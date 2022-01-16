« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 270 271 272 273 274 [275]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask the next person a question  (Read 369289 times)

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,789
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10960 on: January 16, 2022, 08:48:22 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January 16, 2022, 07:05:39 pm
Lanzarote in April, all being well.

Will Boris get the boot?
I would've already expected it, he's bitten off way more than he can chew. I hope his fall is even more rapid than his rise.

Do you have any pets?
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,592
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10961 on: January 16, 2022, 08:53:23 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on January 16, 2022, 08:48:22 pm
I would've already expected it, he's bitten off way more than he can chew. I hope his fall is even more rapid than his rise.

Do you have any pets?

Russian Dwarf Hamster. Supposed to be the lads, but we look after it more than he does.

When electrical appliances break, do you try and repair them or just throw them away?
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,184
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10962 on: January 17, 2022, 09:20:03 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 16, 2022, 08:53:23 pm
Russian Dwarf Hamster. Supposed to be the lads, but we look after it more than he does.

When electrical appliances break, do you try and repair them or just throw them away?

Bin them usually. Laptops I'll try and fix if they're old enough for bricking them not to be a problem. It's a sad part of modern life I suppose - if a £30 kitchen appliance goes, there's another £30 one waiting on Amazon and a repair could cost £25. Plumbing on the other hand I'll always have a go at myself before getting someone in.

What's your favourite train station pub?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10963 on: January 17, 2022, 11:04:37 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on January 17, 2022, 09:20:03 am
Bin them usually. Laptops I'll try and fix if they're old enough for bricking them not to be a problem. It's a sad part of modern life I suppose - if a £30 kitchen appliance goes, there's another £30 one waiting on Amazon and a repair could cost £25. Plumbing on the other hand I'll always have a go at myself before getting someone in.

What's your favourite train station pub?

They are generally, quite shit. the weatherspoons in lime street is ok on a match day, busy from 11am onwards, beer is decent and cheap

if outside, but near a station the piccadilly tavern  in Manchester is great


Do you go on any other forums, if so which ones?
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,484
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10964 on: January 17, 2022, 01:45:05 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January 17, 2022, 11:04:37 am





Do you go on any other forums, if so which ones?

I go on a forum on facebook called The Merseyside Football Forum, which is quite funny at the moment.

Talking of which, will Everton go down or is there too much shit below them?
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,734
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10965 on: January 17, 2022, 03:10:42 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January 17, 2022, 01:45:05 pm
I go on a forum on facebook called The Merseyside Football Forum, which is quite funny at the moment.

Talking of which, will Everton go down or is there too much shit below them?

Theyll do their usual, get our hopes up and then pull away to safety. Who below them could get their act together?

Where and when is your next holiday?
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,599
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10966 on: January 17, 2022, 03:42:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 17, 2022, 03:10:42 pm
Theyll do their usual, get our hopes up and then pull away to safety. Who below them could get their act together?

Where and when is your next holiday?
We're meant to be going to Mexico in early March, first holiday in over two years and first that wasn't a flying City Break for around 5. Currently on Day 9 of self isolation with thankfully symptomless Covid, hoping that will mean that I can't catch it before hand.

Do you have a soft spot for any football league team? I follow Crewe's results as half my family is from there and Shrewsbury as I worked that way for a time and met some good friends who support them (2 of which are big Reds also).
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,734
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10967 on: January 17, 2022, 03:46:07 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 17, 2022, 03:42:12 pm
We're meant to be going to Mexico in early March, first holiday in over two years and first that wasn't a flying City Break for around 5. Currently on Day 9 of self isolation with thankfully symptomless Covid, hoping that will mean that I can't catch it before hand.

Do you have a soft spot for any football league team? I follow Crewe's results as half my family is from there and Shrewsbury as I worked that way for a time and met some good friends who support them (2 of which are big Reds also).

Back in the day I looked out for half the North West Football League teams! Crewe, Tranmere, Stockport and Mac Town depending on who was doing well!

In the last few years it was Brentford as theyre near where I live now and took my son to a few Championship games a season. Bit weird them being in the Premier League now (and why I hadnt been paying attention to the Championship!).

