As many have said, it was a staple during my teenage years and used to love it but it should have gone years ago.

Some creative choices were questionable but the biggest issue for the past 10 years was the budget (they didnt have one). Sky throw all their money into the broadcasting rights that theres no money left for original programming. Instead you get, SSN on three channels or repeats of 7 year old shows. I watched the best Liverpool v Man City goals recently and the programme ended with a goal by Coutinho! Thats how old the show is, they cant even be bothered to update a highlights reel!



Back to Soccer AM, it shouldnt be difficult the make a decent show about football, with comedy (however after unfortunately tuning into the dreadful new Fantasy Football Show, who knows) and bit of live music but you need to do it with conviction and know who youre targeting.



Ill always remember Topless Weather, Fixtures Man, Sheep Ups, Barry from Perivale and Soccer Locker . Great days