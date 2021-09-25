« previous next »
  "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
September 25, 2021, 11:56:36 am
Can live without music no problem. No TV would be unbelievably difficult though so no TV it is.

Predictions for our game vs Brentford and also the AJ v Usyk fight?
  Drinks Sangria:
September 25, 2021, 04:08:53 pm
Liverpool 2-1 win, Joshua to get moved around a fair bit for 5-6 rounds before catching Usyk with the kind of power hes not experienced before and dropping him.

Musician or band youve seen most times live?
Rafa Benitez

  BIG DICK NICK:
  Poultry in Motion
September 25, 2021, 04:13:04 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September 25, 2021, 04:08:53 pm
Liverpool 2-1 win, Joshua to get moved around a fair bit for 5-6 rounds before catching Usyk with the kind of power hes not experienced before and dropping him.

Musician or band youve seen most times live?

The Verve/Richard Ashcroft

When was the last time you cried?
  rob1966:
September 26, 2021, 01:14:32 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on September 25, 2021, 04:13:04 pm
The Verve/Richard Ashcroft

When was the last time you cried?

Last year when it looked like the marriage was dead and we were getting divorced.

Do you have a fire extinguisher in your kitchen and if not, why not?
  bradders1011:
September 26, 2021, 10:27:46 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on September 26, 2021, 01:14:32 pm
Last year when it looked like the marriage was dead and we were getting divorced.

Do you have a fire extinguisher in your kitchen and if not, why not?

Yes, under the sink, a CO2 one for oils/solvents and electricals.

What's your favourite type/method/shape etc. of bread?
  So... Howard Phillips:
September 26, 2021, 10:30:53 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on September 26, 2021, 10:27:46 pm
Yes, under the sink, a CO2 one for oils/solvents and electricals.

What's your favourite type/method/shape etc. of bread?

Currently Sainsbury's Artisan Baton.

What song brings back fond memories of your first girlfriend?
  Tesco tearaway∗:
  *NoVoid-19
September 26, 2021, 10:51:16 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 26, 2021, 10:30:53 pm
Currently Sainsbury's Artisan Baton.

What song brings back fond memories of your first girlfriend?
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7tuJfud4W6U&amp;ab" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7tuJfud4W6U&amp;ab</a>

What fashion item from the 70's would you be happy to wear in public nowadays?
September 26, 2021, 11:08:05 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on September 26, 2021, 10:51:16 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7tuJfud4W6U&amp;ab" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7tuJfud4W6U&amp;ab</a>

What fashion item from the 70's would you be happy to wear in public nowadays?
A pair of bright yellow platform shoes.

Which Newcastle United player from the past would you have been happy to have playing for Liverpool?
  Jono69:
Yesterday at 08:07:30 am
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on September 26, 2021, 11:08:05 pm
A pair of bright yellow platform shoes.

Which Newcastle United player from the past would you have been happy to have playing for Liverpool?

Would have to be Alan Shearer for me but did used to enjoy watching  Chris Roland Waddle play


Would you bring back the death penalty for certain crimes
  I've been a good boy.:
Yesterday at 09:13:32 am
Quote from: Jono69 on Yesterday at 08:07:30 am
Would have to be Alan Shearer for me but did used to enjoy watching  Chris Roland Waddle play


Would you bring back the death penalty for certain crimes
Definitely. Some people don't deserve to live.

If your house was being robbed and you came face to face with one of the robbers, would you attack him, bearing in mind they'll be tooled up and also have back up?
  Craig 🤔:
  YNWA
Yesterday at 09:27:20 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 09:13:32 am
Definitely. Some people don't deserve to live.

If your house was being robbed and you came face to face with one of the robbers, would you attack him, bearing in mind they'll be tooled up and also have back up?

Yep. 100%. Although Id be making sure I had something to hand to even things up a little. Ive gone downstairs numerous times thinking Ive heard something (but never been anything yet).