Whats your favourite takeaway option?
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,599
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10968 on: January 17, 2022, 03:53:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 17, 2022, 03:46:07 pm
Back in the day I looked out for half the North West Football League teams! Crewe, Tranmere, Stockport and Mac Town depending on who was doing well!

In the last few years it was Brentford as theyre near where I live now and took my son to a few Championship games a season. Bit weird them being in the Premier League now (and why I hadnt been paying attention to the Championship!).

Whats your favourite takeaway option?
I forgot to mention Tranmere, I lived in Neston for a while so for two years went Tranmere whenever I couldn't get Liverpool tickets.

Depending on mood, either Indian or Chinese. I tend to fancy Indian more often though I'd say. Poppadums, Bhaji, Mushroom Pilau, Chicken Balti Madras Hot - hits the spot every time.

Who's the footballer most linked to Liverpool that never signed, but you really wanted us to get?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,484
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10969 on: January 17, 2022, 05:15:15 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 17, 2022, 03:53:51 pm


Who's the footballer most linked to Liverpool that never signed, but you really wanted us to get?
I wouldn't say we were heavily linked, but Graeme Souness had a chance to sign both Eric Cantona and Peter Schmeichel before they both came to England.

I wonder what happened to them?   ::)

How many schools did you attend?
Logged

Offline Col

  • Shaves his tongue and shares makeup tips. May be a little camp.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,349
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10970 on: January 17, 2022, 08:34:07 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January 17, 2022, 05:15:15 pm
I wouldn't say we were heavily linked, but Graeme Souness had a chance to sign both Eric Cantona and Peter Schmeichel before they both came to England.

I wonder what happened to them?   ::)

How many schools did you attend?

Play school
Infant school
Junior School
High School / 6th form
Uni

How many cars have you owned?
Logged
I don't have to sell my soul... he's already in me.

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,593
    • @hartejack
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10971 on: January 17, 2022, 08:59:55 pm »
Quote from: Col on January 17, 2022, 08:34:07 pm
Play school
Infant school
Junior School
High School / 6th form
Uni

How many cars have you owned?

Just one actually - I'll have had it eight years in September, and I'm looking at upgrading in October.

How many houses have you lived in?
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,734
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10972 on: January 17, 2022, 09:18:28 pm »
Quote from: jackh on January 17, 2022, 08:59:55 pm
Just one actually - I'll have had it eight years in September, and I'm looking at upgrading in October.

How many houses have you lived in?

Three growing up.
Three at uni (year in each).
Three when I came to London.
Three with the wife.
Its a magic number.

Who scored the first goal you saw in the flesh (Imre Varadi for me sadly, Liverpool 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday)?
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,484
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10973 on: January 17, 2022, 11:59:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 17, 2022, 09:18:28 pm


Who scored the first goal you saw in the flesh (Imre Varadi for me sadly, Liverpool 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday)?
Kevin Keegan v Notts Forest, 1971.

Did you ever stand on the old Kop and when was your first time?

« Last Edit: January 18, 2022, 12:01:41 am by Terry de Niro »
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10974 on: January 18, 2022, 01:23:30 am »
That's 2 questions, one about Anfield and one about sex. :)
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,592
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10975 on: January 18, 2022, 10:11:00 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January 17, 2022, 11:59:30 pm
Kevin Keegan v Notts Forest, 1971.

Did you ever stand on the old Kop and when was your first time?



Yes but cannot remember the date (my programmes are at my Stepdads house). Will have been late 1980, as my parents split up in the September so i started going the game on my own.

If you were offered the chance to go to Mars as part of the first colony, knowing you had to stay there, would you go?
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,034
  • Never Forget
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10976 on: January 18, 2022, 10:24:42 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 18, 2022, 10:11:00 am
Yes but cannot remember the date (my programmes are at my Stepdads house). Will have been late 1980, as my parents split up in the September so i started going the game on my own.

If you were offered the chance to go to Mars as part of the first colony, knowing you had to stay there, would you go?

absolutely not

I have spent enough time of my life on my own or not doing what I want to do. The idea of being stuck in a tin tube and then some crappy house on mars would be quite dull

can City be caught at this point ?
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,252
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10977 on: January 18, 2022, 10:32:21 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on January 18, 2022, 10:24:42 am
absolutely not

I have spent enough time of my life on my own or not doing what I want to do. The idea of being stuck in a tin tube and then some crappy house on mars would be quite dull

can City be caught at this point ?

