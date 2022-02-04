« previous next »
Re: Ask the next person a question
February 4, 2022, 11:14:25 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on February  4, 2022, 11:11:17 pm
"ToneLa just got whooshed big style."  ;D

What is your favourite pizza topping?



Pepperoni, and yes, Tone, I was kidding about our lot not passing to one another. Tesco gets all the gags.

I'll expect a haiku about it.

Has Elanga's penno come out of orbit yet?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Ask the next person a question
February 5, 2022, 02:44:14 am
Quote from: afc turkish on February  4, 2022, 11:14:25 pm
Pepperoni, and yes, Tone, I was kidding about our lot not passing to one another. Tesco gets all the gags.

I'll expect a haiku about it.

Has Elanga's penno come out of orbit yet?

Elangas penalty has just been witnessed as aurora borealis above Solkjaers home mansion in norway.

Still rising.


Will Elon Musk conquer mars?

Re: Ask the next person a question
February 5, 2022, 10:50:27 am
Quote from: dimwit on February  5, 2022, 02:44:14 am
Elangas penalty has just been witnessed as aurora borealis above Solkjaers home mansion in norway.

Still rising.


Will Elon Musk conquer mars?

Never shall the square
Regime of that which not art
Conquer any world

If you replaced the calcium in tap water with vitamin D, do you think you would go to jail?
Re: Ask the next person a question
February 8, 2022, 11:39:42 am
Quote from: ToneLa on February  5, 2022, 10:50:27 am
Never shall the square
Regime of that which not art
Conquer any world

If you replaced the calcium in tap water with vitamin D, do you think you would go to jail?
I would've thought any tampering with an active drinking water supply would be punishable. Although controlled amounts of Vitamin D might actually be good for people, no?

Do you drink many caffeinated beverages on a typical day?
Re: Ask the next person a question
February 8, 2022, 11:42:37 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February  8, 2022, 11:39:42 am
Do you drink many caffeinated beverages on a typical day?

Couple of cups of tea and prob 2 sugar free red bulls over the course of a day. I dont drink coffee but do love the small.

Do you regularly get your 5-a-day fruit/veg into your diet?
Re: Ask the next person a question
February 8, 2022, 11:52:18 am
Quote from: CraigDS on February  8, 2022, 11:42:37 am
Couple of cups of tea and prob 2 sugar free red bulls over the course of a day. I dont drink coffee but do love the small.

Do you regularly get your 5-a-day fruit/veg into your diet?
Used to, but been awful for a few months now. Up until I got a hip injury in around July last year, I ran 50+ miles a week and my diet was good. Dropped off with diet and exercise massively, have packed about a stone and a half on (luckily I can cope as I was probably a touch underweight due to the mileage I was doing) and maybe get 1/2 a day. We've just been on a pretty decadent break to Italy and agreed starting straight away we'll diminish our portion sizes, up the amount of veg and exercise more consistently. Chicken salad for tea tonight.

Do you have a skincare routine?
Re: Ask the next person a question
February 8, 2022, 11:54:47 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February  8, 2022, 11:52:18 am
Used to, but been awful for a few months now. Up until I got a hip injury in around July last year, I ran 50+ miles a week and my diet was good. Dropped off with diet and exercise massively, have packed about a stone and a half on (luckily I can cope as I was probably a touch underweight due to the mileage I was doing) and maybe get 1/2 a day. We've just been on a pretty decadent break to Italy and agreed starting straight away we'll diminish our portion sizes, up the amount of veg and exercise more consistently. Chicken salad for tea tonight.

Do you have a skincare routine?

Quote from: TheDpoLenz without the please like on May 20, 2011, 02:56:18 pm
Following a chat with a female friend of mine yesterday She was quite shocked to find that I do not very often cream myself.
But i did not reveal my little retin a secret

When I do use cream its on the hands, but never on the face.I will only use retin a on my face

So guys, How often do you cream yourself and where?

And what type of moisturiser do you use ?

