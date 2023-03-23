« previous next »
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3520 on: March 23, 2023, 02:06:36 pm »
If nothing else today, at least I know now that Helen Chamberlain is still presenting darts shows on TV these days.

I bet most of us still think of her when Torquay United get mentioned on TV the same we do with Jeff Stelling and Hartlepool.
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3521 on: March 23, 2023, 03:40:28 pm »
I used to quite enjoy it back in the 00's.  I haven't watched it for years though.
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3522 on: March 23, 2023, 04:56:43 pm »
Quote from: Qston on March 23, 2023, 12:37:54 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/23/soccer-am-was-not-just-laddish-banter-it-changed-my-life-and-gave-soul-to-saturdays

Nice little article about it here. I also watched it when it was first on with Lovejoy and Chamberlain. It was a decent saturday morning alternative to someone waxing lyrical about the benefit of using truffle oil in food. I grew out of it, as I think most did. It was of its time but when it was in its original incarnation, it was a good way to pass the time before proper footy started.

I thought this was a good read too.

Quote
My first vivid memory of Soccer AM was in a hungover stupor sprawled across a sofa at a mates student house in Birmingham in the late 90s. There was a man on television doing keepy-uppies with a giant cuddly toy sheep, there were lots of goals  then two people started wrestling in leotards by the Hammersmith flyover. It was charming and silly and kind of hazily endless  no matter what you did on a Saturday morning, it would still be on when you got in.

Around a decade later, its 16 August 2008, and Ive spent the night staring at the ceiling. I am terrified. Soccer AM starts at 9. Ive never hosted a TV show before. There was no audition, no screen test. My whole career has led to this point and Id rather be anywhere else. I just about get my opening words out. The show happens around me. And to be honest, it does for months. Had social media been the force it is now I wouldnt have lasted. But very slowly I vaguely learned what I was doing  I was lucky to be next to a brilliant broadcaster in Helen Chamberlain. Those enjoyable seven seasons are often referred to as The Glory Years 08-15.

It isnt necessarily a surprise that Sky is dropping Soccer AM at the end of this season but it has taken me on a nostalgic journey thinking about the good times. Eighteen-hour days filming recreations of the John Lewis Christmas advert dressed as a penguin or a snowman in Helens ramshackle farmhouse. John Barness baton twirling. (Speaks into dictaphone) sword fighting with Frank Leboeuf. Gaizka Mendieta and his Viennetta. The dance-offs. Gloves for Hatem Ben Arfa. Getting big in Belgium (Genk to be precise). Offering professional footballers a tenner if they did a certain celebration that afternoon and then watching Jonathan Walters doing it at Portman Road.

Occasionally youd sit back, look at the sofa and think in no other world would Uwe Rösler, Dr Karl Kennedy from Neighbours and Mark Ronson be sitting next to each other. You would pop into the green room to see Kevin Hart in conversation with Bananarama while Wagner from X Factor and Brett Ormerod were having a cup of tea.

Critics often reduce the whole 30 years to laddish banter and nothing else. And a lot of it was  but that does the producers and crew a massive disservice. They were everything  writers, actors, stage hands, music pluggers, directors, editors  as well as doing the day job of football TV production. At our peak we got almost 750,000 viewers so while there were always more than 66 million people doing something else, when you were in that bubble it really felt like the whole world.

The show had an energy and a soul. Playing football in the studio with 10 seconds to go before everyone raced into position for the opening link. Sometimes the gags were brilliant, sometimes they were shit. But that was the charm. And there was always some football to show a minute later  the best goals, the showboat, the third eye.

There was no props department  just the youngest assistant producer with the help of someone on work experience. Helen and I had enormous Mr Tickle-like arms made out of papier-mache and chicken wire that cut your hands as you waved them about pretending part three was in all-new 3D TV.

There were jokes that didnt make it. The week that Richard Keys and Andy Gray went we were expressly told not to mention it. I suggested a lifesize stuffed elephant in the studio that we didnt mention for the whole show. It didnt get through.

Some parts of the show have aged terribly. Its not rewriting history to say I didnt like the Soccerette part. My predecessors were quite alpha  they were good at it. I was sitting there with GCSE Latin and Grade 8 clarinet. A producer once sat me down and told me to flirt more. I did not have that in my locker.