In a normal race, yeah they can. But its not. If they hadn't had dodgy as fuck referees in the Wolves and Arsenal games and we hadn't had one in the Spurs game, there'd be a 6 point swing and we'd be 5 behind with a game in hand, and very much game on. But we can't compete with them AND officials. Looking at their fixtures I see plenty of games where they could drop points, but if they're getting those helping hands then they won't, and we won't catch them.

Whats the 'worst' TV show that you've enjoyed?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,599
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10978 on: January 18, 2022, 03:49:39 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on January 18, 2022, 10:32:21 am
In a normal race, yeah they can. But its not. If they hadn't had dodgy as fuck referees in the Wolves and Arsenal games and we hadn't had one in the Spurs game, there'd be a 6 point swing and we'd be 5 behind with a game in hand, and very much game on. But we can't compete with them AND officials. Looking at their fixtures I see plenty of games where they could drop points, but if they're getting those helping hands then they won't, and we won't catch them.

Whats the 'worst' TV show that you've enjoyed?
Cobra Kai has to be up there. It's shit but it's brilliant.

What's a luxury (as in not a necessity) item you like to spend a bit more on to get superior quality?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,789
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10979 on: January 18, 2022, 09:43:49 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 18, 2022, 03:49:39 pm
Cobra Kai has to be up there. It's shit but it's brilliant.

What's a luxury (as in not a necessity) item you like to spend a bit more on to get superior quality?
Airline tickets. Hate flying on basic airlines like easyJet, Jet2 etc where the price ends up being same as full-service airlines after you pay for baggage, seats etc. Prefer to fly with Emirates, Qatar, Turkish etc and get good value for money, especially on long haul flights.

Do you go above and beyond in your job?
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,599
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10980 on: January 18, 2022, 11:20:27 pm »
In my early 20s when I was keen to impress I did. Now I pick and choose really. I am committed to the company I work for but not to the detriment to my social life or my relationships with family. I probably do a bit more than most employees but I dont pull ridiculous shifts or massively add to my own duties these days.

Have you ever visited a country to see a major sports event, Olympics, World Cup etc?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10981 on: January 19, 2022, 01:41:50 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 18, 2022, 11:20:27 pm
In my early 20s when I was keen to impress I did. Now I pick and choose really. I am committed to the company I work for but not to the detriment to my social life or my relationships with family. I probably do a bit more than most employees but I dont pull ridiculous shifts or massively add to my own duties these days.

Have you ever visited a country to see a major sports event, Olympics, World Cup etc?

Hong Kong for the HK7s - Brilliant
France to see Wales in the Euros, cant say I recommend it

Have you ever written to your MP and how did it go?
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,184
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10982 on: January 19, 2022, 03:10:38 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January 19, 2022, 01:41:50 pm
Hong Kong for the HK7s - Brilliant
France to see Wales in the Euros, cant say I recommend it

Have you ever written to your MP and how did it go?

Funnily enough I just have - I wrote to Lucy Powell and several councillors about the litter just everywhere around Greater Manchester and the fact there are hardly any bins anywhere. Her researcher got back to me this morning saying "We've let the council know, thanks" and a councillor replied to me with a link to Keep Britain Tidy where I could volunteer to litter-pick.

Can you describe your favourite drinking vessel?
« Last Edit: January 19, 2022, 05:51:05 pm by bradders1011 »
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,825
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10983 on: January 19, 2022, 05:04:25 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on January 19, 2022, 03:10:38 pm
Funnily enough I just have - I wrote to Lucy Powell and several councillors about the litter just everywhere around Greater Manchester and the fact there are hardly any bins anywhere. Her researcher got back to me this morning saying "We've let the council know, thanks" and a councillor replied to me with a link to Keep Britain Tidy where I could volunteer to litter-pick.

Describe your favourite drinking vessel.

