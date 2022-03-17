« previous next »
  "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
Quote from: rob1966 on March 17, 2022, 05:21:58 pm
Yes, my temper. I used to fly off the handle over the most ridiculous things and it was causing issues with our marriage and with the kids and it needed doing. I should have dealt with it when I was in previous relationships and when single, but never did.

If you were cheated on by your partner, would you forgive them or fuck them off?
Fuck them right off. No-one should have to put up with that but sadly a lot of people do.

Have you ever been on the receiving end of road rage? How did it end?
  'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Depends on the level of cheating and circumstance to an extent, a drunken kiss where they stop it or full blown one night stand or affair etc. Definitely fuck them off if theres sex involved anywhere, but probably end it regardless to be honest. Been in that situation once and fucked them off so probably follow that.

Do you think youre attractive?
  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug.
I haven't but my brother has a couple of times, one fella got his head bounced off the roof of his car a few times, the other ended up sat on the floor with a broken cheekbone.

DS- No I don't think I'm attractive, but the wife does and that is what matters ;D

Would you eat squirrel meat?
  'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Have done, it tastes like chicken. Had squirrel legs in France. Not sure how legal it was but it was this chateau in the middle of nowhere that was serving all sorts of mad exotic meats.

Whats the answer to tackling the cripplingly high rises in the cost of living?
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
not a question but a followup to one I posted

Quote from: SamLad on February 25, 2022, 03:00:26 pm
how long will it be before deepfake videos are used in political campaigns - making opposition politician appear to be doing/saying something outrageous?
(my guess is 5 years unless they get banned before then, and I'm not holding my breath for that to happen)

deepfakes of Putin and Zelensky are being used now.  somewhat amateurish apparently, but anyway - it's starting.

https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-60780142
  "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
Maybe make other things more affordable like rail tickets and car insurance, and increase wages. But with those crooks in charge of this country, not gonna happen.

What do you think happens after you die?
  'I'm caught on your coat again.'
For you? Absolutely nothing, itll be like being asleep, just permanently.

Premier League or CL this season if we can only win one?
  Crosby Nick
  Poultry in Motion
Im actually leaning towards the Premier League. To win it this season, clawing back a big deficit would be an incredible achievement.

Obviously would never turn down a Champions League either! If you could promise me now that wed win one of them, but not the other or the FA Cup this season Id still take it.

If you could have a wild animal as a pet, what would you choose?
  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug.
I'd love to have a Tiger. Realistically though, I hope to own a Harris Hawk in the not too distant future.

When playing footy, can you use your "wrong" leg to a decent standard or is it just for standing on?
  'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Not as good as I used to but I have a good left peg. Cant generate the same power as my right but can pass and control the ball well with it; when I was very young my Grandad used to offer rewards for passing a tennis ball back and forth against their garage wall, trapping and passing, over and over again on my wrong side.

Would you rather have been smarter or more athletic as a kid?
  Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Would you rather have been smarter or more athletic as a kid?
I was both   ;) :D

How long before Saudi FC decapitators win a major trophy?
  Eat your greens and sing your blues
It took City 3 years I think - 2011 FA Cup.

I reckon Sportwashing Direct win something like the 2024 League or FA Cup, but honestly I don't see them winning the league for a good few years at least. City's owners, God hate them, are really really good at what they do and they've made it look easy and Der Sturmer FC in West London were the first club to do it, so had that advantage of being able to purely outspend everybody out of nowhere, allied to the London weighting. The Saudis have a tough act to follow.

Of course, us and City might go off into rebuild mode for 2 years once Pep and Klopp leave and Chelsea might (hopefully) be banjaxed by Putin, so they could be pushing at an open door by 2025.

What's your favourite church/religious building in the world?
  Crosby Nick
  Poultry in Motion
A couple of obvious answers are the Anglican Cathedral in Liverpool and the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona.

Just love the way you can see the cathedral from all over the city, or across the water and it looks so imposing. Sagrada Familia is pretty cool, did turn my legs to jelly walking across the walkway between a couple of towers when I visited it though.

And Anfield of course. Technically a religious experience for most of us!

What was the first album you bought?
  "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
Eminem - The Marshall Mathers LP

Who is the most overrated actor of all time?
  Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Who is the most overrated actor of all time?
Nicolas Cage, just don't get him at all and never will.

Who is the best rock singer of all time?
  old and annoying
Male - Freddie Mercury

Female - Janis Joplin

If you had to lose either your hearing or sight which would you chose?
  Eat your greens and sing your blues
Hearing, all day every day. The thought of blindness terrifies me.

Do you drink enough water?
  "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
Hearing. I'd go crazy if I ever lost my sight.

What's the biggest "I really shouldn't have said that" moment you've had in your life?
  ToneLa
  Life goes by in doledrum
first date with a nice girl at uni. I made her laugh a few times, we got a meal. She says pass the sault.. I pun... "I don't want to assault you!!"... deathly silence, she went home after the silent meal, never spoke again

Best La's song that isn't there she goes?
  'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Way Out.

Liverpool player you could never take to?
  CraigDS
  YNWA
Liverpool player you could never take to?

Danny Murphy. The way he chats about the club since he's left has confirmed my thoughts when he was a player.

Favourite takeaway meal?
  Crosby Nick
  Poultry in Motion
Probably Robbie Keane. There have been bigger idiots, and worse flops but he kind of just got in the way for 6 months and took us away from the Gerrard/Torres partnership that worked so well.

Favourite cartoon as a kid?
