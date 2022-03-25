No, I only do things I love (apart from the massively obvious such as cleaning etc.)
What are you doing to make the world a better place and don't say kids.
Its not much but I abhor litter and I love walking - my girlfriend and I go on 5 mile+ walks 3 times a week and take bin bags with us. Nuts how much litter there is just out in fairly remote countryside. We filled four bags once on a Sunday after the first hot day of the year. Sometimes we dont take bags as theres been walks that have just become about litter picking, but Id like to think it helps. I also donate to St Josephs hospice thats was brilliant when I had a family member in there.
Have you bothered watching any international football over the break?