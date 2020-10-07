Wouldn't like to walk past them mate; I'd be shitting myself



They were terrifying those dogs, I was getting on for 6ft tall when I was 15 and those things were hanging off spraying slobber on you.Love the Grafitti. I actually wrote Chopper was here on that wall- inspired by 2000AD unamerican Graffiti.In school, I got told to back my exercise book because I'd drawn all over the cover, being a cocky little Scouse kid, I used the middle pages from that 200AD comic. The teacher saw the fuuny side