Fortunately we got rid of it two years into my tenure. Perhaps had I been more experienced, or stronger willed, I would have campaigned to lose it sooner, but I didnt; 2010 simultaneously wasnt that long ago, but feels like a completely different time  thats the excuse everyone uses right? It sounds silly now, but at the time I didnt see it as part of a culture of misogyny in the game. To me, then, it was just a bit of TV  and one at which I didnt excel.

The show did not always go to plan. One morning we (Chris) accidentally booked Shaun Williamson instead of Shaun Goater. Mel B left in an ad break to get some chicken, David Ginola yelled: You fuck my wife? repeatedly during a play fight with Johnny Vaughan  explaining it away by saying he was just quoting Scarface (though it was actually Raging Bull), and there will always be: Stevie Wonder, if youre watching, give us a call.

Once someone shouted: Youll never be Lovejoy you mug when I was wandering down the road minding my own business, and Twitter lights up now and again telling me I ruined it all. In reality you probably liked it best when you were young  it has largely stayed the same through all its incarnations  some guests, some football, some good comedy and some bad comedy. If anything has killed it, its social media. When I began no one had seen the funny own goal from League 2, or the slapstick defending from La Liga. Now everything is online before the game has even finished. Without all those clips its just a much harder gig.

Soccer AM changed my life  so this is categorically not an objective review. And not just professionally. Without that show I wouldnt have had two months off every summer to wander around Central and South America. I wouldnt have met my wife on a volcano in Nicaragua. I wouldnt be in Australia, I wouldnt have a son  certainly not this one.

I guess everyones lives have those Sliding Doors moments, but I can only be eternally grateful to everyone who played even the tiniest part. From Tim Lovejoy at the start all the way through to whoever counts down to the final second of the final show. These last couple of months will be weird for those working on it. A lot of people behind the scenes have been there for years and years, its a huge part of their lives. I wish them all well. May they go out in whichever style they want.

Was a part of my weekly routine between the ages of about 10-15 and I enjoyed a lot about it. Used to particularly enjoy the producers' (Fenners and Sheephead?) bit, and found it to share a bit of the Vic & Bob mix of surrealism & slapstick.

Rushden makes the point in the article, but I imagine an awful lot of it 'falling off a cliff' was actually just the rest of us growing up and - to an extent (if only it could be more so) - society & culture leaving it behind. Found it interesting the point he made about social media rendering lots of the show's actual football bits irrelevant during the last half decade or so. Also like the point made about the weird & wonderful bringing together of personalities from very different areas of the 'celebrity' world. Also credit to the folks doing good work behind the camera to bring everything together - I spent some time supporting the Redmen TV guys a few years ago and you appreciate it when you see it.

Decent article that offers an alternative perspective to some of the revisionism that - myself included - many reflect on it with.

Had it's time and was a bit of a Saturday morning institution for a while. Good that it's ending - probably a few years too late.
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3523 on: March 23, 2023, 04:57:16 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on November  8, 2021, 11:36:37 pm
Itll be Mark Goldbridge, Arsenal Fan TV Robbie and that divvy who sits in his mas box room overreacting to stuff pretending to be a big red.

Analysis will be in the form of short TikTok style videos to the latest grime music and highlights will be recreated on FIFA

Stand by this, but for Soccer AM instead. They'll get the latest flavour of the month YouTuber on to discuss why Liverpool would win the league if we signed 3 players with 93 pace on FIFA
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3524 on: March 23, 2023, 05:15:45 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on March 23, 2023, 02:06:36 pm
If nothing else today, at least I know now that Helen Chamberlain is still presenting darts shows on TV these days.

I bet most of us still think of her when Torquay United get mentioned on TV the same we do with Jeff Stelling and Hartlepool.
Does she? On what channel?
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3525 on: March 23, 2023, 05:37:37 pm »
I genuinely always fucking despised that show, firstly because of that Tory c*nt Lovejoy, then just because it was an out of date sack of shit.
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3526 on: March 23, 2023, 06:33:47 pm »
Quote from: jackh on March 23, 2023, 04:56:43 pm
I thought this was a good read too.

