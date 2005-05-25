Luckily none anymore, but we used to have baked beans when I was younger cos me and my sister didn't like any veg



Whats been the messiest NYE you've ever had?



Always knew you were a wrong'unWhen I was 18, for my first NYE in town, back in 2011. I had only ever really had a few ciders up until then and never really drank spirits. I had vodka for predrinks, I remember people shouting the taxi's here, I downed my pint of vodka orange and the rest of the night is black. I apparently got chucked out of a few places for falling over, being sick etc. My next memory after necking the drink was waking up in my bedroom and spraying sick out of my window down the front of the house. Awful. Second worst I've ever been from alcohol in my life. I reckon it was over a year before I went for it again.What's the best Christmas present you ever got?