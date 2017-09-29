« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 256 257 258 259 260 [261]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask the next person a question  (Read 336100 times)

Offline Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,308
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10400 on: September 29, 2017, 10:53:46 pm »
Quote from: gregorio on September 29, 2017, 10:48:14 pm
Yes, ride it to work sometimes but it's only 2 miles, I get more exercise walking

My 17 yr old has just got a Saturday job, should I make her pay for the full amount of her mobile phone contract
No; Let her have a bit of fun before the crushing realities of life kick in.

Do you dance to disco music from the seventies?
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,114
  • In the town where I was born
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10401 on: October 1, 2017, 06:56:38 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on September 29, 2017, 10:53:46 pm
No; Let her have a bit of fun before the crushing realities of life kick in.

Do you dance to disco music from the seventies?
Every chance I get. Embarrassingly.

What should you never do?
Logged

Offline The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,776
  • 6 times and counting
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10402 on: October 1, 2017, 01:09:31 pm »
Quote from: McrRed on October  1, 2017, 06:56:38 am
Every chance I get. Embarrassingly.

What should you never do?

Pat a lion, if you're a Welsh rugby player.

Can you really have too much of a good thing?
Logged
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,637
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10403 on: October 5, 2017, 05:13:04 pm »
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on October  1, 2017, 01:09:31 pm
Pat a lion, if you're a Welsh rugby player.

Can you really have too much of a good thing?

Yes. Studies have found that money bringing happiness tends to end at around the 75k mark. http://content.time.com/time/magazine/article/0,9171,2019628,00.html

And that's before you look at lists of lottery winners who go off the rails
https://m.ranker.com/list/lottery-winners-tragic-deaths/derrick920

Win more and you're risking your happiness, ergo, too much of a thing you found good. Plus... If money ain't your thing, it's possible to die of too much water!

My question is... If the Moon was hit by a meteor and was thrown off its axis and destined to crash into Earth, what are some of the effects you think you'd go through personally?
Logged

Offline BabuYagu

  • It's Portuguese for 'BabyYoghurt'. The John Motson of RAWK. Or Barry Davies. Or Charley Boorman, even. Expertly silent fist-pumper. Needs to pay more attention. Repeatly analing goalkeepers.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,401
  • wakelet.com/@BabuYagu
    • Wakelet of the Articles I have written
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10404 on: March 30, 2018, 06:13:09 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on October  5, 2017, 05:13:04 pm
Yes. Studies have found that money bringing happiness tends to end at around the 75k mark. http://content.time.com/time/magazine/article/0,9171,2019628,00.html

And that's before you look at lists of lottery winners who go off the rails
https://m.ranker.com/list/lottery-winners-tragic-deaths/derrick920

Win more and you're risking your happiness, ergo, too much of a thing you found good. Plus... If money ain't your thing, it's possible to die of too much water!

My question is... If the Moon was hit by a meteor and was thrown off its axis and destined to crash into Earth, what are some of the effects you think you'd go through personally?

Do you mean what would happen, or psychologically what I would go through, or how would I deal with the situation.

From my understanding - and could be very wrong - there wouldn't be a collision but would likely end up in it entering into a much closer orbit to the earth. Still not great news as it would cause huge tides that would wipe out all of mankind still like those seen in Interstellar. No idea where I got that from. Think it was in some sci-fi film or thing I read.

Psychologically, I'd realise pretty quickly that it would be the end and try to put it out of my head and appear calm. Maybe play a final game of Uno with my daughter and try to appear normal and try to enjoy those final moments with a smile.
Logged
My first article on Anfield Index on Shaqiri. Enjoy. bit.ly/2mAq3Qd

Offline QR350

  • Definitely NOT one of the "irregulars".....RAWK Queen: spends a lot of time on the throne!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10405 on: March 30, 2018, 09:40:49 pm »
AJ or Parker tomorrow?
Logged

Offline BabuYagu

  • It's Portuguese for 'BabyYoghurt'. The John Motson of RAWK. Or Barry Davies. Or Charley Boorman, even. Expertly silent fist-pumper. Needs to pay more attention. Repeatly analing goalkeepers.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,401
  • wakelet.com/@BabuYagu
    • Wakelet of the Articles I have written
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10406 on: March 30, 2018, 09:46:28 pm »
I fucked up and left out the question part so much was I focused on my reply. Thanks mate for picking that Q part up. Will leave someone else to answer this then.

