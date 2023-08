Sky has improved a lot by virtue of replacing Tyler with Drury, but what they need to do now is 100% avoid having Carra and Neville co-commentate on the same match (which they do for those big matches like Liverpool v United), but also try and stop either of them commentating on their own former club's games. They are both decent co-comms but they completely lose the plot when working together.



I also think they need to stop hamming up the "grumpy Roy Keane" thing.