Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11280 on: March 17, 2022, 06:35:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 17, 2022, 05:21:58 pm
Yes, my temper. I used to fly off the handle over the most ridiculous things and it was causing issues with our marriage and with the kids and it needed doing. I should have dealt with it when I was in previous relationships and when single, but never did.

If you were cheated on by your partner, would you forgive them or fuck them off?
Fuck them right off. No-one should have to put up with that but sadly a lot of people do.

Have you ever been on the receiving end of road rage? How did it end?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11281 on: March 17, 2022, 06:49:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 17, 2022, 05:21:58 pm
Yes, my temper. I used to fly off the handle over the most ridiculous things and it was causing issues with our marriage and with the kids and it needed doing. I should have dealt with it when I was in previous relationships and when single, but never did.

If you were cheated on by your partner, would you forgive them or fuck them off?
Depends on the level of cheating and circumstance to an extent, a drunken kiss where they stop it or full blown one night stand or affair etc. Definitely fuck them off if theres sex involved anywhere, but probably end it regardless to be honest. Been in that situation once and fucked them off so probably follow that.

Do you think youre attractive?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11282 on: March 17, 2022, 07:22:56 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on March 17, 2022, 06:35:35 pm
Fuck them right off. No-one should have to put up with that but sadly a lot of people do.

Have you ever been on the receiving end of road rage? How did it end?

I haven't but my brother has a couple of times, one fella got his head bounced off the roof of his car a few times, the other ended up sat on the floor with a broken cheekbone.

DS- No I don't think I'm attractive, but the wife does and that is what matters ;D

Would you eat squirrel meat?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11283 on: March 17, 2022, 10:05:35 pm »
Have done, it tastes like chicken. Had squirrel legs in France. Not sure how legal it was but it was this chateau in the middle of nowhere that was serving all sorts of mad exotic meats.

Whats the answer to tackling the cripplingly high rises in the cost of living?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11284 on: March 18, 2022, 09:06:38 pm »
not a question but a followup to one I posted

Quote from: SamLad on February 25, 2022, 03:00:26 pm
how long will it be before deepfake videos are used in political campaigns - making opposition politician appear to be doing/saying something outrageous?
(my guess is 5 years unless they get banned before then, and I'm not holding my breath for that to happen)

deepfakes of Putin and Zelensky are being used now.  somewhat amateurish apparently, but anyway - it's starting.

https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-60780142
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11285 on: March 20, 2022, 09:05:43 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 17, 2022, 10:05:35 pm
Have done, it tastes like chicken. Had squirrel legs in France. Not sure how legal it was but it was this chateau in the middle of nowhere that was serving all sorts of mad exotic meats.

Whats the answer to tackling the cripplingly high rises in the cost of living?
Maybe make other things more affordable like rail tickets and car insurance, and increase wages. But with those crooks in charge of this country, not gonna happen.

What do you think happens after you die?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11286 on: March 20, 2022, 11:37:21 am »
For you? Absolutely nothing, itll be like being asleep, just permanently.

Premier League or CL this season if we can only win one?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11287 on: March 20, 2022, 12:08:57 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 20, 2022, 11:37:21 am
For you? Absolutely nothing, itll be like being asleep, just permanently.

Premier League or CL this season if we can only win one?

Im actually leaning towards the Premier League. To win it this season, clawing back a big deficit would be an incredible achievement.

Obviously would never turn down a Champions League either! If you could promise me now that wed win one of them, but not the other or the FA Cup this season Id still take it.

If you could have a wild animal as a pet, what would you choose?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11288 on: March 20, 2022, 01:23:03 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 20, 2022, 12:08:57 pm
Im actually leaning towards the Premier League. To win it this season, clawing back a big deficit would be an incredible achievement.

Obviously would never turn down a Champions League either! If you could promise me now that wed win one of them, but not the other or the FA Cup this season Id still take it.

If you could have a wild animal as a pet, what would you choose?

I'd love to have a Tiger. Realistically though, I hope to own a Harris Hawk in the not too distant future.

When playing footy, can you use your "wrong" leg to a decent standard or is it just for standing on?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11289 on: March 20, 2022, 02:14:57 pm »
Not as good as I used to but I have a good left peg. Cant generate the same power as my right but can pass and control the ball well with it; when I was very young my Grandad used to offer rewards for passing a tennis ball back and forth against their garage wall, trapping and passing, over and over again on my wrong side.

Would you rather have been smarter or more athletic as a kid?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11290 on: March 20, 2022, 03:33:05 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 20, 2022, 02:14:57 pm


Would you rather have been smarter or more athletic as a kid?
I was both   ;) :D

How long before Saudi FC decapitators win a major trophy?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11291 on: March 22, 2022, 10:19:26 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 20, 2022, 03:33:05 pm
I was both   ;) :D

How long before Saudi FC decapitators win a major trophy?

It took City 3 years I think - 2011 FA Cup.