Quote from: QR350 on March 30, 2018, 09:40:49 pm
AJ or Parker tomorrow?

Logged
My first article on Anfield Index on Shaqiri. Enjoy. bit.ly/2mAq3Qd

Offline dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10407 on: March 30, 2018, 10:24:05 pm »
Quote from: QR350 on March 30, 2018, 09:40:49 pm
AJ or Parker tomorrow?

AJ I think comfortably- not got any boxing knowledge but just cant see him losing


Away from football - what is the one sporting event you have to watch when its on?
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,673
  • Never Forget
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10408 on: March 31, 2018, 02:50:13 am »
I live in the States so I end up watching the SuperBowl. I also really enjoy the World Series. Both are the only American football games and baseball games I watch all year.

What are you most looking forward to this summer.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,401
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10409 on: May 29, 2018, 05:32:13 pm »
It was going to be celebrating number 6. Now I guess it'll be running Snowdon Half Marathon in July. Can't really be bothered with the World Cup.

Your house is burning down.

What is the most materialistic thing you'd save?
Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,194
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10410 on: May 29, 2018, 05:33:31 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on May 29, 2018, 05:32:13 pm
You're house is burning down.

What is the most materialistic thing you'd save?

Probably my bike helmet.

A Small cat with a big dog voice. Or a big dog with a small cats voice.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,873
  • YNWA
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10411 on: May 29, 2018, 05:45:55 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on May 29, 2018, 05:33:31 pm
Probably my bike helmet.

A Small cat with a big dog voice. Or a big dog with a small cats voice.

The latter as big dogs tend to be fairly quiet anyway.

If you were offered the chance to live forever, would you?
Logged

Offline Durlmints

  • Kicks Ass. Categorically denies being the now infamous antihero 'Chris from Wavertree'. Maybe he is. Maybe he isn't. Who knows? Henry the Mild Mannered Janitor? COULD BEEEE!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,340
  • Mané & Salah, your defence is terrified!
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10412 on: May 29, 2018, 06:01:53 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on May 29, 2018, 05:45:55 pm
The latter as big dogs tend to be fairly quiet anyway.

If you were offered the chance to live forever, would you?

No way. Can't think of anything worse. Literally. Let me fucking have some rest.

Do you think the Universe has a masterplan? Or is it all just having a laugh?
Logged
Quote from: Bungle Bear on October 14, 2003, 09:44:06 am
Crows attacked a pensioner in Hamburg after she mimicked a crow's call.
Quote from: macca888 on January 30, 2014, 06:11:41 pm
You claim a Wagon Wheel is a biscuit and you have the audacity to stick a Kit Kat in goal? You sir are a du

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,009
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10413 on: May 29, 2018, 06:09:42 pm »
Quote from: Durlmints on May 29, 2018, 06:01:53 pm
No way. Can't think of anything worse. Literally. Let me fucking have some rest.

Do you think the Universe has a masterplan? Or is it all just having a laugh?

I'd love to think 'the Creator Has A Masterplan' as in Pharoah Sanders' 1969 epic cosmic jazz LP, but science says no.

Would you rather travel in space or dive to the bottom of the deepest ocean?
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,556
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10414 on: May 29, 2018, 08:08:02 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on May 29, 2018, 06:09:42 pm
I'd love to think 'the Creator Has A Masterplan' as in Pharoah Sanders' 1969 epic cosmic jazz LP, but science says no.

Would you rather travel in space or dive to the bottom of the deepest ocean?

Travel in space. I hate even getting into a bath never mind an ocean.

Do you reckon you could live on £150 a week after all your bills have been paid?
Logged

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,651
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10415 on: May 29, 2018, 08:21:21 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc on May 29, 2018, 08:08:02 pm
Travel in space. I hate even getting into a bath never mind an ocean.

Do you reckon you could live on £150 a week after all your bills have been paid?
Comfortably. As a student, £150 a week would be bliss.

What makes you weirdly happy?
Logged

Offline Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register. Should wash his mouth out with soap and water.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,356
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10416 on: July 23, 2018, 11:38:58 am »
Quote from: Keita Success on May 29, 2018, 08:21:21 pm
Comfortably. As a student, £150 a week would be bliss.

What makes you weirdly happy?

Llama porn.


Are the vast majority of people in the UK outstandingly stupid or is it just me?
Logged
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,940
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10417 on: July 23, 2018, 01:04:12 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on July 23, 2018, 11:38:58 am
Llama porn.

