Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 26, 2022, 01:23:46 pm
Beatles by far. Ill listen to the Stones hits but have never really played their albums from start to finish. Could lose myself in a Beatles album still.
Spot on. The Beatles were forever changing and eager to experiment with different methods of songwriting and different musical instruments. A lot of that was down to George Martin, but John and Paul become more than savvy at their craft.


Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 26, 2022, 01:23:46 pm
Who do you think will be the first of our front three to leave?
Probably Bobby, but could be Mo.

Your favourite roast? and not a spit roast.   ;)

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11001 on: January 27, 2022, 08:59:15 am »
When Beef is done right, its beautiful. Lamb a close second with some mint sauce.

Favourite ever non-Liverpool player?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11002 on: January 27, 2022, 09:24:55 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 27, 2022, 08:59:15 am
When Beef is done right, its beautiful. Lamb a close second with some mint sauce.

Favourite ever non-Liverpool player?

Hard to have a favourite non-Liverpool player whos played in England, because at some point theyll have done something of note against us I reckon.

But, trying to be objective its probably Thierry Henry. Some of the goals he scored were incredible and he made it look effortless most of the time.

Another personal favourite was Rivaldo. Just loved the way he pulled the strings for that Barca side. Everything went through him, he had a great left peg which always helps and again, scored some amazing goals. Ill ignore that ridiculous play acting against Turkey in the World Cup.

If you had to live in one other country for the rest of your life, where would you choose?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11003 on: January 27, 2022, 09:50:44 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 27, 2022, 09:24:55 am
Hard to have a favourite non-Liverpool player whos played in England, because at some point theyll have done something of note against us I reckon.

But, trying to be objective its probably Thierry Henry. Some of the goals he scored were incredible and he made it look effortless most of the time.

Another personal favourite was Rivaldo. Just loved the way he pulled the strings for that Barca side. Everything went through him, he had a great left peg which always helps and again, scored some amazing goals. Ill ignore that ridiculous play acting against Turkey in the World Cup.

If you had to live in one other country for the rest of your life, where would you choose?

if he hadnt scored that free kick, Olympiacos wouldnt have been such an epic event.

Malaysia, the standard of English is excellent, but the country is different enough to get a buzz from being there (as opposd to say OZ)
Guaranteed sunshine, some great beech resorts , really diverse food, cheap (except alcohol) not many restrictions out side of the period of Ramadan, interesting mix of brand new towers an old style colonial architecture, A strong football culture, All liverpool games on tv. 


Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11004 on: January 27, 2022, 08:44:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 27, 2022, 09:24:55 am


If you had to live in one other country for the rest of your life, where would you choose?
Portugal on the Algarve.
Worked/lived there 10 years off and on and loved it.

Will Nonce Andrew get away with being a nonce?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11005 on: January 27, 2022, 10:38:32 pm »
You know what I actually think they might chuck the dirty nonce to the wolves just to eventually stop all the publicity he attracts. History would suggest that mountains will be moved to protect him though.

Why is AFCON so dangerously amateur compared to every other continental international tournament?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11006 on: January 28, 2022, 09:19:55 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 27, 2022, 10:38:32 pm
You know what I actually think they might chuck the dirty nonce to the wolves just to eventually stop all the publicity he attracts. History would suggest that mountains will be moved to protect him though.

Why is AFCON so dangerously amateur compared to every other continental international tournament?

I guess because they keep everything 'in house' like every other confederation. And because there's so little money in African national leagues compared to everywhere else we end up with this sort of farce. I bet the referees are lucky if they're even on a quarter of what European refs got for doing the last Euros for example, probably nearer a tenth. Its up to FIFA to get more money 'dripping down'.

Have you ever been close to killing yourself or someone else (I mean more in a clumsy accident, sticking a fork in a toaster sort of way rather than uncovering a RAWK serial killer.....)?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11007 on: January 28, 2022, 04:39:35 pm »
Had some close shaves in the car, never my fault really. Hard to think... I once was swinging on a rope swing on a tree elevated above a main road and it snapped at the arc of the swing. I went flying over the top of the main road and over a wall into a hedge in a farmer's yard. Absolutely stupid to get on the thing. Had a few scrapes but could have easily been so much worse. Was like 10 though at the time. Nothing else springs to mind.

Do you have any non-sporting hobbies?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11008 on: January 29, 2022, 12:58:10 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 22, 2022, 03:55:21 pm
What an odd thing to comment on having absolutely zero context or knowledge of my relationship with my partner.


Wasn't meant in a bad way, sorry.

Was trying, and failing, to suggest that on your honeymoon you should focus on each other rather than any tourist attractions or tours.

Should have expressed it better though, so that's on me.

edit: to try and stay on topic,

So, is Shawshank Redemption the best movie ever?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11009 on: January 29, 2022, 10:12:21 am »
Quote from: dimwit on January 29, 2022, 12:58:10 am
Wasn't meant in a bad way, sorry.

Was trying, and failing, to suggest that on your honeymoon you should focus on each other rather than any tourist attractions or tours.

Should have expressed it better though, so that's on me.

edit: to try and stay on topic,

So, is Shawshank Redemption the best movie ever?
Very few movies come close to it. I see people always lauding Godfather, Scarface, Green Mile etc but they are not even close to the story and suspense of Shawshank.

