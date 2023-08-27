« previous next »
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3600 on: August 27, 2023, 10:28:01 pm »
They house Mike Dean in a different area akin to the treatment of Doctor Lecter.
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3601 on: August 27, 2023, 10:47:20 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on August 27, 2023, 08:13:39 pm
Phaal curry right before bed, eh?
Garry!  ;D

How fucking apt!
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3602 on: Yesterday at 08:39:23 pm »
Am I right in thinking our games not on TV this Sunday?
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3603 on: Yesterday at 08:43:17 pm »
Correct
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3604 on: Yesterday at 08:49:13 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 08:39:23 pm
Am I right in thinking our games not on TV this Sunday?

Our match should have been 3pm Saturday, but Villa are playing Hibs on Thursday night, so our match is Sunday but not on TV.
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3605 on: Yesterday at 09:21:24 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:49:13 pm
Our match should have been 3pm Saturday, but Villa are playing Hibs on Thursday night, so our match is Sunday but not on TV.

Would have been nice if Hibs had made half a game of it. That 2nd leg is a training session.
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3606 on: Yesterday at 09:27:12 pm »
Its bad enough Neville commentating on us or United, but he is currently commentating on the club he part owns

Plus Sky selecting them for the TV and giving them the revenue  instead of Tranmere or Port Vale
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3607 on: Yesterday at 09:34:03 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 09:27:12 pm
Its bad enough Neville commentating on us or United, but he is currently commentating on the club he part owns

Plus Sky selecting them for the TV and giving them the revenue  instead of Tranmere or Port Vale

And Salford BBC will fall over themselves to give them an FA Cup game again when that comes around.
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3608 on: Yesterday at 09:38:09 pm »
One of the reasons i wanted the super league to go ahead was it would bring a complete collapse in sky's revenue and hopefully the end of the organisation as a whole. Absolute gang of cnuts that have ruined the game on so many levels.
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3609 on: Today at 12:41:35 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on August 27, 2023, 10:24:12 pm
Firstly, Drury is fucking great. Imagine if Tyler was commentating on Nunez's goals!

But secondly, fuck me how difficult can it be to get co-commentators that aren't biased as fuck? Neville constantly doing our games and United's, Hinchcliffe always doing City's, Smith always doing Arsenal's. It just makes an absolute farce of everything. People covering matches when they blatantly want one team to win it.

Oh and then let's cut to the studio to hear what Newcastle ambassador Shay Given thinks of Newcastle. Or how about we get Man City ambassador Micah Richards so we can hear his thoughts on Man City?

Of course this should all be balanced out by Carragher being involved in Liverpool games but oh no. The one ex-player who gets more enjoyment out of putting his boot into the club he supposedly supports. Proper bellend.

Neville is on a mission this season to talk as much shit about us as he can. Firstly in the Chelsea game when Mo was being taken off he snapped. Then in the Newcastle game when Jurgen was screaming at someone for something he snapped.
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3610 on: Today at 01:00:09 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on August 27, 2023, 10:24:12 pm
Firstly, Drury is fucking great. Imagine if Tyler was commentating on Nunez's goals!

But secondly, fuck me how difficult can it be to get co-commentators that aren't biased as fuck? Neville constantly doing our games and United's, Hinchcliffe always doing City's, Smith always doing Arsenal's. It just makes an absolute farce of everything. People covering matches when they blatantly want one team to win it.

Oh and then let's cut to the studio to hear what Newcastle ambassador Shay Given thinks of Newcastle. Or how about we get Man City ambassador Micah Richards so we can hear his thoughts on Man City?

Of course this should all be balanced out by Carragher being involved in Liverpool games but oh no. The one ex-player who gets more enjoyment out of putting his boot into the club he supposedly supports. Proper bellend.
I like Drurys enthusiastic commentary, but I also dislike his grandiose utterings after goals, he's tries to make everything sound poetic for fuck sake, if he could temper that slightly he'd be great.
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3611 on: Today at 01:36:55 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:38:09 pm
One of the reasons i wanted the super league to go ahead was it would bring a complete collapse in sky's revenue and hopefully the end of the organisation as a whole. Absolute gang of cnuts that have ruined the game on so many levels.

Why would that have happened? Sky don't have the rights to the champions league, which is what the super league would have affected.
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3612 on: Today at 02:46:16 am »
Who are the panel of absolute nobodies that voice their opinion on the transfer window???
