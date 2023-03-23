« previous next »
If nothing else today, at least I know now that Helen Chamberlain is still presenting darts shows on TV these days.

I bet most of us still think of her when Torquay United get mentioned on TV the same we do with Jeff Stelling and Hartlepool.
I used to quite enjoy it back in the 00's.  I haven't watched it for years though.
Quote from: Qston on March 23, 2023, 12:37:54 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/23/soccer-am-was-not-just-laddish-banter-it-changed-my-life-and-gave-soul-to-saturdays

Nice little article about it here. I also watched it when it was first on with Lovejoy and Chamberlain. It was a decent saturday morning alternative to someone waxing lyrical about the benefit of using truffle oil in food. I grew out of it, as I think most did. It was of its time but when it was in its original incarnation, it was a good way to pass the time before proper footy started.

I thought this was a good read too.

Quote
My first vivid memory of Soccer AM was in a hungover stupor sprawled across a sofa at a mates student house in Birmingham in the late 90s. There was a man on television doing keepy-uppies with a giant cuddly toy sheep, there were lots of goals  then two people started wrestling in leotards by the Hammersmith flyover. It was charming and silly and kind of hazily endless  no matter what you did on a Saturday morning, it would still be on when you got in.

Around a decade later, its 16 August 2008, and Ive spent the night staring at the ceiling. I am terrified. Soccer AM starts at 9. Ive never hosted a TV show before. There was no audition, no screen test. My whole career has led to this point and Id rather be anywhere else. I just about get my opening words out. The show happens around me. And to be honest, it does for months. Had social media been the force it is now I wouldnt have lasted. But very slowly I vaguely learned what I was doing  I was lucky to be next to a brilliant broadcaster in Helen Chamberlain. Those enjoyable seven seasons are often referred to as The Glory Years 08-15.

It isnt necessarily a surprise that Sky is dropping Soccer AM at the end of this season but it has taken me on a nostalgic journey thinking about the good times. Eighteen-hour days filming recreations of the John Lewis Christmas advert dressed as a penguin or a snowman in Helens ramshackle farmhouse. John Barness baton twirling. (Speaks into dictaphone) sword fighting with Frank Leboeuf. Gaizka Mendieta and his Viennetta. The dance-offs. Gloves for Hatem Ben Arfa. Getting big in Belgium (Genk to be precise). Offering professional footballers a tenner if they did a certain celebration that afternoon and then watching Jonathan Walters doing it at Portman Road.

Occasionally youd sit back, look at the sofa and think in no other world would Uwe Rösler, Dr Karl Kennedy from Neighbours and Mark Ronson be sitting next to each other. You would pop into the green room to see Kevin Hart in conversation with Bananarama while Wagner from X Factor and Brett Ormerod were having a cup of tea.

Critics often reduce the whole 30 years to laddish banter and nothing else. And a lot of it was  but that does the producers and crew a massive disservice. They were everything  writers, actors, stage hands, music pluggers, directors, editors  as well as doing the day job of football TV production. At our peak we got almost 750,000 viewers so while there were always more than 66 million people doing something else, when you were in that bubble it really felt like the whole world.

The show had an energy and a soul. Playing football in the studio with 10 seconds to go before everyone raced into position for the opening link. Sometimes the gags were brilliant, sometimes they were shit. But that was the charm. And there was always some football to show a minute later  the best goals, the showboat, the third eye.

There was no props department  just the youngest assistant producer with the help of someone on work experience. Helen and I had enormous Mr Tickle-like arms made out of papier-mache and chicken wire that cut your hands as you waved them about pretending part three was in all-new 3D TV.

There were jokes that didnt make it. The week that Richard Keys and Andy Gray went we were expressly told not to mention it. I suggested a lifesize stuffed elephant in the studio that we didnt mention for the whole show. It didnt get through.

Some parts of the show have aged terribly. Its not rewriting history to say I didnt like the Soccerette part. My predecessors were quite alpha  they were good at it. I was sitting there with GCSE Latin and Grade 8 clarinet. A producer once sat me down and told me to flirt more. I did not have that in my locker.

Fortunately we got rid of it two years into my tenure. Perhaps had I been more experienced, or stronger willed, I would have campaigned to lose it sooner, but I didnt; 2010 simultaneously wasnt that long ago, but feels like a completely different time  thats the excuse everyone uses right? It sounds silly now, but at the time I didnt see it as part of a culture of misogyny in the game. To me, then, it was just a bit of TV  and one at which I didnt excel.