What is the next movie you're going to watch in the cinema?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11010 on: January 29, 2022, 01:00:11 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on January 29, 2022, 10:12:21 am


What is the next movie you're going to watch in the cinema?
Probably Belfast.
Which is the best era for music..ie..60's, 70's 80's 90's and so on?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11011 on: January 31, 2022, 01:02:58 pm »
Quote from: dimwit on January 29, 2022, 12:58:10 am
Wasn't meant in a bad way, sorry.

Was trying, and failing, to suggest that on your honeymoon you should focus on each other rather than any tourist attractions or tours.

Should have expressed it better though, so that's on me.

edit: to try and stay on topic,

So, is Shawshank Redemption the best movie ever?
Thank you, apologies also, I think I misunderstood you. What I took from what you said wasn't about the honeymoon, I thought you were casting judgement on me seeing my parents and friends after being in quarantine for 10 days - with the partner we're talking about who I live with and spend a good amount of time with ;D Overreaction/ misunderstanding so thank you.

Personally I'd take the 80s from those eras but that's personal preference. 90s was my childhood.

If you could have one band reform (including those with dead members) to play a one off gig you could attend, who would it be?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11012 on: January 31, 2022, 01:40:08 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 31, 2022, 01:02:58 pm

If you could have one band reform (including those with dead members) to play a one off gig you could attend, who would it be?
The Beatles.

Have you ever had a favourite, (or one you kept your eye on) other football team other tha Liverpool?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11013 on: January 31, 2022, 01:46:57 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January 31, 2022, 01:40:08 pm
The Beatles.

Have you ever had a favourite, (or one you kept your eye on) other football team other tha Liverpool?

Wrexham,  my ex girlfriends mate used to play for them So I would go there when not going to Anfield

Who do you want to win the AFCON



Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11014 on: January 31, 2022, 02:33:53 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January 31, 2022, 01:46:57 pm
Wrexham,  my ex girlfriends mate used to play for them So I would go there when not going to Anfield

Who do you want to win the AFCON
Well I wanted Egypt and Senegal out early, but as they're now into the Semis, there's little point wishing defeat on them. So one of them, so that one of the lads has an international trophy that makes them more likely to bin off the national side in the future. Definitely not Cameroon, they've had quite a wild rub of the green and by that I mean inept officiating and strange application of covid rules to help them get through - they're an awful side. Burkina Faso would be fun as an underdog. ABC - Anyone but Cameroon.

Do you consider your birthday a big event or are you not arsed?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11015 on: January 31, 2022, 02:57:30 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 31, 2022, 02:33:53 pm


Do you consider your birthday a big event or are you not arsed?
Used to be not arsed, but my granddaughter, Grace was born on my 59th birthday in 2019, so it has a double meaning to me now.

Will Newcastle avoid the drop?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11016 on: January 31, 2022, 04:48:44 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January 31, 2022, 02:57:30 pm
Used to be not arsed, but my granddaughter, Grace was born on my 59th birthday in 2019, so it has a double meaning to me now.

Will Newcastle avoid the drop?
I desperately hope not but I can't see Norwich finishing above them. If they go down it'll be because Burnley put a run together and they didn't do enough to catch Everton or Brentford. I don't think they will but I'd love a damaging, slogging stint in the second tier for their 'hard done by' fans, who've suffered so much.

Will Sue Gray's report ever be made available to the UK public in it's unadulterated format and will it have been honest to begin with?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11017 on: February 1, 2022, 05:07:18 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 31, 2022, 04:48:44 pm


Will Sue Gray's report ever be made available to the UK public in it's unadulterated format and will it have been honest to begin with?
Doubt it, but even if it comes up Boris being a mass murderer, he will still come up smelling of roses.
The game is up for us plebs.

This saber-rattling between Russia and the Ukraine.
Will anything come of it?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11018 on: Yesterday at 06:19:42 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February  1, 2022, 05:07:18 pm
Doubt it, but even if it comes up Boris being a mass murderer, he will still come up smelling of roses.
The game is up for us plebs.

This saber-rattling between Russia and the Ukraine.
Will anything come of it?
Sooner or later it will

What's your guilty fast food pleasure?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11019 on: Yesterday at 06:58:01 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 06:19:42 pm
Sooner or later it will

What's your guilty fast food pleasure?
A Banana.

What guitar solo really does it for you?  (for me it is Mark Knopfler / Dire Straits Sultans of swing)
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11020 on: Yesterday at 08:05:42 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 06:58:01 pm
A Banana.

What guitar solo really does it for you?  (for me it is Mark Knopfler / Dire Straits Sultans of swing)

Albatross by Fleetwood Mac - not a "solo" per se, but the smoothest sound ever imo.  George used to play it before the game years back, if you got there really early.  mesmerizing.

what is the most annoying "small act of public rudeness' for you?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11021 on: Today at 01:15:58 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:05:42 pm
Albatross by Fleetwood Mac - not a "solo" per se, but the smoothest sound ever imo.  George used to play it before the game years back, if you got there really early.  mesmerizing.

what is the most annoying "small act of public rudeness' for you?
Can't stand littering and I will confront people about it. Despise it.

Best City break you've ever been on?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11022 on: Today at 01:18:20 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 01:15:58 pm
Can't stand littering and I will confront people about it. Despise it.

Best City break you've ever been on?
Edinburgh last year in August. Absolutely gorgeous weather and it felt great to go on a little holiday after all the lockdowns and restrictions of 2020.

Are you worried about the increasing cost of living in this country? Higher energy bills, higher mortgage repayments, higher NI, but wages more or less staying the same.
