« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 269 270 271 272 273 [274]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask the next person a question  (Read 364939 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,385
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10920 on: December 21, 2021, 05:39:42 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on December 21, 2021, 05:35:44 pm


What piece of culture did you hate when you were young but have come around to with the passing of time?
Punk Rock and still do, so didn't and won't come around to it anytime soon.

What was the first record/ download etc.. you bought?
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,588
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10921 on: December 21, 2021, 06:08:11 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on December 21, 2021, 05:39:42 pm
Punk Rock and still do, so didn't and won't come around to it anytime soon.

What was the first record/ download etc.. you bought?

First album I bought for myself was Nevermind by Nirvana in about 1992/93.

My Dad was into Hendrix, The Doors, Floyd, Stones Roses, early Charlatans, The Smiths, The Clash, Bowie etc. so those records were already available in the house. It meant I listened to a lot of that stuff before getting into additional music on my own when I was 12-13.

Is a Snowball (Advocaat, lemonade and lime) on Xmas morning/day an essential part of the festivities?
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,134
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10922 on: December 21, 2021, 08:26:39 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on December 21, 2021, 06:08:11 pm
First album I bought for myself was Nevermind by Nirvana in about 1992/93.

My Dad was into Hendrix, The Doors, Floyd, Stones Roses, early Charlatans, The Smiths, The Clash, Bowie etc. so those records were already available in the house. It meant I listened to a lot of that stuff before getting into additional music on my own when I was 12-13.

Is a Snowball (Advocaat, lemonade and lime) on Xmas morning/day an essential part of the festivities?

It was when I was a kid, not had it for years and do feel its a part of Christmas that is being missed. Same with a Babycham.

What was the last live act, music or comedian, you saw and where they any good?
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,385
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10923 on: December 21, 2021, 08:43:26 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on December 21, 2021, 08:26:39 pm
It was when I was a kid, not had it for years and do feel its a part of Christmas that is being missed. Same with a Babycham.

What was the last live act, music or comedian, you saw and where they any good?
Neil, Liam Finn and some other members of their family, and they were boss.

Cat or dog as a pet?

Logged

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,058
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10924 on: December 21, 2021, 09:17:30 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on December 21, 2021, 08:43:26 pm
Neil, Liam Finn and some other members of their family, and they were boss.

Cat or dog as a pet?



Dog. Dont see the point of cats as pets.

Whos your favourite actor?
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway∗@xmas

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,961
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10925 on: December 21, 2021, 09:44:30 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on December 21, 2021, 09:17:30 pm
Dog. Dont see the point of cats as pets.

Whos your favourite actor?
Alec Baldwin.
Whenever I'm feeling down I just watch one of his films and it gives me a right shot in the arm.

Were the moon landings faked?
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,284
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10926 on: December 22, 2021, 12:02:00 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗@xmas on December 21, 2021, 09:44:30 pm
Alec Baldwin.
Whenever I'm feeling down I just watch one of his films and it gives me a right shot in the arm.

Were the moon landings faked?

No, of course not.

Which do you prefer, Xmas eve or New Year's eve?
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,588
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10927 on: December 22, 2021, 12:13:28 am »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on December 22, 2021, 12:02:00 am
No, of course not.

Which do you prefer, Xmas eve or New Year's eve?

Xmas Eve by a mile. Was a better night out when I was younger (late 90s and early 00s). Now with young kids, its brilliant because of the excitement  they have. NYE was always a rubbish night out. Topped off by struggling to get a cab home at the end of the night. Was a bit better when I moved from Liverpool and lived in places where I could walk home from city centre.

How many roast potatoes is the most youve eaten on a Xmas dinner? I ate 18 once ( for the record Im a skinny arse whos less than 10st)
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,477
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10928 on: December 22, 2021, 03:13:14 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on December 22, 2021, 12:13:28 am
Xmas Eve by a mile. Was a better night out when I was younger (late 90s and early 00s). Now with young kids, its brilliant because of the excitement  they have. NYE was always a rubbish night out. Topped off by struggling to get a cab home at the end of the night. Was a bit better when I moved from Liverpool and lived in places where I could walk home from city centre.

How many roast potatoes is the most youve eaten on a Xmas dinner? I ate 18 once ( for the record Im a skinny arse whos less than 10st)
I don't know off the top of my head, I reckon double digits easy. I'm quite trim at 11 stone but have always had a huge appetite.

What's a tradition your family has that you didn't know was weird until later in life?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,058
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10929 on: December 22, 2021, 03:22:19 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 22, 2021, 03:13:14 pm
I don't know off the top of my head, I reckon double digits easy. I'm quite trim at 11 stone but have always had a huge appetite.