The show did not always go to plan. One morning we (Chris) accidentally booked Shaun Williamson instead of Shaun Goater. Mel B left in an ad break to get some chicken, David Ginola yelled: You fuck my wife? repeatedly during a play fight with Johnny Vaughan  explaining it away by saying he was just quoting Scarface (though it was actually Raging Bull), and there will always be: Stevie Wonder, if youre watching, give us a call.

Once someone shouted: Youll never be Lovejoy you mug when I was wandering down the road minding my own business, and Twitter lights up now and again telling me I ruined it all. In reality you probably liked it best when you were young  it has largely stayed the same through all its incarnations  some guests, some football, some good comedy and some bad comedy. If anything has killed it, its social media. When I began no one had seen the funny own goal from League 2, or the slapstick defending from La Liga. Now everything is online before the game has even finished. Without all those clips its just a much harder gig.

Soccer AM changed my life  so this is categorically not an objective review. And not just professionally. Without that show I wouldnt have had two months off every summer to wander around Central and South America. I wouldnt have met my wife on a volcano in Nicaragua. I wouldnt be in Australia, I wouldnt have a son  certainly not this one.

I guess everyones lives have those Sliding Doors moments, but I can only be eternally grateful to everyone who played even the tiniest part. From Tim Lovejoy at the start all the way through to whoever counts down to the final second of the final show. These last couple of months will be weird for those working on it. A lot of people behind the scenes have been there for years and years, its a huge part of their lives. I wish them all well. May they go out in whichever style they want.

Was a part of my weekly routine between the ages of about 10-15 and I enjoyed a lot about it. Used to particularly enjoy the producers' (Fenners and Sheephead?) bit, and found it to share a bit of the Vic & Bob mix of surrealism & slapstick.

Rushden makes the point in the article, but I imagine an awful lot of it 'falling off a cliff' was actually just the rest of us growing up and - to an extent (if only it could be more so) - society & culture leaving it behind. Found it interesting the point he made about social media rendering lots of the show's actual football bits irrelevant during the last half decade or so. Also like the point made about the weird & wonderful bringing together of personalities from very different areas of the 'celebrity' world. Also credit to the folks doing good work behind the camera to bring everything together - I spent some time supporting the Redmen TV guys a few years ago and you appreciate it when you see it.

Decent article that offers an alternative perspective to some of the revisionism that - myself included - many reflect on it with.

Had it's time and was a bit of a Saturday morning institution for a while. Good that it's ending - probably a few years too late.
Quote from: Jwils21 on November  8, 2021, 11:36:37 pm
Itll be Mark Goldbridge, Arsenal Fan TV Robbie and that divvy who sits in his mas box room overreacting to stuff pretending to be a big red.

Analysis will be in the form of short TikTok style videos to the latest grime music and highlights will be recreated on FIFA

Stand by this, but for Soccer AM instead. They'll get the latest flavour of the month YouTuber on to discuss why Liverpool would win the league if we signed 3 players with 93 pace on FIFA
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on March 23, 2023, 02:06:36 pm
If nothing else today, at least I know now that Helen Chamberlain is still presenting darts shows on TV these days.

I bet most of us still think of her when Torquay United get mentioned on TV the same we do with Jeff Stelling and Hartlepool.
Does she? On what channel?
I genuinely always fucking despised that show, firstly because of that Tory c*nt Lovejoy, then just because it was an out of date sack of shit.
Quote from: jackh on March 23, 2023, 04:56:43 pm
I thought this was a good read too.

Was a part of my weekly routine between the ages of about 10-15 and I enjoyed a lot about it. Used to particularly enjoy the producers' (Fenners and Sheephead?) bit, and found it to share a bit of the Vic & Bob mix of surrealism & slapstick.

Rushden makes the point in the article, but I imagine an awful lot of it 'falling off a cliff' was actually just the rest of us growing up and - to an extent (if only it could be more so) - society & culture leaving it behind. Found it interesting the point he made about social media rendering lots of the show's actual football bits irrelevant during the last half decade or so. Also like the point made about the weird & wonderful bringing together of personalities from very different areas of the 'celebrity' world. Also credit to the folks doing good work behind the camera to bring everything together - I spent some time supporting the Redmen TV guys a few years ago and you appreciate it when you see it.

Decent article that offers an alternative perspective to some of the revisionism that - myself included - many reflect on it with.

Had it's time and was a bit of a Saturday morning institution for a while. Good that it's ending - probably a few years too late.

Bang on Jack, pretty much sums it for me. Watch it religiously late 90's early 00's. Thoroughly enjoyed it at the time, great chemistry between the presenters and those behind the camera. Was also a good way of seeing all the different leagues highlights in one place. Obviously a lot of it has aged badly but it was the culture at the time for better for worse.

