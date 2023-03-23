https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/23/soccer-am-was-not-just-laddish-banter-it-changed-my-life-and-gave-soul-to-saturdaysNice little article about it here. I also watched it when it was first on with Lovejoy and Chamberlain. It was a decent saturday morning alternative to someone waxing lyrical about the benefit of using truffle oil in food. I grew out of it, as I think most did. It was of its time but when it was in its original incarnation, it was a good way to pass the time before proper footy started.
My first vivid memory of Soccer AM was in a hungover stupor sprawled across a sofa at a mates student house in Birmingham in the late 90s. There was a man on television doing keepy-uppies with a giant cuddly toy sheep, there were lots of goals then two people started wrestling in leotards by the Hammersmith flyover. It was charming and silly and kind of hazily endless no matter what you did on a Saturday morning, it would still be on when you got in.Around a decade later, its 16 August 2008, and Ive spent the night staring at the ceiling. I am terrified. Soccer AM starts at 9. Ive never hosted a TV show before. There was no audition, no screen test. My whole career has led to this point and Id rather be anywhere else. I just about get my opening words out. The show happens around me. And to be honest, it does for months. Had social media been the force it is now I wouldnt have lasted. But very slowly I vaguely learned what I was doing I was lucky to be next to a brilliant broadcaster in Helen Chamberlain. Those enjoyable seven seasons are often referred to as The Glory Years 08-15.It isnt necessarily a surprise that Sky is dropping Soccer AM at the end of this season but it has taken me on a nostalgic journey thinking about the good times. Eighteen-hour days filming recreations of the John Lewis Christmas advert dressed as a penguin or a snowman in Helens ramshackle farmhouse. John Barness baton twirling. (Speaks into dictaphone) sword fighting with Frank Leboeuf. Gaizka Mendieta and his Viennetta. The dance-offs. Gloves for Hatem Ben Arfa. Getting big in Belgium (Genk to be precise). Offering professional footballers a tenner if they did a certain celebration that afternoon and then watching Jonathan Walters doing it at Portman Road.Occasionally youd sit back, look at the sofa and think in no other world would Uwe Rösler, Dr Karl Kennedy from Neighbours and Mark Ronson be sitting next to each other. You would pop into the green room to see Kevin Hart in conversation with Bananarama while Wagner from X Factor and Brett Ormerod were having a cup of tea.Critics often reduce the whole 30 years to laddish banter and nothing else. And a lot of it was but that does the producers and crew a massive disservice. They were everything writers, actors, stage hands, music pluggers, directors, editors as well as doing the day job of football TV production. At our peak we got almost 750,000 viewers so while there were always more than 66 million people doing something else, when you were in that bubble it really felt like the whole world.The show had an energy and a soul. Playing football in the studio with 10 seconds to go before everyone raced into position for the opening link. Sometimes the gags were brilliant, sometimes they were shit. But that was the charm. And there was always some football to show a minute later the best goals, the showboat, the third eye.There was no props department just the youngest assistant producer with the help of someone on work experience. Helen and I had enormous Mr Tickle-like arms made out of papier-mache and chicken wire that cut your hands as you waved them about pretending part three was in all-new 3D TV.There were jokes that didnt make it. The week that Richard Keys and Andy Gray went we were expressly told not to mention it. I suggested a lifesize stuffed elephant in the studio that we didnt mention for the whole show. It didnt get through.Some parts of the show have aged terribly. Its not rewriting history to say I didnt like the Soccerette part. My predecessors were quite alpha they were good at it. I was sitting there with GCSE Latin and Grade 8 clarinet. A producer once sat me down and told me to flirt more. I did not have that in my locker.Fortunately we got rid of it two years into my tenure. Perhaps had I been more experienced, or stronger willed, I would have campaigned to lose it sooner, but I didnt; 2010 simultaneously wasnt that long ago, but feels like a completely different time thats the excuse everyone uses right? It sounds silly now, but at the time I didnt see it as part of a culture of misogyny in the game. To me, then, it was just a bit of TV and one at which I didnt excel.The show did