What about foam ? you use foam ?
Re: Ask the next person a question
February 8, 2022, 11:56:34 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February  8, 2022, 11:52:18 am
Used to, but been awful for a few months now. Up until I got a hip injury in around July last year, I ran 50+ miles a week and my diet was good. Dropped off with diet and exercise massively, have packed about a stone and a half on (luckily I can cope as I was probably a touch underweight due to the mileage I was doing) and maybe get 1/2 a day. We've just been on a pretty decadent break to Italy and agreed starting straight away we'll diminish our portion sizes, up the amount of veg and exercise more consistently. Chicken salad for tea tonight.

Do you have a skincare routine?

I do actually, I use SPF50 suncream from Kiehls on my face throughout the day and then wash it off with Miscellar water and dab Kiehls Midnight Oil on my face for 20 minutes before bed and then apply Kiehls Mens facial cream for when I go a kip.

Do you have one?
Re: Ask the next person a question
February 8, 2022, 11:57:34 am
Quote from: El Lobo on February  8, 2022, 11:54:47 am

It's interesting how quickly you had that to hand  ;D I personally don't use foam. I wash my face with a face wash morning and evening, and use moisturiser  ;D

Best City in Europe for cuisine?
Re: Ask the next person a question
February 8, 2022, 11:57:50 am


Oh, too slow!

Im pretty poor with it actually. Occasional bit of moisturiser on my forehead and thats about it.

Which poster on here would you most like to be stranded on a desert island with?
Re: Ask the next person a question
February 8, 2022, 12:04:23 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  8, 2022, 11:57:50 am


Oh, too slow!

Im pretty poor with it actually. Occasional bit of moisturiser on my forehead and thats about it.

Which poster on here would you most like to be stranded on a desert island with?

Capon or John C, both lovely men.

What is your all time favourite film that stops you in your tracks when its on the telly?
Re: Ask the next person a question
February 8, 2022, 02:12:12 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on February  8, 2022, 12:04:23 pm
Capon or John C, both lovely men.

What is your all time favourite film that stops you in your tracks when its on the telly?

Blade Runner. Absolute masterpiece, gorgeous with philosophical leanings. Even though the revised ending makes no sense, as Ridley ain't a plot man

Do you think autotune is mandatory in a song now it's easy, popular and covers mistakes?
Re: Ask the next person a question
February 8, 2022, 02:15:46 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on February  8, 2022, 02:12:12 pm
Blade Runner. Absolute masterpiece, gorgeous with philosophical leanings. Even though the revised ending makes no sense, as Ridley ain't a plot man

Do you think autotune is mandatory in a song now it's easy, popular and covers mistakes?

I think autotune can be good when the person using it, uses it well. Far too many artists are using it for the sake of covering mistakes/popularity/easy option and it just sounds shite. So no, I don't think it is mandatory but it may be in the future due to laziness.

Which poster on here would you NOT like to be stuck on a desert island with?
Re: Ask the next person a question
February 8, 2022, 02:21:02 pm
Its got to be Effes. Especially if it was like Castaway and there weren't any animals for him to focus on

Who's your favourite superhero?
Re: Ask the next person a question
February 8, 2022, 02:28:09 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on February  8, 2022, 02:21:02 pm
Its got to be Effes. Especially if it was like Castaway and there weren't any animals for him to focus on

Who's your favourite superhero?

Charlie Cox's Daredevil, though I await Disney to ruin it.

Brexit reversed, or no Tory government for 20 years?
Re: Ask the next person a question
February 8, 2022, 02:30:40 pm
Daredevil. Blinded after he was hit by a radioactive truck as a child, spends his days as a crusading lawyer and his nights dressed up as a devil to fight crime, and is one of the biggest macks in comic books. Also, he's a ninja.

First cartoon you ever got really into?

EDIT: Great Minds, eh Kashinoda?
Re: Ask the next person a question
February 8, 2022, 02:31:32 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on February  8, 2022, 02:28:09 pm
Brexit reversed, or no Tory government for 20 years?

Tough one.

I guess if the Labour govt. knew they'd be in power for 20 years, so could plan accordingly, then that.