I reckon Sportwashing Direct win something like the 2024 League or FA Cup, but honestly I don't see them winning the league for a good few years at least. City's owners, God hate them, are really really good at what they do and they've made it look easy and Der Sturmer FC in West London were the first club to do it, so had that advantage of being able to purely outspend everybody out of nowhere, allied to the London weighting. The Saudis have a tough act to follow.

Of course, us and City might go off into rebuild mode for 2 years once Pep and Klopp leave and Chelsea might (hopefully) be banjaxed by Putin, so they could be pushing at an open door by 2025.

What's your favourite church/religious building in the world?
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11292 on: March 22, 2022, 10:56:25 am »
A couple of obvious answers are the Anglican Cathedral in Liverpool and the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona.

Just love the way you can see the cathedral from all over the city, or across the water and it looks so imposing. Sagrada Familia is pretty cool, did turn my legs to jelly walking across the walkway between a couple of towers when I visited it though.

And Anfield of course. Technically a religious experience for most of us!

What was the first album you bought?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11293 on: March 22, 2022, 01:16:05 pm »
Eminem - The Marshall Mathers LP

Who is the most overrated actor of all time?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11294 on: March 22, 2022, 08:30:36 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on March 22, 2022, 01:16:05 pm


Who is the most overrated actor of all time?
Nicolas Cage, just don't get him at all and never will.

Who is the best rock singer of all time?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11295 on: March 22, 2022, 10:14:37 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 22, 2022, 08:30:36 pm
Nicolas Cage, just don't get him at all and never will.

Who is the best rock singer of all time?

Male - Freddie Mercury

Female - Janis Joplin

If you had to lose either your hearing or sight which would you chose?
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11296 on: March 22, 2022, 10:19:50 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on March 22, 2022, 10:14:37 pm
Male - Freddie Mercury

Female - Janis Joplin

If you had to lose either your hearing or sight which would you chose?

Hearing, all day every day. The thought of blindness terrifies me.

Do you drink enough water?
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11297 on: March 22, 2022, 10:20:09 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on March 22, 2022, 10:14:37 pm
Male - Freddie Mercury

Female - Janis Joplin

If you had to lose either your hearing or sight which would you chose?
Hearing. I'd go crazy if I ever lost my sight.

What's the biggest "I really shouldn't have said that" moment you've had in your life?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11298 on: March 22, 2022, 11:51:30 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on March 22, 2022, 10:20:09 pm
Hearing. I'd go crazy if I ever lost my sight.

What's the biggest "I really shouldn't have said that" moment you've had in your life?

first date with a nice girl at uni. I made her laugh a few times, we got a meal. She says pass the sault.. I pun... "I don't want to assault you!!"... deathly silence, she went home after the silent meal, never spoke again

Best La's song that isn't there she goes?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11299 on: March 23, 2022, 02:36:28 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on March 22, 2022, 11:51:30 pm
first date with a nice girl at uni. I made her laugh a few times, we got a meal. She says pass the sault.. I pun... "I don't want to assault you!!"... deathly silence, she went home after the silent meal, never spoke again

Best La's song that isn't there she goes?
Way Out.

Liverpool player you could never take to?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11300 on: March 23, 2022, 02:39:25 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 23, 2022, 02:36:28 pm
Liverpool player you could never take to?

Danny Murphy. The way he chats about the club since he's left has confirmed my thoughts when he was a player.

Favourite takeaway meal?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11301 on: March 23, 2022, 02:40:49 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 23, 2022, 02:36:28 pm
Way Out.

Liverpool player you could never take to?

Probably Robbie Keane. There have been bigger idiots, and worse flops but he kind of just got in the way for 6 months and took us away from the Gerrard/Torres partnership that worked so well.

Favourite cartoon as a kid?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11302 on: March 23, 2022, 02:47:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 23, 2022, 02:40:49 pm
Favourite cartoon as a kid?

Thunder-Thunder-Thunder-ThunderCats! I just remember thinking how cool they all were when I was 4, particularly Panthro and his nunchucks. Pretty sure I had the Lion O light-up sword at some point too. In retrospect, though, Robotech and Jem were probably the two best cartoons of that era.

Quote from: CraigDS on March 23, 2022, 02:39:25 pm
Favourite takeaway meal?
Indian. Tasty, filling and something I can't make well at home, plus you can share the sides.

How long before foxes become domesticated animals?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11303 on: March 23, 2022, 02:51:32 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on March 23, 2022, 02:47:34 pm
Thunder-Thunder-Thunder-ThunderCats! I just remember thinking how cool they all were when I was 4, particularly Panthro and his nunchucks. Pretty sure I had the Lion O light-up sword at some point too. In retrospect, though, Robotech and Jem were probably the two best cartoons of that era.
Indian. Tasty, filling and something I can't make well at home, plus you can share the sides.

How long before foxes become domesticated animals?