I never had the opportunity to go to games when I was younger so my Saturday routine was up early for cartoons then Soccer AM, a game of volleys outside with mates, down to the snooker hall for a few frames (Soccer Saturday on in a small tele in the corner), back home for tea with Match of the Day that evening. Simpler times!
Quote from: lobsterboy on March 23, 2023, 01:47:55 pm
It was and always has been shite.
It fuelled all the "bantz" nonsense that has permeated the game and was mainly for cockney wankers.

Give me Saint and Greavsie any day.

Now we're talking, still watch old episodes on Youtube.  Watched one earlier with an interview with Ronnie Rosenthal after he scored that hat trick on his full debut against Charlton away.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 23, 2023, 05:15:45 pm
Does she? On what channel?

Whatever channel shows the seniors tour. Possibly just an online gig I would think.
Speaking of Saint & Greavsie, Jimmy Greaves missed an episode due to having flu, so rather than having a guest they got Greavsie's Spitting Image puppet [voiced by Peter Brackley], to do the show instead. ;D
Quote from: Statto Red on March 23, 2023, 08:23:02 pm
Speaking of Saint & Greavsie, Jimmy Greaves missed an episode due to having flu, so rather than having a guest they got Greavsie's Spitting Image puppet [voiced by Peter Brackley], to do the show instead. ;D
what I liked about them, looking back, they never really seemed to go out of their way to be funny, it was natural and it didnt have to be someone being the constant butt of their joke (though im sure some twitter snowflake will uncover one of them saying a bad word)

Fantasy football with baddiel and skinner seemed to be about constant piss taking, good I suppose at the time but I remember them constantly slagging Danny Baker about his weight although he was well able for them.

Looking back the Jason Lee stuff felt like "right how many times can we destroy him this week"
Last Soccer AM. I forgot that Barry character Fenners did ;D
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:27:02 am
Last Soccer AM. I forgot that Barry character Fenners did ;D

Thank fuck for that, a show i could never get into, at least sky wont be showing constantly, soccer am the best bits, on Mondays & Tuesdays from next season
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:15:26 pm
Thank fuck for that, a show i could never get into, at least sky wont be showing constantly, soccer am the best bits, on Mondays & Tuesdays from next season
Was it ever actually funny?, as far as I'm concerned this is solely responsible for the whole "bantz lol" style of "punditry" nowadays, I remember Ruud Guillit and Marcel Desailly being on BBC or ITV for one of the international tournaments a few years back, brilliant dissection/analysis of tactics, statistical background of players etc, and compare that with the likes of Merson or Richards who can't even pronounce players names or just laugh maniacally like a fucking hyena.
Amazing how people can be delighted with a show bring cancelled. I havent watched Soccer AM in years and it wasnt really for me after about the age of 12, but it just seems odd to be punching the air at its cancellation when its quite easy to just avoid a show, especially nowadays.
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 12:29:09 pm
Amazing how people can be delighted with a show bring cancelled. I havent watched Soccer AM in years and it wasnt really for me after about the age of 12, but it just seems odd to be punching the air at its cancellation when its quite easy to just avoid a show, especially nowadays.

I think it's because of what it became, which was more and more bantz, bantz, bantz, culture.

Maybe my memory is wrong but can't remember in the early days it being as bad at all. Always remember it just being a fun show about football with random stuff in there like the guest shot challenge at the end and other fun things like that.
 
So as a 12 year old it was enjoyable, but I stopped watching after I grew up a bit, maybe that shows the target mentality it went for or that I became a snotty twat  ;D
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 12:29:09 pm
Amazing how people can be delighted with a show bring cancelled. I havent watched Soccer AM in years and it wasnt really for me after about the age of 12, but it just seems odd to be punching the air at its cancellation when its quite easy to just avoid a show, especially nowadays.
Who's delighted?, I watched it about twice and thought it was shit, it's neither here nor there to me whether it ends now or continues for another 20 years, I gave my opinion, that's it.
I'm not celebrating a show being cancelled, it's more relief, i've seen the odd clip on youtube, never watched a full show, it seems more Baddiel & Skinners fantasy football show, type of show from back in the day, without the humour.
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 12:29:09 pm
Amazing how people can be delighted with a show bring cancelled. I havent watched Soccer AM in years and it wasnt really for me after about the age of 12, but it just seems odd to be punching the air at its cancellation when its quite easy to just avoid a show, especially nowadays.

I'd be delighted as fuck if Love Island, Britans Got Talent, I'm a Celebrity and all those shit tv programs also got cancelled.  Absolute shitshow of a tv program, watched it a couple of times and it was awful.  I hope they use my subscription fee to make a decent tv program.
