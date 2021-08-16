« previous next »
Offline Floydy

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10480 on: August 16, 2021, 11:08:46 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August 16, 2021, 10:36:33 pm
No idea, never heard of him.

Who is a person that everyone else loves but you don't like at all?
you cant skip the question, look him up
Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10481 on: August 16, 2021, 11:27:59 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August 16, 2021, 10:36:33 pm
No idea, never heard of him.

Who is a person that everyone else loves but you don't like at all?

Ricky Gervais


Would you rather be a piano playing penguin or a poker playing tiger?
Online Tesco tearaway∗

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10482 on: August 17, 2021, 06:04:18 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on August 16, 2021, 11:27:59 pm
Ricky Gervais


Would you rather be a piano playing penguin or a poker playing tiger?
Piano playing penguin.

Stuck with this for the rest of your life...
Would you rather have silent, but really really smelly, farts; or very very loud ones that don't smell at all?
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10483 on: August 17, 2021, 06:52:00 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August 16, 2021, 10:36:33 pm
No idea, never heard of him.

Who is a person that everyone else loves but you don't like at all?

Michael Macintyre or Melissa Reddy

if you could only watch the news and one tv show for the rest of your life, what will it be

Offline Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10484 on: August 17, 2021, 07:55:28 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on August 17, 2021, 06:04:18 am
Piano playing penguin.

Stuck with this for the rest of your life...
Would you rather have silent, but really really smelly, farts; or very very loud ones that don't smell at all?
Very loud ones that don't smell.

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 17, 2021, 06:52:00 am
Michael Macintyre or Melissa Reddy

if you could only watch the news and one tv show for the rest of your life, what will it be
Would watch Detectorists.

What do you think was so terrible about Tunisia that SamAteTheRedAcid doesn't want to go there again?
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10485 on: August 17, 2021, 08:02:11 am »
Quote from: Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next. on August 17, 2021, 07:55:28 am
Very loud ones that don't smell.
Would watch Detectorists.

What do you think was so terrible about Tunisia that SamAteTheRedAcid doesn't want to go there again?

the food, he got a massive dose of the shits and soiled himself in a cafe. he loved those chino's they were so sophisticated

if you had immunity from prosecution would you remain law abiding or commit crime (if so what)
Offline Jono69

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10486 on: August 17, 2021, 08:25:40 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 17, 2021, 08:02:11 am
the food, he got a massive dose of the shits and soiled himself in a cafe. he loved those chino's they were so sophisticated

if you had immunity from prosecution would you remain law abiding or commit crime (if so what)

Commit crime , there are people that i would quite thankfully sort out ......


If you could have a date with one famous person who would it be
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10487 on: August 17, 2021, 09:56:53 am »
Quote from: Jono69 on August 17, 2021, 08:25:40 am
Commit crime , there are people that i would quite thankfully sort out ......


If you could have a date with one famous person who would it be
I think Maya Jama would be nice company for an evening!

If you could be gifted a skillset that made you highly competent at any job (excluding any type of athlete or musician), what would you become?
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10488 on: August 19, 2021, 01:40:19 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 17, 2021, 09:56:53 am
I think Maya Jama would be nice company for an evening!

If you could be gifted a skillset that made you highly competent at any job (excluding any type of athlete or musician), what would you become?

A honest noble politician who could actually do some good

What was the best 440,000 pound Liverpool ever spent
Offline WEST HAM PAUL

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10489 on: August 24, 2021, 10:43:05 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on August 19, 2021, 01:40:19 am
A honest noble politician who could actually do some good

What was the best 440,000 pound Liverpool ever spent


Julian Dicks wages 😜

I know you mean signing Dalglish




Whats the worst experience youve ever had an airport ?


Offline Elzar

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10490 on: August 24, 2021, 10:49:28 am »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on August 24, 2021, 10:43:05 am



Whats the worst experience youve ever had an airport ?




Coming home from India, they overbooked the flight and told half my family they couldn't get on it. Nightmare that was.

What instrument would you choose to play at a high level??
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10491 on: August 24, 2021, 11:45:14 am »
Quote from: Elzar on August 24, 2021, 10:49:28 am
Coming home from India, they overbooked the flight and told half my family they couldn't get on it. Nightmare that was.

What instrument would you choose to play at a high level??
Probably the piano, if not, the guitar (I play a bit but am fucking dreadful).

What's the 'nerdiest' thing you're in to?
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10492 on: August 24, 2021, 12:08:36 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 24, 2021, 11:45:14 am
Probably the piano, if not, the guitar (I play a bit but am fucking dreadful).

What's the 'nerdiest' thing you're in to?

Internet football forum.

How fast could you run 100m today?
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10493 on: August 24, 2021, 12:22:00 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on August 24, 2021, 12:08:36 pm
Internet football forum.

How fast could you run 100m today?
Hmm I don't know to be honest, I can do 400m in 54 seconds flat out, so maybe 13 - 13.5 seconds if I'm just doing 100m possibly. I say this because I literally cannot move quicker than when I put max effort into 400m, so I doubt I could do 100m any faster than a quarter of that time.

You get given £1bn pounds and you have to buy a football team in the English league pyramid and use money to restructure and make a new squad. What team are you buying?
Offline RedSince86

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10494 on: August 24, 2021, 02:22:42 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 24, 2021, 12:22:00 pm
Hmm I don't know to be honest, I can do 400m in 54 seconds flat out, so maybe 13 - 13.5 seconds if I'm just doing 100m possibly. I say this because I literally cannot move quicker than when I put max effort into 400m, so I doubt I could do 100m any faster than a quarter of that time.

