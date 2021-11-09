« previous next »
Re: Sky Sports
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on November  9, 2021, 10:46:02 am
When you see this garbage outside Anfield is it any surprise?

https://twitter.com/jbw_24/status/1455983712328355842?s=21

https://twitter.com/tlister77/status/1455981401451401224?s=21

Would totally back any decision to relegate us on the back of that.
Re: Sky Sports
Re: Sky Sports
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November  9, 2021, 10:43:46 am
Gallagher was asked the difference between Holgate's challenge and Cresswell's. His response was "The point of contact."

So to the side of the leg, just below the side of the knee is fine to take someone out, but the back of the leg just below the knee isn't.


Just doesn't make sense does it?  Impact to the back of the leg below the knee allows the joints to move in their natural direction of movement - impact to side of the knee (or the front in Virgil's case) is going to force the joint into an unnatural position.

Referee's - a different breed.
Re: Sky Sports
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 13, 2021, 02:53:21 pm
wtf is that?

Some rapper called K Koke not being into that type of music cant say i have ever heard of him
Re: Sky Sports
Quote from: lfc_col on November 13, 2021, 03:38:20 pm
Some rapper called K Koke not being into that type of music cant say i have ever heard of him

what was he doing outside Anfield
Re: Sky Sports
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 14, 2021, 10:57:04 am
what was he doing outside Anfield

He couldnt get a ticket.
Re: Sky Sports
Re: Sky Sports
Aaaaaw diddums. They take it so personally when Man United get spanked. It's like nothing else of note happened today.
Re: Sky Sports
That Transfer show thing they have on Sky Sports, Dear Lord, its woefully bad. I tuned on the news earlier just hoping to see something on Diaz or Klopp speaking about it. Them 2 lads, they talk as if they have this real inside knowledge of what goes on and make total idiots of themselves.
On about the Diaz move, they described it as a good old fashioned tug of war that went of between us and Spurs for him. Then went further, that Spurs had it more or less done, all agreed, then Liverpool received a call at the last minute to say in no uncertain terms that if we wanted the player we have to act now and have no time to waste. I closed my eyes and imagined someone pretending to need a piss and slipping out of the meeting, finding a dark and quiet corner and dialing John Henry. Absolute tubes them fellas
Re: Sky Sports
I see sky are axing Soccer AM after this season, one of those shows i've never watched.
Re: Sky Sports
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:10:22 pm
I see sky are axing Soccer AM after this season, one of those shows i've never watched.

More cost cutting incredible what they have lost and what they charge.

Re: Sky Sports
Good riddance. The show was terrible for football.
Re: Sky Sports
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:10:22 pm
I see sky are axing Soccer AM after this season, one of those shows i've never watched.
Will anything replace it. Wonder what happens to that Saturday Social show as well then.
Re: Sky Sports
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:31:28 pm
Good riddance. The show was terrible for football.

Was good during the Lovejoy - Chamberlain heyday.
Re: Sky Sports
Soccer AM is an awful program, the hosts are all up their own arses with their comedy acts and 'in' jokes.  Banter football tv at it's worst, the crew behind the cameras are annoying as hell as well, constantly shouting, 'joining in' and laughing their heads off behind the camera.
Re: Sky Sports
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 08:36:49 pm
Will anything replace it. Wonder what happens to that Saturday Social show as well then.

Isnt that taking over ?
Re: Sky Sports
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:10:22 pm
I see sky are axing Soccer AM after this season, one of those shows i've never watched.

Hasn't been funny for about 20 years.

Was good once before Lovejoy got too up his own arse. Should have been put out to pasture ages ago.
Re: Sky Sports
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:38:03 pm
Was good during the Lovejoy - Chamberlain heyday.

Agreed.

Before Lovejoy started believing his own hype that is.

Re: Sky Sports
Re: Sky Sports
I genuinely thought Soccer AM was binned years ago. I remember it being a staple as a teenager on a Saturday morning years ago but that soon wore off as I got older.