not always go to plan. One morning we (Chris) accidentally booked Shaun Williamson instead of Shaun Goater. Mel B left in an ad break to get some chicken, David Ginola yelled: You fuck my wife? repeatedly during a play fight with Johnny Vaughan explaining it away by saying he was just quoting Scarface (though it was actually Raging Bull), and there will always be: Stevie Wonder, if youre watching, give us a call.Once someone shouted: Youll never be Lovejoy you mug when I was wandering down the road minding my own business, and Twitter lights up now and again telling me I ruined it all. In reality you probably liked it best when you were young it has largely stayed the same through all its incarnations some guests, some football, some good comedy and some bad comedy. If anything has killed it, its social media. When I began no one had seen the funny own goal from League 2, or the slapstick defending from La Liga. Now everything is online before the game has even finished. Without all those clips its just a much harder gig.Soccer AM changed my life so this is categorically not an objective review. And not just professionally. Without that show I wouldnt have had two months off every summer to wander around Central and South America. I wouldnt have met my wife on a volcano in Nicaragua. I wouldnt be in Australia, I wouldnt have a son certainly not this one.I guess everyones lives have those Sliding Doors moments, but I can only be eternally grateful to everyone who played even the tiniest part. From Tim Lovejoy at the start all the way through to whoever counts down to the final second of the final show. These last couple of months will be weird for those working on it. A lot of people behind the scenes have been there for years and years, its a huge part of their lives. I wish them all well. May they go out in whichever style they want.
Itll be Mark Goldbridge, Arsenal Fan TV Robbie and that divvy who sits in his mas box room overreacting to stuff pretending to be a big red. Analysis will be in the form of short TikTok style videos to the latest grime music and highlights will be recreated on FIFA
If nothing else today, at least I know now that Helen Chamberlain is still presenting darts shows on TV these days.I bet most of us still think of her when Torquay United get mentioned on TV the same we do with Jeff Stelling and Hartlepool.
I thought this was a good read too.Was a part of my weekly routine between the ages of about 10-15 and I enjoyed a lot about it. Used to particularly enjoy the producers' (Fenners and Sheephead?) bit, and found it to share a bit of the Vic & Bob mix of surrealism & slapstick.Rushden makes the point in the article, but I imagine an awful lot of it 'falling off a cliff' was actually just the rest of us growing up and - to an extent (if only it could be more so) - society & culture leaving it behind. Found it interesting the point he made about social media rendering lots of the show's actual football bits irrelevant during the last half decade or so. Also like the point made about the weird & wonderful bringing together of personalities from very different areas of the 'celebrity' world. Also credit to the folks doing good work behind the camera to bring everything together - I spent some time supporting the Redmen TV guys a few years ago and you appreciate it when you see it.Decent article that offers an alternative perspective to some of the revisionism that - myself included - many reflect on it with.Had it's time and was a bit of a Saturday morning institution for a while. Good that it's ending - probably a few years too late.
It was and always has been shite. It fuelled all the "bantz" nonsense that has permeated the game and was mainly for cockney wankers.Give me Saint and Greavsie any day.
Does she? On what channel?
Speaking of Saint & Greavsie, Jimmy Greaves missed an episode due to having flu, so rather than having a guest they got Greavsie's Spitting Image puppet [voiced by Peter Brackley], to do the show instead.
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Last Soccer AM. I forgot that Barry character Fenners did
Thank fuck for that, a show i could never get into, at least sky wont be showing constantly, soccer am the best bits, on Mondays & Tuesdays from next season
Amazing how people can be delighted with a show bring cancelled. I havent watched Soccer AM in years and it wasnt really for me after about the age of 12, but it just seems odd to be punching the air at its cancellation when its quite easy to just avoid a show, especially nowadays.
I'd be delighted as fuck if Love Island, Britans Got Talent, I'm a Celebrity and all those shit tv programs also got cancelled. Absolute shitshow of a tv program, watched it a couple of times and it was awful. I hope they use my subscription fee to make a decent tv program.
