« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 279 280 281 282 283 [284]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask the next person a question  (Read 383885 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,977
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11320 on: March 25, 2022, 09:15:49 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on March 25, 2022, 09:13:02 pm
Chicken. So many various ways it can be booked, top tier meat.

You got any holidays coming up?
Lanzarote next month, fingers crossed.

Do you bet on any of our matches?
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,224
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11321 on: March 25, 2022, 11:17:17 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 25, 2022, 09:15:49 pm
Lanzarote next month, fingers crossed.

Do you bet on any of our matches?
No. I dont bet at all.

Your favourite cheesy pop song?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,977
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11322 on: Yesterday at 01:55:01 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 25, 2022, 11:17:17 pm


Your favourite cheesy pop song?
My Friend Stan - Slade.

Do you have any hobbies you enjoy?
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,626
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11323 on: Today at 05:16:52 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:55:01 pm
My Friend Stan - Slade.

Do you have any hobbies you enjoy?

No, I only do things I love (apart from the massively obvious such as cleaning etc.)

What are you doing to make the world a better place and don't say kids.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:43:56 am by ToneLa »
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,224
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11324 on: Today at 11:13:56 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 05:16:52 am
No, I only do things I love (apart from the massively obvious such as cleaning etc.)

What are you doing to make the world a better place and don't say kids.
Its not much but I abhor litter and I love walking - my girlfriend and I go on 5 mile+ walks 3 times a week and take bin bags with us. Nuts how much litter there is just out in fairly remote countryside. We filled four bags once on a Sunday after the first hot day of the year. Sometimes we dont take bags as theres been walks that have just become about litter picking, but Id like to think it helps. I also donate to St Josephs hospice thats was brilliant when I had a family member in there.

Have you bothered watching any international football over the break?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Pages: 1 ... 279 280 281 282 283 [284]   Go Up
« previous next »
 