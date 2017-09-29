Physical? About 4 years ago playing against Hillingdon Borough in the FA Vase when some lad tried to two foot me at knee height. To be fair, I didn't start it and it generally kicked off between both teams. Verbal? About a week ago with my partner when we got into a stupid petty argument about her dumping her stuff anywhere and everywhere when she gets in from work.
What's your favourite supermarket?
I visit Tesco most often, but feel I'd use Morrisons if there was a closer one. Went to their HQ a few years ago for a work thing - think they're the only major supermarket who make/grow/process their own produce, and it seemed like a decent place to work.
---
What's your order of preference for the following two sets of kitchen/dining equipment:
- Big plate, little plate, pasta dish, cereal bowl; and
- Knife, fork, spoon, tea spoon?