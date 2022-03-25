No, I only do things I love (apart from the massively obvious such as cleaning etc.)



What are you doing to make the world a better place and don't say kids.



Its not much but I abhor litter and I love walking - my girlfriend and I go on 5 mile+ walks 3 times a week and take bin bags with us. Nuts how much litter there is just out in fairly remote countryside. We filled four bags once on a Sunday after the first hot day of the year. Sometimes we dont take bags as theres been walks that have just become about litter picking, but Id like to think it helps. I also donate to St Josephs hospice thats was brilliant when I had a family member in there.Have you bothered watching any international football over the break?