Ask the next person for a descriptive statement.
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,599
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10984 on: January 20, 2022, 11:00:05 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on January 19, 2022, 03:10:38 pm
Funnily enough I just have - I wrote to Lucy Powell and several councillors about the litter just everywhere around Greater Manchester and the fact there are hardly any bins anywhere. Her researcher got back to me this morning saying "We've let the council know, thanks" and a councillor replied to me with a link to Keep Britain Tidy where I could volunteer to litter-pick.

Can you describe your favourite drinking vessel?
I regularly have to meet with MPs for my work and I can tell you that whilst there's some decent ones, a lot of them are dead-eyed automatons with no common sense, no people skills but an uncanny knack for sycophancy when the camera is on.

My favourite vessel is a fine china mug I have that's around 70 years old, Wedgewood made. Tea just tastes better out of it. Probably would be worth something if I hadn't used it so extensively.

Have you ever paid a substantial (£250+ fee for a piece of artwork)? There's a midlands artist I like called Arthur Berry, I have a few pieces of his and aside from a house and a car, one of the bigger paintings is probably the most expensive item I've ever purchased.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,034
  • Never Forget
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10985 on: Yesterday at 02:13:17 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 20, 2022, 11:00:05 am
I regularly have to meet with MPs for my work and I can tell you that whilst there's some decent ones, a lot of them are dead-eyed automatons with no common sense, no people skills but an uncanny knack for sycophancy when the camera is on.

My favourite vessel is a fine china mug I have that's around 70 years old, Wedgewood made. Tea just tastes better out of it. Probably would be worth something if I hadn't used it so extensively.

Have you ever paid a substantial (£250+ fee for a piece of artwork)? There's a midlands artist I like called Arthur Berry, I have a few pieces of his and aside from a house and a car, one of the bigger paintings is probably the most expensive item I've ever purchased.

Did a trip to Venice and went on a free tour of A Murano glass factory with a ride out on a super cool launch.

Dropped about $600 on a fantastic vase and some amazing glasses. Also bought some nice original oil paintings that even on sale were pretty expensive. I like a nice bit of art that in theory lasts forever. Sadly lost the lot in a total loss house fire.

What are your weekend plans.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,599
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10986 on: Yesterday at 04:08:50 pm »
I can emerge from covid isolation now so as long as I test negative, will probably see some mates at the pub tomorrow night and am meeting my parents out at my favourite pub for Sunday Lunch (though I'll be having the pie because they do the most phenomenal pie I've had in my life) and be back in time for Liverpool to kick off. My partner is working tonight so I will probably play Mass Effect remastered for about 6 hours or something stupid.

What would you rather do for a honeymoon - complete relaxation on a beach, complete on the go touristy sightseeing, or some mixture of both?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline dimwit

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 677
  • this is what depression will do to you
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10987 on: Today at 02:54:57 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 04:08:50 pm
I can emerge from covid isolation now so as long as I test negative, will probably see some mates at the pub tomorrow night and am meeting my parents out at my favourite pub for Sunday Lunch (though I'll be having the pie because they do the most phenomenal pie I've had in my life) and be back in time for Liverpool to kick off. My partner is working tonight so I will probably play Mass Effect remastered for about 6 hours or something stupid.

What would you rather do for a honeymoon - complete relaxation on a beach, complete on the go touristy sightseeing, or some mixture of both?

Maybe focus on your spouse?
Logged

Online RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,083
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10988 on: Today at 05:36:24 am »
A honeymoon's very much a working holiday for newly-weds. I'm over thirty years married and we've beaten our honeymoon so many times in terms of "enjoyable time spent together in exotic locations..." However, you've gotta start somewhere (and with someone) I suppose....but I much prefer holidaying with me 50+ year old wife than I did with me 20+ year old new bride. We know each other much better now and neither of us gets all "precious" about trying to harness romance and all that shit. If you're meant to be with somebody, then yes...you're allowed to fart in front of them and yes....you'll always end up having a laugh with eachother over stupid and funny shit you experience together. It doesn't really matter what you chose for your "honeymoon" experience if you're into eachother and were serious about your vows. Give and take. Your preferences are gonna change anyway as you both get older.

Have you ever locked yourself out of your house?   
Logged
YNWA
Pages: 1 ... 270 271 272 273 274 [275]   Go Up
« previous next »
 