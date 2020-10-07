« previous next »
Author Topic: Lost Scouse Lingo  (Read 199802 times)

Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1400 on: October 7, 2020, 07:37:12 PM »
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on October  7, 2020, 01:33:12 PM
Yard dogs lived on the roof?

Roof dogs?

Evil bastards is what they were.

Windmill Pub, Tower Hill. Used to walk past the back of this on the way to/from school and this pair used to lean over the edge barking like fuck trying to get at you. If they'd ever had got the balls to jump we'd have been dead.

Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1401 on: October 7, 2020, 08:13:14 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on October  7, 2020, 07:37:12 PM
Evil bastards is what they were.

Windmill Pub, Tower Hill. Used to walk past the back of this on the way to/from school and this pair used to lean over the edge barking like fuck trying to get at you. If they'd ever had got the balls to jump we'd have been dead.



Holy shit!  ;D

That's fucking awesome, in a 70s, Wolfen re-make sort of way... :wave
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1402 on: October 7, 2020, 09:31:26 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on October  7, 2020, 07:37:12 PM
Evil bastards is what they were.

Windmill Pub, Tower Hill. Used to walk past the back of this on the way to/from school and this pair used to lean over the edge barking like fuck trying to get at you. If they'd ever had got the balls to jump we'd have been dead.


Wouldn't like to walk past them mate; I'd be shitting myself  :(
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1403 on: October 7, 2020, 11:02:19 PM »
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on October  7, 2020, 01:33:12 PM
Yard dogs lived on the roof?


Specially bred with longer legs on one side than the other.
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1404 on: October 8, 2020, 12:40:38 AM »
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on October  7, 2020, 09:31:26 PM
Wouldn't like to walk past them mate; I'd be shitting myself  :(

The graffiti  ;D
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1405 on: October 8, 2020, 03:02:32 AM »
Quote from: kavah on October  8, 2020, 12:40:38 AM
The graffiti  ;D

missed that the first time through, posterior cavities are occasionally very witty...
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1406 on: October 8, 2020, 10:41:49 AM »
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on October  7, 2020, 09:31:26 PM
Wouldn't like to walk past them mate; I'd be shitting myself  :(

They were terrifying those dogs, I was getting on for 6ft tall when I was 15 and those things were hanging off spraying slobber on you.

Love the Grafitti  ;D. I actually wrote Chopper was here on that wall :D - inspired by 2000AD unamerican Graffiti.

In school, I got told to back my exercise book because I'd drawn all over the cover, being a cocky little Scouse kid, I used the middle pages from that 200AD comic. The teacher saw the fuuny side

Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1407 on: October 8, 2020, 08:34:53 PM »
Spammy!  :D
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1408 on: October 8, 2020, 09:06:28 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on October  8, 2020, 08:34:53 PM
Spammy!  :D

Roof dogs are spammy...

I'm getting the hang on this Scouse lingo thing...
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1409 on: October 8, 2020, 11:07:10 PM »
Frig off.

Heared someone say it today.

Haven't heared it in something like two or three decades.

I was astonished.  :D
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1410 on: October 8, 2020, 11:18:13 PM »
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on October  8, 2020, 09:06:28 PM
Roof dogs are spammy...

I'm getting the hang on this Scouse lingo thing...
No youre not kidda  :P
Or have I been whooshed? 🤔
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1411 on: October 8, 2020, 11:24:24 PM »
Quote from: Big Red Richie on October  8, 2020, 11:07:10 PM
Frig off.

Heared someone say it today.

Haven't heared it in something like two or three decades.

I was astonished.  :D
Frig off knobhead! Was usually the precursor to a fight when I was a kid  ;D
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1412 on: October 8, 2020, 11:28:30 PM »
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on October  8, 2020, 11:18:13 PM
No youre not kidda  :P
Or have I been whooshed? 🤔

Just possibly...   :D

Apropos of nothing, the roof dogs piccy does a fair job at visually representing Fordy and MacRed on the eve before the transfer window opens...
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1413 on: October 9, 2020, 07:34:27 AM »
Spammy..was also called a beefy.
Get some toothpaste on ot!  :D



Still hear frig off too by the way.
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1414 on: October 9, 2020, 10:03:55 AM »
In conversation speaking about the what I'm doing the weekend..out of the blue I said I was probably goanna go out an get kale-eyed before they shut the pubs on monday.