Was a part of my weekly routine between the ages of about 10-15 and I enjoyed a lot about it. Used to particularly enjoy the producers' (Fenners and Sheephead?) bit, and found it to share a bit of the Vic & Bob mix of surrealism & slapstick.

Rushden makes the point in the article, but I imagine an awful lot of it 'falling off a cliff' was actually just the rest of us growing up and - to an extent (if only it could be more so) - society & culture leaving it behind. Found it interesting the point he made about social media rendering lots of the show's actual football bits irrelevant during the last half decade or so. Also like the point made about the weird & wonderful bringing together of personalities from very different areas of the 'celebrity' world. Also credit to the folks doing good work behind the camera to bring everything together - I spent some time supporting the Redmen TV guys a few years ago and you appreciate it when you see it.

Decent article that offers an alternative perspective to some of the revisionism that - myself included - many reflect on it with.

Had it's time and was a bit of a Saturday morning institution for a while. Good that it's ending - probably a few years too late.

Bang on Jack, pretty much sums it for me. Watch it religiously late 90's early 00's. Thoroughly enjoyed it at the time, great chemistry between the presenters and those behind the camera. Was also a good way of seeing all the different leagues highlights in one place. Obviously a lot of it has aged badly but it was the culture at the time for better for worse.

I never had the opportunity to go to games when I was younger so my Saturday routine was up early for cartoons then Soccer AM, a game of volleys outside with mates, down to the snooker hall for a few frames (Soccer Saturday on in a small tele in the corner), back home for tea with Match of the Day that evening. Simpler times!
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3527 on: March 23, 2023, 08:15:08 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on March 23, 2023, 01:47:55 pm
It was and always has been shite.
It fuelled all the "bantz" nonsense that has permeated the game and was mainly for cockney wankers.

Give me Saint and Greavsie any day.

Now we're talking, still watch old episodes on Youtube.  Watched one earlier with an interview with Ronnie Rosenthal after he scored that hat trick on his full debut against Charlton away.
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3528 on: March 23, 2023, 08:19:05 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 23, 2023, 05:15:45 pm
Does she? On what channel?

Whatever channel shows the seniors tour. Possibly just an online gig I would think.
« Reply #3529 on: March 23, 2023, 08:23:02 pm »
Speaking of Saint & Greavsie, Jimmy Greaves missed an episode due to having flu, so rather than having a guest they got Greavsie's Spitting Image puppet [voiced by Peter Brackley], to do the show instead. ;D
« Reply #3530 on: March 30, 2023, 04:53:44 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on March 23, 2023, 08:23:02 pm
Speaking of Saint & Greavsie, Jimmy Greaves missed an episode due to having flu, so rather than having a guest they got Greavsie's Spitting Image puppet [voiced by Peter Brackley], to do the show instead. ;D
what I liked about them, looking back, they never really seemed to go out of their way to be funny, it was natural and it didnt have to be someone being the constant butt of their joke (though im sure some twitter snowflake will uncover one of them saying a bad word)

Fantasy football with baddiel and skinner seemed to be about constant piss taking, good I suppose at the time but I remember them constantly slagging Danny Baker about his weight although he was well able for them.

Looking back the Jason Lee stuff felt like "right how many times can we destroy him this week"
« Reply #3531 on: Yesterday at 11:27:02 am »
Last Soccer AM. I forgot that Barry character Fenners did ;D
« Reply #3532 on: Yesterday at 12:15:26 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:27:02 am
Last Soccer AM. I forgot that Barry character Fenners did ;D

Thank fuck for that, a show i could never get into, at least sky wont be showing constantly, soccer am the best bits, on Mondays & Tuesdays from next season
« Reply #3533 on: Yesterday at 12:24:59 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 12:15:26 pm
Thank fuck for that, a show i could never get into, at least sky wont be showing constantly, soccer am the best bits, on Mondays & Tuesdays from next season
Was it ever actually funny?, as far as I'm concerned this is solely responsible for the whole "bantz lol" style of "punditry" nowadays, I remember Ruud Guillit and Marcel Desailly being on BBC or ITV for one of the international tournaments a few years back, brilliant dissection/analysis of tactics, statistical background of players etc, and compare that with the likes of Merson or Richards who can't even pronounce players names or just laugh maniacally like a fucking hyena.
« Reply #3534 on: Yesterday at 12:29:09 pm »
Amazing how people can be delighted with a show bring cancelled. I havent watched Soccer AM in years and it wasnt really for me after about the age of 12, but it just seems odd to be punching the air at its cancellation when its quite easy to just avoid a show, especially nowadays.
« Reply #3535 on: Yesterday at 12:33:47 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 12:29:09 pm
Amazing how people can be delighted with a show bring cancelled. I havent watched Soccer AM in years and it wasnt really for me after about the age of 12, but it just seems odd to be punching the air at its cancellation when its quite easy to just avoid a show, especially nowadays.

