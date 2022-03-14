Back in about 2010 when things were falling apart under the owl, a young lad maybe in his early 20s squaring up to an auld fella and grabbing him by the throat over some petty argument. The lad had been throwing insults and the old guy said words to the effect of just support the team and the young lad went wild immediately. I stepped in the way to try and calm it and luckily three or four other blokes stepped in to calm things. I was only a teenager, weighed probably 9 stone at the time so was thankful when a few lads from around stepped in. Stewards chucked the lad out, he seemed coked up in retrospect. Only trouble Ive really seen at Anfield. Seen much worse on aways.



Most prematurely sold LFC player?