Yes. Studies have found that money bringing happiness tends to end at around the 75k mark. http://content.time.com/time/magazine/article/0,9171,2019628,00.html



And that's before you look at lists of lottery winners who go off the rails

https://m.ranker.com/list/lottery-winners-tragic-deaths/derrick920



Win more and you're risking your happiness, ergo, too much of a thing you found good. Plus... If money ain't your thing, it's possible to die of too much water!



My question is... If the Moon was hit by a meteor and was thrown off its axis and destined to crash into Earth, what are some of the effects you think you'd go through personally?



Do you mean what would happen, or psychologically what I would go through, or how would I deal with the situation.From my understanding - and could be very wrong - there wouldn't be a collision but would likely end up in it entering into a much closer orbit to the earth. Still not great news as it would cause huge tides that would wipe out all of mankind still like those seen in Interstellar. No idea where I got that from. Think it was in some sci-fi film or thing I read.Psychologically, I'd realise pretty quickly that it would be the end and try to put it out of my head and appear calm. Maybe play a final game of Uno with my daughter and try to appear normal and try to enjoy those final moments with a smile.