What's a tradition your family has that you didn't know was weird until later in life?

My family are normal. However my in-laws have a tradition of singing the 12 Days of Christmas around the dinner table where everyone gets a different line and its every bit as awful and shit as it sounds. Especially if like me you cant sing. I always make sure I get the 12th or 11th day and do as little as possible.

They all seem to think its hoot. Its really not. Bah, humbug!

Have you ever worked on Christmas Day? If so, what did you do?
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,477
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10930 on: December 22, 2021, 03:29:53 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on December 22, 2021, 03:22:19 pm
My family are normal. However my in-laws have a tradition of singing the 12 Days of Christmas around the dinner table where everyone gets a different line and its every bit as awful and shit as it sounds. Especially if like me you cant sing. I always make sure I get the 12th or 11th day and do as little as possible.

They all seem to think its hoot. Its really not. Bah, humbug!

Have you ever worked on Christmas Day? If so, what did you do?
That sounds horrific.

Yes, quite a few times. I used to work as a Fraud Specialist for a well-known gambling company, mainly specialising in chip-dumping on the online poker tables in the Chinese markets. I was there from ages 22 - 26 and mainly worked with people in their 40s who had families, or Chinese staff who'd fly home for the Christmas period, so I'd usually end up volunteering to do the shifts. It was triple pay mind, at something mad like £40 an hour. I'd do 2 days and get over a week's wages for the pleasure, so I really didn't mind it.

Have you ever worked retail/hospitality over Christmas? Did you enjoy it or was it horrific?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,058
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10931 on: December 22, 2021, 03:39:05 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 22, 2021, 03:29:53 pm
That sounds horrific.

Yes, quite a few times. I used to work as a Fraud Specialist for a well-known gambling company, mainly specialising in chip-dumping on the online poker tables in the Chinese markets. I was there from ages 22 - 26 and mainly worked with people in their 40s who had families, or Chinese staff who'd fly home for the Christmas period, so I'd usually end up volunteering to do the shifts. It was triple pay mind, at something mad like £40 an hour. I'd do 2 days and get over a week's wages for the pleasure, so I really didn't mind it.

Have you ever worked retail/hospitality over Christmas? Did you enjoy it or was it horrific?

Ive worked in a pub on Christmas Eve and New Years Eve but never Christmas Day. Didnt mind it, was a decent laugh, good tips and on NYE the Landlord would have a lock in til very late but after midnight you could have a few drinks yourself. Would them sleep in the pub and tidy up/set up for New Years Day. Was quite good fun.

Whats your favourite One Hit Wonder?
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,477
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10932 on: December 22, 2021, 03:49:38 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on December 22, 2021, 03:39:05 pm
Ive worked in a pub on Christmas Eve and New Years Eve but never Christmas Day. Didnt mind it, was a decent laugh, good tips and on NYE the Landlord would have a lock in til very late but after midnight you could have a few drinks yourself. Would them sleep in the pub and tidy up/set up for New Years Day. Was quite good fun.

Whats your favourite One Hit Wonder?
I've a few, Eamon's 'Fuck It (Don't Want You Back)' is special though.

What's the thing you'd be disappointed if you didn't receive at Christmas?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,134
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10933 on: December 22, 2021, 03:58:00 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 22, 2021, 03:49:38 pm
I've a few, Eamon's 'Fuck It (Don't Want You Back)' is special though.

What's the thing you'd be disappointed if you didn't receive at Christmas?

A shag.

Have you finished getting all your prezzies or are you still needing to buy something.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,557
  • Bam!
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10934 on: December 22, 2021, 03:59:26 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on December 22, 2021, 03:58:00 pm
A shag.

Have you finished getting all your prezzies or are you still needing to buy something.

Got everything and it's all wrapped.

What's your families weird addition to the Christmas dinner?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,890
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10935 on: December 22, 2021, 04:01:41 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on December 22, 2021, 03:59:26 pm
Got everything and it's all wrapped.

What's your families weird addition to the Christmas dinner?

Luckily none anymore, but we used to have baked beans when I was younger cos me and my sister didn't like any veg  ;D

Whats been the messiest NYE you've ever had?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,477
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10936 on: December 22, 2021, 04:07:34 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on December 22, 2021, 04:01:41 pm
Luckily none anymore, but we used to have baked beans when I was younger cos me and my sister didn't like any veg  ;D

Whats been the messiest NYE you've ever had?
Always knew you were a wrong'un  ;)

When I was 18, for my first NYE in town, back in 2011. I had only ever really had a few ciders up until then and never really drank spirits. I had vodka for predrinks, I remember people shouting the taxi's here, I downed my pint of vodka orange and the rest of the night is black. I apparently got chucked out of a few places for falling over, being sick etc. My next memory after necking the drink was waking up in my bedroom and spraying sick out of my window down the front of the house. Awful. Second worst I've ever been from alcohol in my life. I reckon it was over a year before I went for it again.

