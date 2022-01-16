A honeymoon's very much a working holiday for newly-weds. I'm over thirty years married and we've beaten our honeymoon so many times in terms of "enjoyable time spent together in exotic locations..." However, you've gotta start somewhere (and with someone) I suppose....but I much prefer holidaying with me 50+ year old wife than I did with me 20+ year old new bride. We know each other much better now and neither of us gets all "precious" about trying to harness romance and all that shit. If you're meant to be with somebody, then yes...you're allowed to fart in front of them and yes....you'll always end up having a laugh with eachother over stupid and funny shit you experience together. It doesn't really matter what you chose for your "honeymoon" experience if you're into eachother and were serious about your vows. Give and take. Your preferences are gonna change anyway as you both get older.



Have you ever locked yourself out of your house?