What one piece of tech from TV/movies that doesnt exist in real life would you choose if you could pick one to exist now?

  fucking appalled:
  Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Yesterday at 09:38:17 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 09:27:20 am
Yep. 100%. Although Id be making sure I had something to hand to even things up a little. Ive gone downstairs numerous times thinking Ive heard something (but never been anything yet).

What one piece of tech from TV/movies that doesnt exist in real life would you choose if you could pick one to exist now?

Was gonna say the Delorean from Back to the Future, or Ricks ray-gun from Rick and Morty, but they both probably require loads of plutonium and other shit to run. So lets go with Bernard's Watch.

Where would you go if there was a zombie outbreak ala 28 Days Later, and what would you tactics be for survival?
  WEST HAM PAUL:
Yesterday at 10:14:37 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 09:38:17 am
Was gonna say the Delorean from Back to the Future, or Ricks ray-gun from Rick and Morty, but they both probably require loads of plutonium and other shit to run. So lets go with Bernard's Watch.

Where would you go if there was a zombie outbreak ala 28 Days Later, and what would you tactics be for survival?


Direct them to Goodison Park for a training session with Jordan Pickford as its well known a Zombies weaknesses are an inability to move fast & almost non existent reflexes


Qantas are possibly planning on non stop flight from London to Darwin taking 16 hours . Would you consider it or is it to long on a plane
  I've been a good boy.:
Yesterday at 10:16:17 am
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Yesterday at 10:14:37 am

Direct them to Goodison Park for a training session with Jordan Pickford as its well known a Zombies weaknesses are an inability to move fast & almost non existent reflexes


Qantas are possibly planning on non stop flight from London to Darwin taking 16 hours . Would you consider it or is it to long on a plane
Longest I could sit on a plane is 8 hours so no chance. Has to have a stopover somewhere.

Which airline will you never ever fly with and why?
  BIG DICK NICK:
  Poultry in Motion
Yesterday at 10:17:03 am
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Yesterday at 10:14:37 am

Direct them to Goodison Park for a training session with Jordan Pickford as its well known a Zombies weaknesses are an inability to move fast & almost non existent reflexes


Qantas are possibly planning on non stop flight from London to Darwin taking 16 hours . Would you consider it or is it to long on a plane

If Im going long haul I just want to get there so Id rather that than stopping off somewhere like Hong Kong or Singapore and just sitting in an airport for a few hours. Although no one wants to go to Darwin do they Paul? :D

Which celebrity have you been told you look like?
  AndyMuller:
Yesterday at 10:24:21 am
Ryan Gosling.

Which sport is your favourite?
  Craig 🤔:
  YNWA
Yesterday at 10:26:19 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:24:21 am
Ryan Gosling.

Which sport is your favourite?

Football.

If AndyMuller was going to lie about which celeb he's been told he looks like, who would it be?
  Linudden:
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Yesterday at 10:29:16 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 10:26:19 am
Football.

If AndyMuller was going to lie about which celeb he's been told he looks like, who would it be?

Obviously Thomas in Bavaria, his second cousin  :wave

Have you ever had lightning strike on your yard or closer still?
  BIG DICK NICK:
  Poultry in Motion
Yesterday at 10:30:48 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 10:26:19 am
Football.

If AndyMuller was going to lie about which celeb he's been told he looks like, who would it be?

:D
  WEST HAM PAUL:
Yesterday at 10:31:51 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 10:16:17 am
Longest I could sit on a plane is 8 hours so no chance. Has to have a stopover somewhere.

Which airline will you never ever fly with and why?



British Airways.  Stuck up staff only interested in first & business class . Cattle class just a hinderance
  AndyMuller:
Yesterday at 10:33:33 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 10:26:19 am
Football.

If AndyMuller was going to lie about which celeb he's been told he looks like, who would it be?

Haha! That was a legit answer, don't be jealous Craig!  ;D
  WEST HAM PAUL:
Yesterday at 10:38:37 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:17:03 am
If Im going long haul I just want to get there so Id rather that than stopping off somewhere like Hong Kong or Singapore and just sitting in an airport for a few hours. Although no one wants to go to Darwin do they Paul? :D

Which celebrity have you been told you look like?