What's the best Christmas present you ever got?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,134
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10937 on: December 22, 2021, 04:41:54 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 22, 2021, 04:07:34 pm
Always knew you were a wrong'un  ;)

When I was 18, for my first NYE in town, back in 2011. I had only ever really had a few ciders up until then and never really drank spirits. I had vodka for predrinks, I remember people shouting the taxi's here, I downed my pint of vodka orange and the rest of the night is black. I apparently got chucked out of a few places for falling over, being sick etc. My next memory after necking the drink was waking up in my bedroom and spraying sick out of my window down the front of the house. Awful. Second worst I've ever been from alcohol in my life. I reckon it was over a year before I went for it again.

What's the best Christmas present you ever got?

An X Type Jaguar.

Do you believe in ghosts?
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway∗@xmas

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,961
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10938 on: December 22, 2021, 04:47:19 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on December 22, 2021, 04:41:54 pm
An X Type Jaguar.

Do you believe in ghosts?
No.

If you could witness any event in history what would it be?
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,385
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10939 on: December 22, 2021, 05:16:22 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗@xmas on December 22, 2021, 04:47:19 pm


If you could witness any event in history what would it be?
Beatles Shea Stadium 1965

What was/is your favourite music era, 60's 70's. 80's etc... ?
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10940 on: December 22, 2021, 05:51:11 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on December 22, 2021, 05:16:22 pm
Beatles Shea Stadium 1965

What was/is your favourite music era, 60's 70's. 80's etc... ?

70's

Two wheels or four?
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,735
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10941 on: December 22, 2021, 06:08:53 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on December 22, 2021, 05:51:11 pm
70's

Two wheels or four?
Four.

What's the best birthday present you've ever received?
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,385
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10942 on: December 22, 2021, 08:07:40 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on December 22, 2021, 06:08:53 pm


What's the best birthday present you've ever received?
My Granddaughter, Grace was born on my 59th birthday, 2019

What;s the best Christmas present you've ever received?



Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,477
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10943 on: Yesterday at 10:37:33 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on December 22, 2021, 08:07:40 pm
My Granddaughter, Grace was born on my 59th birthday, 2019

What;s the best Christmas present you've ever received?
I'm too young to have had any massive life-changing events like the one above, so I'll say when I was like 6 and got a Fisher Price Pirate's ship. That was class.

Do you want it to be a White Christmas?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,842
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10944 on: Yesterday at 10:42:18 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:37:33 am
I'm too young to have had any massive life-changing events like the one above, so I'll say when I was like 6 and got a Fisher Price Pirate's ship. That was class.

Do you want it to be a White Christmas?
Not really. Snow is inconvenient. I'd dreaming of a mild Christmas.

What makes you happy?
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,385
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10945 on: Yesterday at 05:12:22 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Yesterday at 10:42:18 am


What makes you happy?
My loved ones being happy and well.

What makes you sad?
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,055
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10946 on: Today at 03:56:22 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:12:22 pm
What makes you sad?

The amount of litter everywhere in this country.

What one piece of now-obsolete/failed technology were you fully bought-into and certain would become mainstream?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,650
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10947 on: Today at 05:47:15 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 03:56:22 pm
The amount of litter everywhere in this country.

What one piece of now-obsolete/failed technology were you fully bought-into and certain would become mainstream?

Florent Sinama Pongolle...

Could the vital football statistic "packing" be any more poorly named?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Tesco tearaway∗@xmas

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,961
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10948 on: Today at 07:06:28 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas on Today at 05:47:15 pm
Florent Sinama Pongolle...

Could the vital football statistic "packing" be any more poorly named?
Yes; it could have been called 'fudge packing'.

What time will your kids go to sleep tonight?
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,385
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10949 on: Today at 08:07:21 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗@xmas on Today at 07:06:28 pm

What time will your kids go to sleep tonight?
Whatever time they like. They're all adults now with their own kids.

Will we ever get a decent Socialist party that will challenge the Tory twats?
Logged

Online Saint Nicks Liver needs a rest @ xmas

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,740
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10950 on: Today at 09:51:34 pm »
Hopefully.

Black pudding or mushrooms on a Full English?
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.
Pages: 1 ... 269 270 271 272 273 [274]   Go Up
« previous next »
 