Author Topic: Ask the next person a question  (Read 381621 times)

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11240 on: March 14, 2022, 07:22:53 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 14, 2022, 04:01:24 pm
Too many to mention in a restaurant, Vilamoura on the Algarve called Fernando's.
Used to treat myself every Thursday night, my day off when I worked over there for the best part of 10 years.
If I was pushed I would say the best T-bone steak ever there.

Will the Premier League ever grow a pair of balls and stop the blood money coming in for good?
Nah they have no morals, just look at the ridiculous standard of refereeing. No wonder I dislike football these days.

What's the most painful accident you've had that didn't require a hospital or A&E visit?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11241 on: Yesterday at 02:51:04 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on March 14, 2022, 07:22:53 pm
Nah they have no morals, just look at the ridiculous standard of refereeing. No wonder I dislike football these days.

What's the most painful accident you've had that didn't require a hospital or A&E visit?

Loads. Got hot oil on my arm last week doing a stir fry. Four inch long burn on me right now. The Mrs is like.... "why aren't you complaining?"  :D broken my nose in a fight, I was gonna say when I broke my little finger but I got almost bullied into getting that checked out (pointless as well,I'd already taped it to my ring finger which was all the hozzy recommended)

What's the worst thing you've seen from the Anfield crowd (excluding away fans)?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11242 on: Yesterday at 03:29:04 pm »
Back in about 2010 when things were falling apart under the owl, a young lad maybe in his early 20s squaring up to an auld fella and grabbing him by the throat over some petty argument. The lad had been throwing insults and the old guy said words to the effect of just support the team and the young lad went wild immediately. I stepped in the way to try and calm it and luckily three or four other blokes stepped in to calm things. I was only a teenager, weighed probably 9 stone at the time so was thankful when a few lads from around stepped in. Stewards chucked the lad out, he seemed coked up in retrospect. Only trouble Ive really seen at Anfield. Seen much worse on aways.

Most prematurely sold LFC player?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11243 on: Yesterday at 03:34:33 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:29:04 pm
Back in about 2010 when things were falling apart under the owl, a young lad maybe in his early 20s squaring up to an auld fella and grabbing him by the throat over some petty argument. The lad had been throwing insults and the old guy said words to the effect of just support the team and the young lad went wild immediately. I stepped in the way to try and calm it and luckily three or four other blokes stepped in to calm things. I was only a teenager, weighed probably 9 stone at the time so was thankful when a few lads from around stepped in. Stewards chucked the lad out, he seemed coked up in retrospect. Only trouble Ive really seen at Anfield. Seen much worse on aways.

Most prematurely sold LFC player?

Peter Beardsley.

He was hardly a youngster but we sold him to Everton in 91, and he was almost winning the Premier League for Newcastle in 96.

I know Fowler came through and we still had Rush but to replace him with Dean Saunders was a terrible error.

Theres probably younger players we sold too early but that one stands out for me still. Also not going to include shouts like Alonso, Torres or Sterling who wanted to leave.

What was your favourite subject at school?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11244 on: Yesterday at 03:36:10 pm »
Think there's a few in my mind. Aspas and Luis Alberto have both gone on to really good careers and barely had a sniff here. Would have been interesting to see how they fared under Klopp. I think I'd go Brad Friedel though. We didnt really have a decent keeper in the PL until Pepe Reina in 2006. I mean we most likely wouldn't have won number 5 if we hadn't had Dudek but in hindsight Friedel was far better than anyone we had from when he signed right up until when we got Pepe.

Whats your dirtiest habit?
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11245 on: Yesterday at 03:55:24 pm »
Usually History but loved PE when it was footy.

Dirtiest habit? Ive got zero tolerance for holding in farts so it would have to be a social situation with people I dont know well, or work when the office is full to stop me just emptying my gas pipe wherever Im sat. Not sure if that counts.

Have you ever dated or seen someone significantly older than yourself?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11246 on: Yesterday at 06:18:26 pm »
after Uni I Moved back in with parents and got A temp job at an RAF base to replace a girl on maternity, I got kept on and the girl came back after her Mat leave as my new boss.  I was 21 she was 36. she lived with her husband and me with my parents who wouldnt have approved so we used to shag in my Vauxhall Astra or the Travel lodge on the A55.


She taught me a lot about sex and nothing else. Good times, until I told her I was relocating to Glasgow then things got weird, but I couldnt afford to quit. 

What do you think of the governments idea of paying you to take in Ukraninian refugees?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11247 on: Yesterday at 08:48:12 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 06:18:26 pm
after Uni I Moved back in with parents and got A temp job at an RAF base to replace a girl on maternity, I got kept on and the girl came back after her Mat leave as my new boss.  I was 21 she was 36. she lived with her husband and me with my parents who wouldnt have approved so we used to shag in my Vauxhall Astra or the Travel lodge on the A55.


