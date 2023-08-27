Firstly, Drury is fucking great. Imagine if Tyler was commentating on Nunez's goals!



But secondly, fuck me how difficult can it be to get co-commentators that aren't biased as fuck? Neville constantly doing our games and United's, Hinchcliffe always doing City's, Smith always doing Arsenal's. It just makes an absolute farce of everything. People covering matches when they blatantly want one team to win it.



Oh and then let's cut to the studio to hear what Newcastle ambassador Shay Given thinks of Newcastle. Or how about we get Man City ambassador Micah Richards so we can hear his thoughts on Man City?



Of course this should all be balanced out by Carragher being involved in Liverpool games but oh no. The one ex-player who gets more enjoyment out of putting his boot into the club he supposedly supports. Proper bellend.



Neville is on a mission this season to talk as much shit about us as he can. Firstly in the Chelsea game when Mo was being taken off he snapped. Then in the Newcastle game when Jurgen was screaming at someone for something he snapped.