I think it's because of what it became, which was more and more bantz, bantz, bantz, culture.

Maybe my memory is wrong but can't remember in the early days it being as bad at all. Always remember it just being a fun show about football with random stuff in there like the guest shot challenge at the end and other fun things like that.
 
So as a 12 year old it was enjoyable, but I stopped watching after I grew up a bit, maybe that shows the target mentality it went for or that I became a snotty twat  ;D
« Reply #3536 on: Yesterday at 12:35:07 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 12:29:09 pm
Amazing how people can be delighted with a show bring cancelled. I havent watched Soccer AM in years and it wasnt really for me after about the age of 12, but it just seems odd to be punching the air at its cancellation when its quite easy to just avoid a show, especially nowadays.
Who's delighted?, I watched it about twice and thought it was shit, it's neither here nor there to me whether it ends now or continues for another 20 years, I gave my opinion, that's it.
« Reply #3537 on: Yesterday at 12:37:32 pm »
I'm not celebrating a show being cancelled, it's more relief, i've seen the odd clip on youtube, never watched a full show, it seems more Baddiel & Skinners fantasy football show, type of show from back in the day, without the humour.
« Reply #3538 on: Yesterday at 12:47:27 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 12:29:09 pm
Amazing how people can be delighted with a show bring cancelled. I havent watched Soccer AM in years and it wasnt really for me after about the age of 12, but it just seems odd to be punching the air at its cancellation when its quite easy to just avoid a show, especially nowadays.

I'd be delighted as fuck if Love Island, Britans Got Talent, I'm a Celebrity and all those shit tv programs also got cancelled.  Absolute shitshow of a tv program, watched it a couple of times and it was awful.  I hope they use my subscription fee to make a decent tv program.
« Reply #3539 on: Yesterday at 01:09:30 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 12:47:27 pm
I'd be delighted as fuck if Love Island, Britans Got Talent, I'm a Celebrity and all those shit tv programs also got cancelled.  Absolute shitshow of a tv program, watched it a couple of times and it was awful.  I hope they use my subscription fee to make a decent tv program.

Sky wont really replace it they are cost cutting.

The cull should start with Tyler and then get peoplein the studio who can talk properly about the game and not talk aboutpoint scoring.

Not going to happen though as Perez had a point people have short attention spans
« Reply #3540 on: Yesterday at 01:13:05 pm »
Rubbish show, didnt even know it was still going.
« Reply #3541 on: Yesterday at 01:20:19 pm »
Obligatory post of that review of Lovejoys autobiography:

Quote
Soccer AM is a bad memory: hungover mornings in other peoples flats, disturbed by a crew of whooping simpletons, the slurping of pro and ex-pro rectums, cobbled-together comedy that made me long for the glory days of Skinner and Baddiels old shit. Yet Tim Lovejoy himself, with his fashionably receding hair and voice oddly reminiscent of Rod Hulls, I remember only as an averagely blokey TV presenter  in fact, one of the few averagely blokey TV presenters to make me clack my tongue in irritation, rather than buff my Gurkha knife. Other than as a namesake of The Simpsons self-serving man of the cloth, he barely registered; just a bland, blond ringmaster in a cocky circus of crap. Almost a surprise, then, to find that his new book is not just ­tedious in the extreme, it is utterly vile.

Chopped into chapters that barely fill a page, in a font size usually associated with books for the partially sighted, Lovejoy on Football is part autobiography, part witless musing, and one more triumph for the crass stupidity rapidly replacing culture in this country. Hopelessly banal and nauseatingly self-assured, smirkingly unfunny, its a £300 T-shirt, a piss-you-off ringtone, a YouTube clip of someone drinking their mates vomit. Its smugness is a corollary of its vacuity. I hope it makes you sick.

