated former LFC player in your opinion? I never thought Carra was anything above a good solid CB.
Phil Babb was a massive disappointment for us.
We bought him after he had a good World Cup with Ireland in 94. Never really played anywhere near as he did for them.

Who was the worst LFC player you ever saw?
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11512 on: Today at 05:16:55 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:59:30 pm
Phil Babb was a massive disappointment for us.
We bought him after he had a good World Cup with Ireland in 94. Never really played anywhere near as he did for them.

Who was the worst LFC player you ever saw?
Paul Stewart; fucking dire  >:(

If an alien spacecraft landed in front of you, and the inhabitants asked you if you would like a tour of the galaxy, would you go knowing you'll never see your loved ones alive again?
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11513 on: Today at 10:10:37 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 05:16:55 pm
Paul Stewart; fucking dire  >:(

If an alien spacecraft landed in front of you, and the inhabitants asked you if you would like a tour of the galaxy, would you go knowing you'll never see your loved ones alive again?
Nah. Plenty of time to see the galaxy in the afterlife.

If you were captured in a war and tortured by the enemy for information, would you give it up or endure the pain?
Online bradders1011

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11514 on: Today at 10:15:38 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 10:10:37 pm
Nah. Plenty of time to see the galaxy in the afterlife.

If you were captured in a war and tortured by the enemy for information, would you give it up or endure the pain?

I'd sing like a bad busker.

Do you think supersonic flight will ever become commercial?
Online rob1966

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11515 on: Today at 10:27:51 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 10:15:38 pm
I'd sing like a bad busker.

Do you think supersonic flight will ever become commercial?

Depends on whether they can develop the engines, but right now no. There'll be a new supersonic plane for the rich to ponce about in first though.

Are there any TV shows from when you were a kid you'd like to see remade?
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11516 on: Today at 10:44:20 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 10:15:38 pm
I'd sing like a bad busker.

Do you think supersonic flight will ever become commercial?
Haven't heard that one before  ;D

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:27:51 pm
Depends on whether they can develop the engines, but right now no. There'll be a new supersonic plane for the rich to ponce about in first though.

Are there any TV shows from when you were a kid you'd like to see remade?
Timeslip... It was brilliant!  8)

If you could choose one fragrance for your farts what would it be?