Hopefully never, but if it stops toffs on horseback murdering them then tally ho! Plus it might pave the way for other British wildlife being domesticated, I'd quite like to own an otter.

What was your go to packed lunch at school?
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11304 on: March 23, 2022, 03:20:22 pm »
When I was about 11 and my Ma got married and I went onto packed lunches, go to was Pringles in one of them protective cases, ham or chicken sandwich, 6 mini jaffa cakes, some carrot sticks and maybe an apple or pear. Now I take a salad to work, some of them low-calorie crisps and some cherry tomatoes or celery to munch.

Did you attend any sort of private school (primary/middle/high) growing up and do you feel it afforded you any advantages? (Or disadvantages if you went to state school).
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11305 on: Yesterday at 09:39:01 pm »
Went to an intergraded school in Northern Ireland. Maybe would have done "better" in other schools but old school mates whatever "side of the house" you were on, all say it had a very positive influence on their lives and were glad we went there  :)


What's the foreign dish that surprised you the most? Good or Bad
YNWA

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11306 on: Yesterday at 11:13:26 pm »
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on Yesterday at 09:39:01 pm
Went to an intergraded school in Northern Ireland. Maybe would have done "better" in other schools but old school mates whatever "side of the house" you were on, all say it had a very positive influence on their lives and were glad we went there  :)


What's the foreign dish that surprised you the most? Good or Bad
Kaya toast in Singapore. Just toast with a jam made from coconut, sugar and pandan leaves, simple but tasted amazing. Would never get that anywhere in Europe.

What is the worst car you've ever owned?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11307 on: Today at 12:27:32 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 11:13:26 pm


What is the worst car you've ever owned?
Not a car as such, but co-owned an old Sherpa Van that was constantly breaking down.

When eating a roast dinner, do you eat it in a certain order, ie..veg, Potatoes, Yorkshire pud, meat, etc.. or just lump it all together?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11308 on: Today at 12:59:00 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:27:32 pm
Not a car as such, but co-owned an old Sherpa Van that was constantly breaking down.

When eating a roast dinner, do you eat it in a certain order, ie..veg, Potatoes, Yorkshire pud, meat, etc.. or just lump it all together?

Potatoes first, in a bit of gravy. It feels cheeky to go straight to the meat. So I eat a potato or two. Then the meat! I usually then finish the meat and eat the rest

If you had a little device that, when you pushed the button, it made Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's arsehole shoot sparks, but you could only do it once, what time / occasion would you do it?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11309 on: Today at 03:38:02 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:59:00 pm


If you had a little device that, when you pushed the button, it made Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's arsehole shoot sparks, but you could only do it once, what time / occasion would you do it?
Anytime that c*nt, Priti Patel is standing behind him.

What's your favourite brand of beer?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11310 on: Today at 04:10:58 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:38:02 pm
Anytime that c*nt, Priti Patel is standing behind him.

What's your favourite brand of beer?
Titanic Brewery. Honourable mention to Leffe.

Mother's day plans?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11311 on: Today at 05:44:18 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:10:58 pm
Titanic Brewery. Honourable mention to Leffe.

Mother's day plans?

My Mum died in 2007, so normally focus on the wife. She was supposed to be going out with her mate to some 80's thing, but that may be off seeing as the mates 15 yr old girl took an overdose, so will get her a Chinese sunday night. As she should have been out, I'm taking the lad for his 1 hr Light aircraft simulator experience Sunday afternoon.

If Priti Patel was drowning in the Channel, would you help her?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11312 on: Today at 05:48:17 pm »
Yeah I'd help her to the bottom of the Channel.

Is there any purchase that cost you a lot of money but you instantly regretted it, and how long did it take you to get rid of it?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11313 on: Today at 05:57:37 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 05:48:17 pm
Yeah I'd help her to the bottom of the Channel.

Is there any purchase that cost you a lot of money but you instantly regretted it, and how long did it take you to get rid of it?

An Omega Watch that cost a few grand, its in the garage somewhere I haven't seen it for years

Why do scousers hate Pete Price?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11314 on: Today at 07:29:56 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:57:37 pm
An Omega Watch that cost a few grand, its in the garage somewhere I haven't seen it for years

Why do scousers hate Pete Price?
The blokes a fucking lizard. Cant stand him.

You can only eat one type of cuisine for the rest of your life - which is it?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11315 on: Today at 08:16:50 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:29:56 pm
The blokes a fucking lizard. Cant stand him.

You can only eat one type of cuisine for the rest of your life - which is it?
I would have to toss up between Mexican or Chinese.

Without sounding morbid, what song/tune would you have played at your funeral?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11316 on: Today at 08:18:56 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 08:16:50 pm
I would have to toss up between Mexican or Chinese.

Without sounding morbid, what song/tune would you have played at your funeral?

The muppets theme tune, not even a joke. Id love to see peoples faces!!!

If you could only ever listen to one band/artist for the rest of your life who would it be?