Kale-eyed..not even sure if it's a scouse thing but it's something I used to hear years ago.
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1415 on: October 9, 2020, 11:03:24 AM »
Quote from: Medellin on October  9, 2020, 10:03:55 AM
In conversation speaking about the what I'm doing the weekend..out of the blue I said I was probably goanna go out an get kale-eyed before they shut the pubs on monday.

Kale-eyed..not even sure if it's a scouse thing but it's something I used to hear years ago.
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on June 11, 2020, 05:23:29 PM
One I haven't heard for donkeys years is 'Kayl-eyed' ( sic )
As in "I got really drunk last night; I was fucking Kayl-eyed."
I don't think it is just a scouse thing mate.
There's a few different forums from around the country that mention it  :)
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1416 on: October 9, 2020, 12:48:04 PM »
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on October  9, 2020, 11:03:24 AM
I don't think it is just a scouse thing mate.
There's a few different forums from around the country that mention it  :)

Dunno how I missed that!  :D
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1417 on: October 9, 2020, 01:52:53 PM »
Quote from: Big Red Richie on October  8, 2020, 11:07:10 PM
Frig off.

Heared someone say it today.

Haven't heared it in something like two or three decades.

I was astonished.  :D

My kids have known that little phrase for quite a bit now, missus wasn't pleased  :-[

Quote from: Medellin on October  8, 2020, 08:34:53 PM
Spammy!  :D

Spammy get  :D
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1418 on: October 11, 2020, 10:43:30 AM »
is 'kecks' or is it 'keks' a scouse term? meaning trousers of course



 
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1419 on: October 11, 2020, 11:46:46 AM »
Quote from: liverbloke on October 11, 2020, 10:43:30 AM
is 'kecks' or is it 'keks' a scouse term? meaning trousers of course
It is according to the Urban Dictonary.
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1420 on: October 11, 2020, 03:12:35 PM »
ah with an 'x' though - good find

Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1421 on: October 11, 2020, 04:44:55 PM »
Quote from: liverbloke on October 11, 2020, 03:12:35 PM
ah with an 'x' though - good find

Is that Cunard Yank spelling of kecks? :D
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1422 on: October 11, 2020, 08:11:26 PM »
Ok Im going a little off piste here...the slow hand clap, dont hear that any more at the match.
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1423 on: October 15, 2020, 09:14:36 AM »
Kopping a blimp - to briefly catch sight of. (a very very long time since I heard that one).
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1424 on: October 15, 2020, 10:32:34 AM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on October 15, 2020, 09:14:36 AM
Kopping a blimp - to briefly catch sight of. (a very very long time since I heard that one).

I still say blimp.  :D

One which the older generation will still say but still a fair amount of the youth will ask what the fuck are you on about is..ten bob.
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1425 on: October 15, 2020, 12:37:38 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on October 15, 2020, 10:32:34 AM
I still say blimp.  :D


Jesus, I thought I was a dinosaur.
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1426 on: October 15, 2020, 01:27:00 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on October 15, 2020, 09:14:36 AM
Kopping a blimp - to briefly catch sight of. (a very very long time since I heard that one).

Usually a glimpse of female thigh. Or other nearly erogenous zone.

A small victory in the days when girls didn't go out in bikinis on Xmas Eve.
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1427 on: October 15, 2020, 02:47:53 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 15, 2020, 01:27:00 PM
Usually a glimpse of female thigh. Or other nearly erogenous zone.

A small victory in the days when girls didn't go out in bikinis on Xmas Eve.

A saucy bit of ankle perhaps?
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1428 on: October 15, 2020, 03:19:05 PM »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on October 15, 2020, 02:47:53 PM
A saucy bit of ankle perhaps?

'In olden days a glimpse of stocking was looked on as something shocking now, heavens knows, anything goes'. ;D
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1429 on: October 15, 2020, 08:01:07 PM »
Quote from: liverbloke on October 11, 2020, 10:43:30 AM
is 'kecks' or is it 'keks' a scouse term? meaning trousers of course


Geordies use ken ( home ) or kex . I can't remember which one it is though.
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1430 on: October 16, 2020, 08:31:20 AM »
my auntie used to say 'penny muck' when buying a penny mix of sweets for the kids

is that a Scouse saying or more a national working class thing?

Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1431 on: Today at 03:22:27 AM »
Texan.
Re: Lost Scouse Lingo
« Reply #1432 on: Today at 03:55:22 AM »