She taught me a lot about sex and nothing else. Good times, until I told her I was relocating to Glasgow then things got weird, but I couldnt afford to quit. 

What do you think of the governments idea of paying you to take in Ukraninian refugees?

I think it's passing the buck when rich people have more property, and London is full of empty flats of oligarchs some of which are Russian. Pay hotels: they pay us cause its cheaper. No other reason.


We live in an era where super corporations monitor us, a disease ravages the world, and nature is turning against us in extreme weather, plus there's a war going on. My question is, what is missing exactly to make this the classic Sci fi Dystopia?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11248 on: Yesterday at 09:11:59 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 08:48:12 pm
I think it's passing the buck when rich people have more property, and London is full of empty flats of oligarchs some of which are Russian. Pay hotels: they pay us cause its cheaper. No other reason.


We live in an era where super corporations monitor us, a disease ravages the world, and nature is turning against us in extreme weather, plus there's a war going on. My question is, what is missing exactly to make this the classic Sci fi Dystopia?

Harrison Ford... Or Nicholas Cage, maybe...

Is Bruno Fernandes the whiniest little ***** ever?

Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11249 on: Yesterday at 09:15:23 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 09:11:59 pm
Harrison Ford... Or Nicholas Cage, maybe...

Is Bruno Fernandes the whiniest little ***** ever?


Yes..And he's even more since his Portuguese mate came back to the club.

If Everton are sunk like a huge turd, are they ever getting back to the top league?

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11250 on: Yesterday at 09:30:05 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:15:23 pm
Yes..And he's even more since his Portuguese mate came back to the club.

If Everton are sunk like a huge turd, are they ever getting back to the top league?

Yes, they'll spend 2 or 3 years down there like Villa then come up and slot right back into mid-table mediocrity.

Which Premier League side would make the best rugby league squad?
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11251 on: Yesterday at 09:33:39 pm »
Initial thought was Burnley but theyve zero pace in their side.

I think wed be decent. Virg, Konate, Fabinho making the hard yards down the middle. Thiago and Elliott pulling the strings at half back, all our wide forwards wreaking havoc out wide. What do you reckon?!

Which player in our squad would score most points in the Decathlon?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11252 on: Yesterday at 09:46:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:33:39 pm
Which player in our squad would score most points in the Decathlon?

Hmmm, interesting question.

I'd prob say it would be a shoot out between Mane, Salah, VVD and Konate. I'll also say Gomez given his real fitness after his injuries is unknown.

Mane and Salah due to shorter track events and have some strength. The latter three due to strength and also having some decent pace. My money would be on one of the defenders... Gomez if he's back to 2yrs ago fitness.

How would win in a 100m track sprint out the current squad?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11253 on: Yesterday at 10:18:08 pm »
I think Im a few videos some players have said Virgil or Joe Gomez are the quickest over 100m. Probably Gomez if hes still as quick pre injury.

Do you believe some footballers are just born with natural talent?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

« Reply #11254 on: Yesterday at 10:51:29 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:18:08 pm
I think Im a few videos some players have said Virgil or Joe Gomez are the quickest over 100m. Probably Gomez if hes still as quick pre injury.

Do you believe some footballers are just born with natural talent?

Yes. My youngest was kicking a ball properly without being shown at 2 and could do flicks and stuff so easily. He does stuff naturally I had to practice and practice, little shit 😉

With the cost of fuel, are you consciously trying to use your car less or are you using it as  much as always?
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11255 on: Today at 02:01:10 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:51:29 pm
Yes. My youngest was kicking a ball properly without being shown at 2 and could do flicks and stuff so easily. He does stuff naturally I had to practice and practice, little shit 😉

With the cost of fuel, are you consciously trying to use your car less or are you using it as  much as always?

Can't drive. Learning but the pandemic disrupted it. Planning to do lessons, pass, and take public transport, I work from home so I don't worry about my carbon footprint, plus I've recycled glass, paper and plastic since I was a teenager

My question: what are you doing to reduce your carbon footprint? (explanation: I understand if you feel that China, USA and huge fucking oil companies need to do more than you. I'm not asking this out of blame.)
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11256 on: Today at 03:22:32 am »
We could do more, but we have two vegan days a week to reduce meat consumption and weve reduced red meat to once a week where possible. We do the usual recycling and we only use the car when we have to, otherwise itll be a walk if its to the nearest shop etc (not the easiest thing, the corner shop is two miles away). We have discussed solar power for the house but the start up costs are prohibitive.

Have you ever had or known anyone with an exotic animal for a pet?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