Soccer AM is a bad memory: hungover mornings in other peoples flats, disturbed by a crew of whooping simpletons, the slurping of pro and ex-pro rectums, cobbled-together comedy that made me long for the glory days of Skinner and Baddiels old shit. Yet Tim Lovejoy himself, with his fashionably receding hair and voice oddly reminiscent of Rod Hulls, I remember only as an averagely blokey TV presenter in fact, one of the few averagely blokey TV presenters to make me clack my tongue in irritation, rather than buff my Gurkha knife. Other than as a namesake of The Simpsons self-serving man of the cloth, he barely registered; just a bland, blond ringmaster in a cocky circus of crap. Almost a surprise, then, to find that his new book is not just tedious in the extreme, it is utterly vile.Chopped into chapters that barely fill a page, in a font size usually associated with books for the partially sighted, Lovejoy on Football is part autobiography, part witless musing, and one more triumph for the crass stupidity rapidly replacing culture in this country. Hopelessly banal and nauseatingly self-assured, smirkingly unfunny, its a £300 T-shirt, a piss-you-off ringtone, a YouTube clip of someone drinking their mates vomit. Its smugness is a corollary of its vacuity. I hope it makes you sick.First, its clear that being Tim Lovejoy requires a very special blend of arrogance and ignorance. When hes not listing his media achievements with a breathtaking lack of guile, hes sneering at those sad enough to take an interest in football history, revealing his utter cluelessness about life outside the Premier League (in a section called Know Your Silverware, he refers to League Three) and making sundry gaffes, major and minor. He names Johan Cruyff as his all-time favourite player, then admits hes only seen that five-second World Cup clip of the Cruyff turn. Grumbling about footballers musical tastes, he complains that all youll hear blasting out of the team dressing room is R&B, rather than what the rest of the country is listening to by which he means indie bands. Everywhere there are jaw-dropping illustrations of insularity, self-satisfaction and a startlingly small mind.Theres something sinister here, too: beamingly positive, thrilled by wealth, too pleased with himself to ask awkward questions, Tim Lovejoy is the football fan Sepp Blatter has been waiting for. Roman Abramovichs darling young one. Not least for his complacency: his lack of understanding of how football works (and doesnt work) is best illustrated in a section called Give Your Chairman A Break, in which he defends that Thai bloke at Man City, and implores us to look at the Glazers
you would have thought they were nothing but a bunch of Americans intent on buying the club and selling off Old Trafford to Tesco judging by the howl of protests from the fans. Within two seasons though, they had won the title and built a squad the envy of Europe. Bang your head off the wall at such unreviewable stupidity Tims infantile ideas of shunning negativity prod him into precisely the kind of thinking that has had such hugely negative influence on the game. Look across our national team he means England, by the way and there isnt one player who wouldnt walk into any side in Europe
why is it, before every tournament, we start believing were overrated?And, surprise: Lovejoy is as wretched a starfucker as could be inferred from his television shows. Everyone in football is Tims mate (and here we have pictures to prove it, stars looking confused in his grinning, over-familiar presence, frozen by an arm around the shoulders). Hell even watch the occasional game of rugby now, because Im friends with a lot of the players like Will Greenwood, Matt Dawson, Lawrence Dallaglio and Austin Healy.Its perhaps telling that among the many anecdotes offered here, the most heartwarming (and least surprising) involves Tim getting clattered hard by Neil Ruddock in a charity game; even in this version of the story, theres nothing to suggest Razor meant it affectionately. Still, our man is blinded by quite astonishing hubris, reprinting a photo of a banner at Anfield reading LOVEJOY SUCKS BIG FAT COCKS with a glee that is nothing like self-deprecation. The hardest thing about leaving Soccer AM, he says regretfully, is the thought that I might no longer be influencing the game. True, itll be tough. But who knows? Perhaps the game will struggle on.Its not that there was ever a time when football on telly wasnt in the hands of dimwits, poseurs and blowhards. Its not that Lovejoy is significantly more objectionable than TV shits of ages past. The point is, in his own mind and that of the powers that be, hes one of us. He is us. Savour that. God help us.
Obligatory post of that review of Lovejoys autobiography:https://www.wsc.co.uk/the-archive/no-love-no-joy/