You wouldnt make the cut to get in Nick 😂😜


The Rock 😜




How do you imagine Crosby Nick ( Big Dick Nick ) accent . Full on Londoner now or still touch of northern


  Craig 🤔:
  YNWA
Yesterday at 10:43:55 am
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Yesterday at 10:38:37 am
How do you imagine Crosby Nick ( Big Dick Nick ) accent . Full on Londoner now or still touch of northern

I read his posts like Danny Dyer is saying them, and picture him like a 10 stone heavier version of him.

If mobile phones all broke over night, would you struggle to survive without one?
  BIG DICK NICK:
  Poultry in Motion
Yesterday at 11:05:47 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 10:43:55 am
I read his posts like Danny Dyer is saying them, and picture him like a 10 stone heavier version of him.

If mobile phones all broke over night, would you struggle to survive without one?

Fack off you melt! Mappet.

It would be a struggle for sure. Would have to concentrate on work all day.

Does West Ham Paul walk around all day in a short sleeve safari suit and with socks pulled up to his knees now he lives in the Northern Territory?
  AndyInVA:
  Never Forget
Yesterday at 11:50:44 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:05:47 am
Fack off you melt! Mappet.

It would be a struggle for sure. Would have to concentrate on work all day.

Does West Ham Paul walk around all day in a short sleeve safari suit and with socks pulled up to his knees now he lives in the Northern Territory?

nah, you are imaging him as Walt from Croc Dundee. I am imagining him as Donk, cut off shirt and lack of facial expression

how does Autumn affect your mood
  WEST HAM PAUL:
Yesterday at 12:04:03 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 11:50:44 am
nah, you are imaging him as Walt from Croc Dundee. I am imagining him as Donk, cut off shirt and lack of facial expression

how does Autumn affect your mood

Happy as its Crocodile hunting season but You dont need a gun when youve got a Donk 😎


Have you queued for petrol in the last 48 hours
  fucking appalled:
  Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Yesterday at 12:36:26 pm
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Yesterday at 12:04:03 pm
Happy as its Crocodile hunting season but You dont need a gun when youve got a Donk 😎


Have you queued for petrol in the last 48 hours

Nope but annoyingly going to have to in about 25 minutes  :wanker

Would you ever hunt an animal (any kind....fox hunt, big game hunt, human hunt, shooting rats)?
  AndyInVA:
  Never Forget
Yesterday at 02:06:05 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 12:36:26 pm
Nope but annoyingly going to have to in about 25 minutes  :wanker

Would you ever hunt an animal (any kind....fox hunt, big game hunt, human hunt, shooting rats)?

I have done. Have shot three deer when I used to go out with my ex father in law. Its fun being outside but once the deed is done, its a fairly grim business to butcher the animal in the field

whats is the next trip you are looking forward to
  Drinks Sangria:
Yesterday at 03:07:19 pm
Going to London in a few weeks time to watch the NFL, do some of the galleries and visit good restaurants.

What's your interpretation of the phrase 'well-off,' when talking about money?
  Kenny's Jacket:
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Yesterday at 06:26:20 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:07:19 pm
Going to London in a few weeks time to watch the NFL, do some of the galleries and visit good restaurants.

What's your interpretation of the phrase 'well-off,' when talking about money?

someone who doesnt need to save or check their bank account before booking a luxury family holiday
someone whos money worries are limited to what age in the 50's  they retire

If you were offered a win on Sunday in exchange for defeat on Tuesday would you take it ?
  I've been a good boy.:
Yesterday at 06:29:56 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 06:26:20 pm
someone who doesnt need to save or check their bank account before booking a luxury family holiday
someone whos money worries are limited to what age in the 50's  they retire

If you were offered a win on Sunday in exchange for defeat on Tuesday would you take it ?
Absolutely. We can pick up wins vs Porto and AC Milan but getting one over the bald fraud would be so sweet.

