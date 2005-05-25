Punk Rock and still do, so didn't and won't come around to it anytime soon.
What was the first record/ download etc.. you bought?
First album I bought for myself was Nevermind by Nirvana in about 1992/93.
My Dad was into Hendrix, The Doors, Floyd, Stones Roses, early Charlatans, The Smiths, The Clash, Bowie etc. so those records were already available in the house. It meant I listened to a lot of that stuff before getting into additional music on my own when I was 12-13.
Is a Snowball (Advocaat, lemonade and lime) on Xmas morning/day an essential part of the festivities?