First, its clear that being Tim Lovejoy requires a very special blend of arrogance and ignorance. When hes not listing his media achievements with a breathtaking lack of guile, hes sneering at those sad enough to take an interest in football history, revealing his utter cluelessness about life outside the Premier League (in a section called Know Your Silverware, he refers to League Three) and making sundry gaffes, major and minor. He names Johan Cruyff as his all-time favourite player, then admits hes only seen that five-second World Cup clip of the Cruyff turn. Grumbling about footballers musical tastes, he complains that all youll hear blasting out of the team dressing room is R&B, rather than what the rest of the country is listening to  by which he means indie bands. Everywhere there are jaw-dropping illustrations of insularity, self-­satisfaction and a startlingly small mind.

Theres something sinister here, too: beamingly positive, thrilled by wealth, too pleased with himself to ask awkward questions, Tim Lovejoy is the football fan Sepp Blatter has been waiting for. Roman ­Abramovichs darling young one. Not least for his complacency: his lack of understanding of how football works (and doesnt work) is best illustrated in a section called Give Your Chairman A Break, in which he defends that Thai bloke at Man City, and implores us to look at the Glazers you would have thought they were nothing but a bunch of Americans intent on buying the club and selling off Old Trafford to Tesco judging by the howl of protests from the fans. Within two seasons though, they had won the title and built a squad the envy of Europe. Bang your head off the wall at such unreviewable stupidity  Tims infantile ideas of shunning negativity prod him into precisely the kind of thinking that has had such hugely negative influence on the game. Look across our national team  he means England, by the way  and there isnt one player who wouldnt walk into any side in Europe why is it, before every tournament, we start believing were overrated?

And, surprise: Lovejoy is as wretched a starfucker as could be inferred from his television shows. Everyone in football is Tims mate (and here we have pictures to prove it, stars looking confused in his grinning, over-familiar presence, frozen by an arm around the shoulders). Hell even watch the occasional game of rugby now, because Im friends with a lot of the players like Will Greenwood, Matt Dawson, Lawrence ­Dallaglio and Austin Healy.

Its perhaps telling that among the many anecdotes offered here, the most heartwarming (and least surprising) involves Tim getting clattered hard by Neil Ruddock in a charity game; even in this version of the story, theres nothing to suggest Razor meant it affectionately. Still, our man is blinded by quite astonishing hubris, reprinting a photo of a banner at Anfield reading LOVEJOY SUCKS BIG FAT COCKS with a glee that is nothing like self-deprecation. The hardest thing about leaving ­Soccer AM, he says regretfully, is the thought that I might no longer be influencing the game. True, itll be tough. But who knows? Perhaps the game will struggle on.

Its not that there was ever a time when football on telly wasnt in the hands of dimwits, poseurs and blowhards. Its not that Lovejoy is significantly more objectionable than TV shits of ages past. The point is, in his own mind and that of the powers that be, hes one of us. He is us. Savour that. God help us.

https://www.wsc.co.uk/the-archive/no-love-no-joy/
« Reply #3542 on: Yesterday at 01:41:46 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 01:20:19 pm
Obligatory post of that review of Lovejoys autobiography:

https://www.wsc.co.uk/the-archive/no-love-no-joy/
I had never seen this before, but I can't help feeling that reading has now made my life better, it could however have been condensed slightly, Tim Lovejoy is a giant c*nt, would have done the job just as well.
« Reply #3543 on: Yesterday at 02:03:55 pm »
Are opinion articles like that, not themselves built on the back of, their own kind of small-mindedness, tinged with a dismissive disdain towards a not insignificant proportion of the population?
« Reply #3544 on: Today at 02:17:06 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 12:47:27 pm
I'd be delighted as fuck if Love Island, Britans Got Talent, I'm a Celebrity and all those shit tv programs also got cancelled.  Absolute shitshow of a tv program, watched it a couple of times and it was awful.  I hope they use my subscription fee to make a decent tv program.

Those 3 shows are on ITV who dont charge a subscription fee.

So you take delight in something that many enjoy being taken away from them whilst it has no effect on your life what so ever.

So back to the original point, yeah its really weird that peopled take delight in TV shows getting cancelled.