Are the vast majority of people in the UK outstandingly stupid or is it just me?

Absolutely not limited to the UK, I think the vast majority of people are stupid which explains many global issues.

Speaking of global issues, how do you think the Trump presidency will end?
Logged

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,255
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10418 on: July 23, 2018, 01:24:58 pm »
Quote from: .adam on July 23, 2018, 01:04:12 pm
Absolutely not limited to the UK, I think the vast majority of people are stupid which explains many global issues.

Speaking of global issues, how do you think the Trump presidency will end?


Humiliation and new TV Series -  You're Fired turns into Fire This (sponsored by the NRA) - President Packs Heat

How will the tenure of PM Theresa May end?
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline sidneyroughdiamond

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,560
  • There is a light that never goes out
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10419 on: July 26, 2018, 05:56:26 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on July 23, 2018, 01:24:58 pm

Humiliation and new TV Series -  You're Fired turns into Fire This (sponsored by the NRA) - President Packs Heat

How will the tenure of PM Theresa May end?

With an ousting from her backbenchers who will inevitably label her as the root cause for the uncoordinated exit from the European Union.

What is the key value you would want from a friend?

Logged
Well, this piece is called "Lick My Love Pump".

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,332
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10420 on: August 2, 2021, 09:18:18 pm »
Quote from: sidneyroughdiamond on July 26, 2018, 05:56:26 pm
With an ousting from her backbenchers who will inevitably label her as the root cause for the uncoordinated exit from the European Union.

What is the key value you would want from a friend?
Loyalty

You have to eat the same breakfast and dinner for the rest of your life. What you having?
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,556
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10421 on: August 2, 2021, 09:43:18 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August  2, 2021, 09:18:18 pm
Loyalty

You have to eat the same breakfast and dinner for the rest of your life. What you having?

Sausage and bacon.

Will we be living our lives like pre covid days this time next year?
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,673
  • Never Forget
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10422 on: August 2, 2021, 10:03:10 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  2, 2021, 09:43:18 pm
Sausage and bacon.

Will we be living our lives like pre covid days this time next year?

Fuck yes

It is almost back to total normal where I live, there is no way people will stand it for another year

How will benitez do at everton
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,332
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10423 on: August 2, 2021, 10:40:26 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on August  2, 2021, 10:03:10 pm
Fuck yes

It is almost back to total normal where I live, there is no way people will stand it for another year

How will benitez do at everton
I honestly hope he gets them relegated

You have a choice to replace Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson with any other current world PM or President, who would you pick?
Logged

Offline WEST HAM PAUL

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,692
  • I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10424 on: August 3, 2021, 01:46:36 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August  2, 2021, 10:40:26 pm
I honestly hope he gets them relegated

You have a choice to replace Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson with any other current world PM or President, who would you pick?


President Max Kaufman of The World Clown Association. Any clown would do a better job 👍



If you could add one sport and take away one sport from the Olympics what would they be ?
Logged
Fortunes Always Hiding. 

And The Sun Shines Now

Quote from: Scaryscouse on August 25, 2011, 11:39:11 pm
Sex bombs to the left of me would be playboy bunnies to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with my pasty white bird.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,486
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10425 on: August 3, 2021, 10:35:16 am »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on August  3, 2021, 01:46:36 am

President Max Kaufman of The World Clown Association. Any clown would do a better job 👍



If you could add one sport and take away one sport from the Olympics what would they be ?
Take away Football, add Squash.

What is your TV guilty pleasure?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,005
  • Sound
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10426 on: August 3, 2021, 11:43:47 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August  3, 2021, 10:35:16 am
Take away Football, add Squash.

What is your TV guilty pleasure?

The Sun Lolly advert.

When was the last time you had a fight & what was it over?

Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,486
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10427 on: August 3, 2021, 12:09:44 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on August  3, 2021, 11:43:47 am
The Sun Lolly advert.

When was the last time you had a fight & what was it over?
Physical? About 4 years ago playing against Hillingdon Borough in the FA Vase when some lad tried to two foot me at knee height. To be fair, I didn't start it and it generally kicked off between both teams. Verbal? About a week ago with my partner when we got into a stupid petty argument about her dumping her stuff anywhere and everywhere when she gets in from work.

What's your favourite supermarket?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,279
    • @hartejack
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10428 on: August 3, 2021, 12:12:08 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August  3, 2021, 12:09:44 pm
Physical? About 4 years ago playing against Hillingdon Borough in the FA Vase when some lad tried to two foot me at knee height. To be fair, I didn't start it and it generally kicked off between both teams. Verbal? About a week ago with my partner when we got into a stupid petty argument about her dumping her stuff anywhere and everywhere when she gets in from work.