You get given £1bn pounds and you have to buy a football team in the English league pyramid and use money to restructure and make a new squad. What team are you buying?
Bury, nearest team to me and shocking how they folded so quickly, so i'd pump the money into them and make Gary Neville's Salford the arch enemy seeing as he never did anything to help his hometown club who set him and brother on the way to stardom.

What's your favourite Airline.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10495 on: August 24, 2021, 02:46:59 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on August 24, 2021, 02:22:42 pm
Bury, nearest team to me and shocking how they folded so quickly, so i'd pump the money into them and make Gary Neville's Salford the arch enemy seeing as he never did anything to help his hometown club who set him and brother on the way to stardom.

What's your favourite Airline.

Of those I've used, Emirates. But then we were going to Australia for the Ashes and splashed out on business class, where they plied us with free Rusty Nails from Heathrow to Dubai. Might have coloured my impression of them.

What's your favourite method of electricity generation?
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10496 on: August 24, 2021, 11:34:07 pm »
Rubbing a balloon on my head

Whats your favorite TV drama series from the last 5 years
Offline Sarge

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10497 on: August 24, 2021, 11:55:34 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on August 24, 2021, 11:34:07 pm
Rubbing a balloon on my head

Whats your favorite TV drama series from the last 5 years

Mind Hunters

Daddy or Chips?
Offline bradders1011

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10498 on: August 25, 2021, 09:48:49 am »
Quote from: Sarge on August 24, 2021, 11:55:34 pm
Mind Hunters

Daddy or Chips?

Chips with Daddies.

How many roads must a man walk down before you can call him a man?
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10499 on: August 25, 2021, 10:01:42 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on August 25, 2021, 09:48:49 am
Chips with Daddies.

How many roads must a man walk down before you can call him a man?
7! Do I know what rhetorical means?

What's the most you've ever spent on gig or event tickets (one offs, not festivals)?
Offline rubber soul

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10500 on: August 31, 2021, 12:37:17 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 25, 2021, 10:01:42 am
7! Do I know what rhetorical means?

What's the most you've ever spent on gig or event tickets (one offs, not festivals)?
£250 for wife and daughter to see Taylor Swift.

Do You Know the Way to San Jose?
Online rob1966

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10501 on: August 31, 2021, 10:18:10 am »
Quote from: rubber soul on August 31, 2021, 12:37:17 am
£250 for wife and daughter to see Taylor Swift.

Do You Know the Way to San Jose?

Turn left at Albuquerque

Did you want Wile E Coyote to catch the roadrunner and kill the smug little shit?
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10502 on: August 31, 2021, 12:42:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August 31, 2021, 10:18:10 am
Turn left at Albuquerque

Did you want Wile E Coyote to catch the roadrunner and kill the smug little shit?
Yeah but I always wanted Tom to catch Jerry, the little shit

Do you think a WW3 will break out in our lifetimes?
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10503 on: Yesterday at 11:12:31 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August 31, 2021, 12:42:30 pm
Yeah but I always wanted Tom to catch Jerry, the little shit

Do you think a WW3 will break out in our lifetimes?
Not in a full scale worldwide 'great war' in the way the first two were, with the planet as the theatre, but I think there will be some sort of war waged by two superpowers in our lifetime, Russia are basically doing loads of nefarious shit completely unchecked and things aren't exactly politically sound in the other superpowers' countries.

What's the best 'elevenses' snack?
Offline RedSince86

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10504 on: Yesterday at 01:32:46 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:12:31 am
Not in a full scale worldwide 'great war' in the way the first two were, with the planet as the theatre, but I think there will be some sort of war waged by two superpowers in our lifetime, Russia are basically doing loads of nefarious shit completely unchecked and things aren't exactly politically sound in the other superpowers' countries.

What's the best 'elevenses' snack?
KitKat with a brew has to be the all time classic combo.

Best holiday you've had.

Offline Jono69

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10505 on: Yesterday at 04:41:17 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 01:32:46 pm
KitKat with a brew has to be the all time classic combo.

Best holiday you've had.

Had a few good ones but probably Sicily as we got married out there and other than both sets of parents and 2 friends no one else there . The wedding itself was only £400 and was all booked through Tui as is now and they sorted it all out . Married by the stand in mayor of sicily as the other one had died recently , translated into English by a Norwegian interpreter  ;D . We had to be in the country a week before and had to go to the town hall to fill some forms out and the questions that were asked were mental to say the least ( One of them was have you ever killed  a spouse  ;D)

What film could you watch over and over again
Offline WEST HAM PAUL

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10506 on: Today at 07:56:09 am »
Quote from: Jono69 on Yesterday at 04:41:17 pm
Had a few good ones but probably Sicily as we got married out there and other than both sets of parents and 2 friends no one else there . The wedding itself was only £400 and was all booked through Tui as is now and they sorted it all out . Married by the stand in mayor of sicily as the other one had died recently , translated into English by a Norwegian interpreter  ;D . We had to be in the country a week before and had to go to the town hall to fill some forms out and the questions that were asked were mental to say the least ( One of them was have you ever killed  a spouse  ;D)

What film could you watch over and over again



Back to the Future can watch again & again just pick up from any point in the film


What nationality are you ?
If you could have dual citizenship ( if you havent) which country would you choose & Why ?
Online AndyMuller

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10507 on: Today at 09:20:10 am »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Today at 07:56:09 am

Back to the Future can watch again & again just pick up from any point in the film


What nationality are you ?
If you could have dual citizenship ( if you havent) which country would you choose & Why ?

British. I would have British and US dual citizenship to make it easier to live and work in the states.

If you lived in America, would you own a gun?
