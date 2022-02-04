When I had grumbling appendix as a kid.



Oasis or Blur?



I was 16 at the height of their rivalry and definitely more into Oasis then. As times gone on i listen to their stuff less and less. Still not a massive fan of Blur from that era but I do like their later albums and Damon Albarns other stuff too (just dont tell Ciara).Are you allowed to ask the same question back? Do you play covers when you play live Terry? And if so, whos your most covered artist?Edit - Two fucking seconds Rob!Define met? Got presented with a trophy by Ken Barlow once.Right, think were back on track so my question above still stands I think...