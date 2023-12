I agree as horrible as them sexist oafs are they were no worse.



We know Gray is a blue thats fine but he never went full on Everton TV like G.Nev does for MUTV.



My new policy is just watch us and avoid pundits before/ht/after game.



And Neville was actually good when he started because he wasn't biased or setting agendas, or a banter jockey. As soon as he got teamed up with Carragher he just became the dickhead we all know him to be.It would be nice if Carragher actually came in useful and piled pressure on the refs and the like (the way Neville would if there was Scouse refs fucking United over). Instead he fawns all over Howard Webb when he came on.