Re: Sky Sports
Save Chip. Don't let Sarah win.

It was actually quite entertaining when I was young enought to appreciate it. That was a long time ago now though. I can't stand what it became, but I know it's not aimed at my age group though.

That'll be Sky Sports News on about three or four channels on a Saturday morning now. Value for money.
Re: Sky Sports
Only recently read that Shandy (the Gooner in the gallery) died 20-odd years ago. I'd assumed he'd just left when he stopped being a part of the sketches during the Lovejoy era.

Soccer AM in the mornings and Baker & Kelly on the radio in the evenings were what Saturdays as a teenager were all about.
Re: Sky Sports
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 09:54:21 pm
Only recently read that Shandy (the Gooner in the gallery) died 20-odd years ago. I'd assumed he'd just left when he stopped being a part of the sketches during the Lovejoy era.

Soccer AM in the mornings and Baker & Kelly on the radio in the evenings were what Saturdays as a teenager were all about.

Agreed.  Good old days  ;D
Re: Sky Sports
The small chubby guy who was on Soccer AM, not Tubes, the other one.

I was in Kavos for a 2 week holiday (i lasted 5 days and went home cos it was crap). ;D

Anyway the small chubby guy on Soccer AM was touting for customers for a bar a he worked for on the main strip near my Hotel, was quite surreal seeing him there, this was early 00's, pretty much the height of Soccer AM popularity.

Rocket was his name, seemed a cool guy when we spoke to him.

Re: Sky Sports
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:38:03 pm
Was good during the Lovejoy - Chamberlain heyday.

Aye, went downhill when Lovejoy and Sheephead left. Sheephead doing the weather and Fenners playing the east-end cockney character used to make me laugh.
Re: Sky Sports
It had it's day, and unfortunately that day was the height of lad culture. I used to love it as a kid but clearly when you watch clips now from back then you can see how much the world has changed and how in poor taste so much of it was.

I've been watching it quite a bit this year and have been quite enjoying it, funnily enough. They've obviously had to adapt it a lot and the drills/stuff in the car park is a decent enough watch, they always have good music and I think Fenners is a funny bloke. Thought him and Bullard did a good job of cleaning it up while still retaining the daftness of the humour, as opposed to the no man's land they found themselves in during those post Lovejoy years.

Replacing it with Saturday social really sums it up doesn't it? YouTubers dominating the airwaves. Dweebs. Times have changed.
Re: Sky Sports
I very much enjoyed it during the Lovejoy and Chamberlain years as well and agree once Tim left it did go downhill.

It did very much become part of tradition on a Saturday morning; 9am get it on and by 12 done and ready for the weekend footy.

Its a show which should have died sometime ago though although Bullard and Fenners are a good crack on it at the moment.
Re: Sky Sports
Part of my weekend routine in my early teens. Obviously has aged terribly (and has been shite for years), but genuinely was a good show. Solid standing gags - like the Mancs (https://youtu.be/jYJUdCr3wPQ), sponsored by gravy etc. Wont be missed now but mad to suggest it wasnt good in its heyday. Didnt they get the word bouncebackability into the dictionary too
Re: Sky Sports
As many have said, it was a staple during my teenage years and used to love it but it should have gone years ago.
Some creative choices were questionable but the biggest issue for the past 10 years was the budget (they didnt have one). Sky throw all their money into the broadcasting rights that theres no money left for original programming. Instead you get, SSN on three channels or repeats of 7 year old shows. I watched the best Liverpool v Man City goals recently and the programme ended with a goal by Coutinho! Thats how old the show is, they cant even be bothered to update a highlights reel!

Back to Soccer AM, it shouldnt be difficult the make a decent show about football, with comedy (however after unfortunately tuning into the dreadful new Fantasy Football Show, who knows) and bit of live music but you need to do it with conviction and know who youre targeting.

Ill always remember Topless Weather, Fixtures Man, Sheep Ups, Barry from Perivale and Soccer Locker. Great days
