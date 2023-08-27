Phaal curry right before bed, eh?
Am I right in thinking our games not on TV this Sunday?
Our match should have been 3pm Saturday, but Villa are playing Hibs on Thursday night, so our match is Sunday but not on TV.
Its bad enough Neville commentating on us or United, but he is currently commentating on the club he part ownsPlus Sky selecting them for the TV and giving them the revenue instead of Tranmere or Port Vale
Firstly, Drury is fucking great. Imagine if Tyler was commentating on Nunez's goals! But secondly, fuck me how difficult can it be to get co-commentators that aren't biased as fuck? Neville constantly doing our games and United's, Hinchcliffe always doing City's, Smith always doing Arsenal's. It just makes an absolute farce of everything. People covering matches when they blatantly want one team to win it. Oh and then let's cut to the studio to hear what Newcastle ambassador Shay Given thinks of Newcastle. Or how about we get Man City ambassador Micah Richards so we can hear his thoughts on Man City? Of course this should all be balanced out by Carragher being involved in Liverpool games but oh no. The one ex-player who gets more enjoyment out of putting his boot into the club he supposedly supports. Proper bellend.
One of the reasons i wanted the super league to go ahead was it would bring a complete collapse in sky's revenue and hopefully the end of the organisation as a whole. Absolute gang of cnuts that have ruined the game on so many levels.
