If Sky won 4 of the 5 packages and TNT basically get the 5th package which is Saturday 12:30 kick offs and two midweek rounds.. does that mean they essentially removed the package Amazon currently has? As in they've merged it with the current TNT package?



Sounds dodgy if so.



they reduced the number of packages available from, seven or maybe eight last time to 5 and they weren't allowed to sell them all to one broadcaster due to competition rules.Last time there was a competitive process for the rights, two of the packages didn't get sold and Amazon picked one up on the cheap and BT the other (20 midweek games per package).Not really arsed who has the games, don't subscribe to either channel, a bit disappointed Amazon have lost out as I do have a Prime Subscription but there's plenty of ways to watch games.You watch subscriptions go through the roof again after this announcement, robbing fuckers