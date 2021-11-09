That Transfer show thing they have on Sky Sports, Dear Lord, its woefully bad. I tuned on the news earlier just hoping to see something on Diaz or Klopp speaking about it. Them 2 lads, they talk as if they have this real inside knowledge of what goes on and make total idiots of themselves.

On about the Diaz move, they described it as a good old fashioned tug of war that went of between us and Spurs for him. Then went further, that Spurs had it more or less done, all agreed, then Liverpool received a call at the last minute to say in no uncertain terms that if we wanted the player we have to act now and have no time to waste. I closed my eyes and imagined someone pretending to need a piss and slipping out of the meeting, finding a dark and quiet corner and dialing John Henry. Absolute tubes them fellas