Do you like flying (as in on an plane!)?
Re: Ask the next person a question
February 8, 2022, 03:14:52 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on February  8, 2022, 02:30:40 pm
Daredevil. Blinded after he was hit by a radioactive truck as a child, spends his days as a crusading lawyer and his nights dressed up as a devil to fight crime, and is one of the biggest macks in comic books. Also, he's a ninja.

First cartoon you ever got really into?

EDIT: Great Minds, eh Kashinoda?
When I was very young I was massively into Street Sharks and Biker Mice from Mars, this then led to stuff like Dragonball Z and Samurai Jack when I was a bit older and could follow plots a bit better.

Quote from: CraigDS on February  8, 2022, 02:31:32 pm
Tough one.

I guess if the Labour govt. knew they'd be in power for 20 years, so could plan accordingly, then that.

Do you like flying (as in on an plane!)?
It's a means to an end. I like the build up and general airport experience because for me it typically means I'm about to go on holiday.

Do you foresee a situation in our lifetimes where Chelsea, City or one of the state owned monstrosities just gets cut off by it's owner and sinks like a stone?
Re: Ask the next person a question
February 8, 2022, 03:37:22 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on February  8, 2022, 12:04:23 pm
Capon or John C, both lovely men.

What is your all time favourite film that stops you in your tracks when its on the telly?
Im quite hurt by this, Ill leave my Taylor albums behind if it helps Andy
Re: Ask the next person a question
February 8, 2022, 05:28:40 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February  8, 2022, 03:14:52 pm


Do you foresee a situation in our lifetimes where Chelsea, City or one of the state owned monstrosities just gets cut off by it's owner and sinks like a stone?
Chelsea maybe?

Is there one rule in Football that you would like changing?
Re: Ask the next person a question
February 8, 2022, 05:49:18 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February  8, 2022, 05:28:40 pm
Chelsea maybe?

Is there one rule in Football that you would like changing?
Hard to think of a referee-based decision that is particularly abhorrent (where the laws are applied fairly and with common sense) and now the away goals rule has changed, it's very difficult to say. I used to think it horrendous that following a scoreless draw away, then at home, the team playing away had the advantage as they had 120 minutes to score rather than the team at home second having 90.

They need to assign more specificity to the explanations round VAR decisions.

Do you ever do guided tours of museums or cities?
Re: Ask the next person a question
February 8, 2022, 06:08:04 pm
Quote from: duvva on February  8, 2022, 03:37:22 pm
Im quite hurt by this, Ill leave my Taylor albums behind if it helps Andy

Hahahaha  ;D
Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 05:31:31 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February  8, 2022, 05:49:18 pm


Do you ever do guided tours of museums or cities?
Not really. Whenever the Missus and I go anywhere, we tend to just do our own thing.

Is the Everton sand pit ever going to get completed.

Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 05:34:04 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:31:31 pm
Is the Everton sand pit ever going to get completed.

Not under these owners IMO. Moshilaaa is well out of his depth.

What's your favourite piece of random tech you own (so not like a computer, phone, etc)? Got myself a finger print door handle for my office door today, don't particularly need it but I love it no no reason whatsoever ;D
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11064 on: Yesterday at 06:28:11 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 05:34:04 pm
Not under these owners IMO. Moshilaaa is well out of his depth.

What's your favourite piece of random tech you own (so not like a computer, phone, etc)? Got myself a finger print door handle for my office door today, don't particularly need it but I love it no no reason whatsoever ;D
My mum got me this travel fan it's brilliant. Will be very useful on holidays and in the Summer when we get heatwaves.

Do you hate your job or love it? Or somewhere in the middle about it?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11065 on: Yesterday at 06:47:10 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 06:28:11 pm


Do you hate your job or love it? Or somewhere in the middle about it?
Being a working musician for the last 45 years or so, I love it.
Not as busy as I used to be, but still enjoy my job.

Roughly how many miles away from Anfield do you live?

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11066 on: Yesterday at 06:58:46 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 06:47:10 pm
Being a working musician for the last 45 years or so, I love it.
Not as busy as I used to be, but still enjoy my job.

Roughly how many miles away from Anfield do you live?


280 miles.

Why do Scousers put "The" in front of ASDA?"
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11067 on: Yesterday at 07:42:03 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 06:58:46 pm
280 miles.

