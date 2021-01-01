« previous next »
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3560 on: Yesterday at 04:48:58 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:30:11 pm
The word Sky isnt in your post.

The quote contains 3 ITV programmes though

It's quite clear that I was talking about Soccer AM/Sky as it's what this thread is about.   I'm quite certain I don't subscribe to ITV.
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3561 on: Yesterday at 06:27:17 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 04:48:58 pm
It's quite clear that I was talking about Soccer AM/Sky as it's what this thread is about.   I'm quite certain I don't subscribe to ITV.
-

If you are going to talk about putting your subscription to better use, then I wouldn't use programmes broadcast by ITV as  the ones you want cancelled, which you did which you did with three specific examples.

Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3562 on: Yesterday at 07:22:16 pm »
It seemed fairly obvious he meant soccer AM?
The other shows just further illustrated the current level of utterly mindless shite that passes as entertainment.
Doesnt matter what channel it is, they are all full of them. Cheap to make & no talent required.
Soccer AM was fucking awful and Lovejoy is a snide.
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3563 on: Yesterday at 07:52:58 pm »
Is that the end of the Soccer Saturday format now that Jeff Stelling has reired? It would be a good idea to bin that off at the same time as Soccer AM. That is just as tired and played out now, and also the quality of the panel gets worse every year.
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3564 on: Yesterday at 08:02:03 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 07:52:58 pm
Is that the end of the Soccer Saturday format now that Jeff Stelling has reired? It would be a good idea to bin that off at the same time as Soccer AM. That is just as tired and played out now, and also the quality of the panel gets worse every year.
Stopped watching that about 20 years ago, the panel then was pretty good too, George Best, Rodney Marsh, Frank McLintock and a few others.
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3565 on: Today at 09:36:46 am »
Problem with them retiring Soccer AM and Soccer Saturday (in its current format at least) is what theyre replacing it with. Their recent shift has been towards content creators who are at best casual football fans chatting absolute shite for attention and clickbait. These morons thrive on shitty banter culture opinions where its all about trash talking and player X is levels above player Y, not to forget 99% of their actual opinions being based on FIFA rather than actual footy. Dire
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3566 on: Today at 11:11:48 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 09:36:46 am
Problem with them retiring Soccer AM and Soccer Saturday (in its current format at least) is what theyre replacing it with. Their recent shift has been towards content creators who are at best casual football fans chatting absolute shite for attention and clickbait. These morons thrive on shitty banter culture opinions where its all about trash talking and player X is levels above player Y, not to forget 99% of their actual opinions being based on FIFA rather than actual footy. Dire

Correct as I mentioned Sky are cost cutting so no need to "replace" the shows.

I saw something months ago before Soccer AM on a Saturday morning and it was two blokes on an ipad reading out tweets and looking at videos (This is what is taking Soccer AM place) apparently.

It doesnt really cost that much to run as all the content is on social media and the two blokes will be on much less money than Fenners/Bullard.

Sky been at it for years lost CL footy and still charge ppl same price, they will lose footy soon imo.

Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3567 on: Today at 11:16:59 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 11:11:48 am
Correct as I mentioned Sky are cost cutting so no need to "replace" the shows.

I saw something months ago before Soccer AM on a Saturday morning and it was two blokes on an ipad reading out tweets and looking at videos (This is what is taking Soccer AM place) apparently.

It doesnt really cost that much to run as all the content is on social media and the two blokes will be on much less money than Fenners/Bullard.

Sky been at it for years lost CL footy and still charge ppl same price, they will lose footy soon imo.



Amazon should get it, every game, decent coverage...unfortunately same shitty company
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3568 on: Today at 01:29:25 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 07:52:58 pm
Is that the end of the Soccer Saturday format now that Jeff Stelling has reired? It would be a good idea to bin that off at the same time as Soccer AM. That is just as tired and played out now, and also the quality of the panel gets worse every year.

I don't it think will be the end for the soccer saturday format, i think they'll always be a soccer saturday show whilst the dated 3pm blackout remains, it's schedule filler too, often on in the pubs.