What's the scariest paranormal experience you've ever had?
  Craig 🤔:
  YNWA
Yesterday at 06:34:34 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 06:29:56 pm
Absolutely. We can pick up wins vs Porto and AC Milan but getting one over the bald fraud would be so sweet.

What's the scariest paranormal experience you've ever had?

I don't believe in that shite, but I guess it fits in with what people think this is... when I was younger I remember waking up and not being able to move my body at all, eyes were open, and it felt like someone was standing at the end of my bed pushing their hands up and own on the mattress quickly so it was shaking. Couldn't see anyone but sort of felt someone was there and saw like a dark shape.

Do you believe in ghosts?
  Kenny's Jacket:
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Yesterday at 06:41:08 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 06:34:34 pm
I don't believe in that shite, but I guess it fits in with what people think this is... when I was younger I remember waking up and not being able to move my body at all, eyes were open, and it felt like someone was standing at the end of my bed pushing their hands up and own on the mattress quickly so it was shaking. Couldn't see anyone but sort of felt someone was there and saw like a dark shape.

Do you believe in ghosts?

might be Sleep paralysis ?   it happened to me quite frequently in my late teens/early 20s

No dont believe in Ghosts

Do you have hobbies outside of going the pub/match with your mates, if so what

  dalarr:
Yesterday at 06:44:09 pm
Playing video games and reading, if they qualify as hobbies.

Do you believe theres an intelligent life form somewhere in the universe?
  RedSince86:
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Yesterday at 07:25:31 pm
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 06:44:09 pm
Playing video games and reading, if they qualify as hobbies.

Do you believe theres an intelligent life form somewhere in the universe?
Of course, with all the billions of planets/galaxies in the vast universe no way is Earth the only planet with intelligent life, also the recent upsurge in Western countries releasing UFO footage kind of confirms it now.

JJ Abrams has just made a massive budget 4 part docuseries on UFO's on Showtime.

What major city would you like to visit that you haven't yet.
  rob1966:
Yesterday at 07:35:47 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 07:25:31 pm
Of course, with all the billions of planets/galaxies in the vast universe no way is Earth the only planet with intelligent life, also the recent upsurge in Western countries releasing UFO footage kind of confirms it now.

JJ Abrams has just made a massive budget 4 part docuseries on UFO's on Showtime.

What major city would you like to visit that you haven't yet.

San Francisco - I'd love to see the streets where Bullitt was filmed.

Do you think society will get better or worse in the next 20 years and do you fear for your kids futures?
  RedSince86:
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Yesterday at 10:14:36 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:35:47 pm
San Francisco - I'd love to see the streets where Bullitt was filmed.

Do you think society will get better or worse in the next 20 years and do you fear for your kids futures?
I think worse, seems the Western World is more divided than ever in my lifetime, BLM v the growing far right, whack job polarising leaders winning elections, then we the worsening issue with climate change, i wouldn't be surprised to see wars fought over water in a few decades.

What's better, being a Formula One driver or a Fighter Pilot.
  WEST HAM PAUL:
Today at 02:34:21 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:14:36 pm
I think worse, seems the Western World is more divided than ever in my lifetime, BLM v the growing far right, whack job polarising leaders winning elections, then we the worsening issue with climate change, i wouldn't be surprised to see wars fought over water in a few decades.

What's better, being a Formula One driver or a Fighter Pilot.


Formula One Driver
If your a young single man you just have to imagine the lifestyle


Whats the best pub in Liverpool and why
  Tesco tearaway∗:
  *NoVoid-19
Today at 03:13:34 am
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Today at 02:34:21 am

Formula One Driver
If your a young single man you just have to imagine the lifestyle


Whats the best pub in Liverpool and why
The Lobster; coz when you go there you can sit.

We've been invaded by aliens and they've fixed all of our problems. Not only that but our lives have improved beyond all recognition.
Do you accept them as our new overlords; or are you a resistance fighter?
