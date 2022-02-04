Are you allowed to ask the same question back? Do you play covers when you play live Terry? And if so, whos your most covered artist?
I probably play more Gary Moore covers than others.
Who is the most famous person you have met?
Bill Shankly. I was at a home international match at Goodison between Northern Ireland and England. Northern Ireland had to play their home games there because of the troubles in 1973. My mate and I stood behind the main stand, hoping to catch a glimpse of some of the players.
The first person who walked out was the great man himself.
He came over to us and engaged with us, telling us to be good at school and for our parents, etc..
Everyone stood open-mouthed, adults included and I remember photographers pausing and looking at him with an awe expression.
Do you go on any other forums apart from RAWK?