Problem with them retiring Soccer AM and Soccer Saturday (in its current format at least) is what theyre replacing it with. Their recent shift has been towards content creators who are at best casual football fans chatting absolute shite for attention and clickbait. These morons thrive on shitty banter culture opinions where its all about trash talking and player X is levels above player Y, not to forget 99% of their actual opinions being based on FIFA rather than actual footy. Dire



Correct as I mentioned Sky are cost cutting so no need to "replace" the shows.I saw something months ago before Soccer AM on a Saturday morning and it was two blokes on an ipad reading out tweets and looking at videos (This is what is taking Soccer AM place) apparently.It doesnt really cost that much to run as all the content is on social media and the two blokes will be on much less money than Fenners/Bullard.Sky been at it for years lost CL footy and still charge ppl same price, they will lose footy soon imo.