What's your favourite supermarket?

I visit Tesco most often, but feel I'd use Morrisons if there was a closer one.  Went to their HQ a few years ago for a work thing - think they're the only major supermarket who make/grow/process their own produce, and it seemed like a decent place to work.

---

What's your order of preference for the following two sets of kitchen/dining equipment:
- Big plate, little plate, pasta dish, cereal bowl; and
- Knife, fork, spoon, tea spoon?
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,652
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10429 on: August 3, 2021, 06:01:23 pm »
Quote from: jackh on August  3, 2021, 12:12:08 pm
I visit Tesco most often, but feel I'd use Morrisons if there was a closer one.  Went to their HQ a few years ago for a work thing - think they're the only major supermarket who make/grow/process their own produce, and it seemed like a decent place to work.

---

What's your order of preference for the following two sets of kitchen/dining equipment:
- Big plate, little plate, pasta dish, cereal bowl; and
- Knife, fork, spoon, tea spoon?

Little plate, big plate, cereal bowl, pasta dish
Fork, tea spoon, spoon, knife


If you could choose one piece of LFC memorabilia, what would it be?
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,332
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10430 on: August 4, 2021, 01:10:57 pm »
Probably big ears

What do you fear more than anything else?
Logged

Offline Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

  • Stans 'fucking appalled'. Laughs at every single one of his stupid jokes.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10431 on: August 4, 2021, 02:31:29 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August  4, 2021, 01:10:57 pm
Probably big ears

What do you fear more than anything else?
An unfulfilled life.

Will Bobby really leave next?
Logged
'It's only when you look at an ant through a magnifying glass on a sunny day that you realise how often they burst into flames'

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,279
    • @hartejack
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10432 on: August 4, 2021, 03:52:35 pm »
Quote from: Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next. on August  4, 2021, 02:31:29 pm
An unfulfilled life.

Will Bobby really leave next?

For me, no.

What tog's your duvet, and do you switch it for different times of the year?
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,514
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10433 on: August 4, 2021, 04:00:36 pm »
Quote from: jackh on August  4, 2021, 03:52:35 pm
For me, no.

What tog's your duvet, and do you switch it for different times of the year?

No idea and obviously not.

What togs do you swim in?
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,332
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10434 on: August 4, 2021, 06:39:08 pm »
24 tog.

Worst stadium you've ever visited?
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,673
  • Never Forget
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10435 on: August 4, 2021, 08:02:32 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August  4, 2021, 06:39:08 pm
24 tog.

Worst stadium you've ever visited?

Halifax Town (with the speedway, what nights they were)

Do you think we should get Suarez for a one game loan for the Norwich game
« Last Edit: August 4, 2021, 08:06:38 pm by AndyInVA »
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10436 on: August 4, 2021, 09:14:23 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on August  4, 2021, 08:02:32 pm
Halifax Town (with the speedway, what nights they were)

Do you think we should get Suarez for a one game loan for the Norwich game
Why not get him for the full season on loan.

What was the last meal you ate?
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,332
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10437 on: August 5, 2021, 08:39:37 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on August  4, 2021, 09:14:23 pm
Why not get him for the full season on loan.

What was the last meal you ate?
KFC

In a world full of evil, what's the kindest thing someone has ever done for you?
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,673
  • Never Forget
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10438 on: Yesterday at 08:48:14 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August  5, 2021, 08:39:37 pm
KFC

In a world full of evil, what's the kindest thing someone has ever done for you?

taxi driver in berlin took me and my girlfriend to a hospital when we were pretty broke. She was in some pain and had just come off an aircraft. We paid him about a 1/5th of what we owed him and he was fine with it. It was all the cash we had at the time.

what are you up to this weekend
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10439 on: Today at 01:06:19 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 08:48:14 pm
taxi driver in berlin took me and my girlfriend to a hospital when we were pretty broke. She was in some pain and had just come off an aircraft. We paid him about a 1/5th of what we owed him and he was fine with it. It was all the cash we had at the time.

what are you up to this weekend
Preparing for my folks staying for 2 weeks from the States, they arrive on Monday.

What realistic target do you want signed before the transfer window closes.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."
Pages: 1 ... 256 257 258 259 260 [261]   Go Up
« previous next »
 