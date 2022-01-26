When Beef is done right, its beautiful. Lamb a close second with some mint sauce.



Favourite ever non-Liverpool player?



Hard to have a favourite non-Liverpool player whos played in England, because at some point theyll have done something of note against us I reckon.But, trying to be objective its probably Thierry Henry. Some of the goals he scored were incredible and he made it look effortless most of the time.Another personal favourite was Rivaldo. Just loved the way he pulled the strings for that Barca side. Everything went through him, he had a great left peg which always helps and again, scored some amazing goals. Ill ignore that ridiculous play acting against Turkey in the World Cup.If you had to live in one other country for the rest of your life, where would you choose?