Why do Scousers put "The" in front of ASDA?"
Because Asda The sounds weird.

What is the hottest curry you can eat?
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11068 on: Yesterday at 07:53:14 pm »
Coco Ichibanya, their 2nd hottest one, when i say eat it i'm not saying it's easy or cinematic  ;D

What's the best advice you've ever got?

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11069 on: Yesterday at 08:18:03 pm »
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on Yesterday at 07:53:14 pm
Coco Ichibanya, their 2nd hottest one, when i say eat it i'm not saying it's easy or cinematic  ;D

What's the best advice you've ever got?



Take two and hit to right.

What's the worst advice you ever got?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11070 on: Yesterday at 08:30:09 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 08:18:03 pm
Take two and hit to right.

What's the worst advice you ever got?

People telling me that being arrogant was OK as they did it and it was fine in the long run. It's not. You gain enemies and people don't forget how you behave.

what is the sickest you felt and didn't die.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11071 on: Yesterday at 08:37:42 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 08:18:03 pm
Take two and hit to right.

I don't even know what that means ?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11072 on: Yesterday at 08:43:18 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 08:30:09 pm
.

what is the sickest you felt and didn't die.
When I had grumbling appendix as a kid.

Oasis or Blur?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11073 on: Yesterday at 08:45:50 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:43:18 pm
When I had grumbling appendix as a kid.

Oasis or Blur?

Blur - hate those gobshite wanna be Beatle Mancs.

Who is the most famous person you have met?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11074 on: Yesterday at 08:45:52 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:43:18 pm
When I had grumbling appendix as a kid.

Oasis or Blur?

I was 16 at the height of their rivalry and definitely more into Oasis then. As times gone on i listen to their stuff less and less. Still not a massive fan of Blur from that era but I do like their later albums and Damon Albarns other stuff too (just dont tell Ciara).

Are you allowed to ask the same question back? Do you play covers when you play live Terry? And if so, whos your most covered artist?

Edit - Two fucking seconds Rob! :wanker

Define met? Got presented with a trophy by Ken Barlow once. :D

Right, think were back on track so my question above still stands I think...
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11075 on: Yesterday at 08:47:02 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 08:37:42 pm
I don't even know what that means ?

Baseball, sorry, rounders, expression. Take, in other words don't swing at, the first two pitches, then aim your next swing toward right field. (Always wondered about that, "taking" a pitch surely should mean swinging away, no?)

Entered the cultural lexicon as a hip, turbo-dorked way to encourage patience. 
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11076 on: Yesterday at 09:00:06 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:45:52 pm


Are you allowed to ask the same question back? Do you play covers when you play live Terry? And if so, whos your most covered artist?




I probably play more Gary Moore covers than others.

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:45:50 pm


Who is the most famous person you have met?
Bill Shankly. I was at a home international match at Goodison between Northern Ireland and England. Northern Ireland had to play their home games there because of the troubles in 1973. My mate and I stood behind the main stand, hoping to catch a glimpse of some of the players.
The first person who walked out was the great man himself.
He came over to us and engaged with us, telling us to be good at school and for our parents, etc..
Everyone stood open-mouthed, adults included and I remember photographers pausing and looking at him with an awe expression.

Do you go on any other forums apart from RAWK?

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11077 on: Yesterday at 10:31:08 pm »
Used to be on loads when I was younger but now it's just RAWK and Reddit.

Have you ever had an encounter with someone who gave off serial killer vibes?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11078 on: Yesterday at 10:34:17 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 10:31:08 pm
Used to be on loads when I was younger but now it's just RAWK and Reddit.

Have you ever had an encounter with someone who gave off serial killer vibes?
My ex wife... Seriously.

If you could only wear one brand of trainees for the rest of your life, which would you choose?
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11079 on: Today at 01:06:57 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 10:34:17 pm
My ex wife... Seriously.

If you could only wear one brand of trainees for the rest of your life, which would you choose?

Adidas, because I care what hypothetical twitter followers think of my hypothetical footwear purchases.

Have you ever fired a gun?
