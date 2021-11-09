« previous next »
Jwils21

Re: Sky Sports
Reply #3480 on: November 9, 2021, 12:01:52 pm
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on November  9, 2021, 10:46:02 am
When you see this garbage outside Anfield is it any surprise?

https://twitter.com/jbw_24/status/1455983712328355842?s=21

https://twitter.com/tlister77/status/1455981401451401224?s=21

Would totally back any decision to relegate us on the back of that.
Kenny's Jacket

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sky Sports
Reply #3481 on: November 13, 2021, 02:53:21 pm
BOBSCOUSE

Re: Sky Sports
Reply #3482 on: November 13, 2021, 03:14:29 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November  9, 2021, 10:43:46 am
Gallagher was asked the difference between Holgate's challenge and Cresswell's. His response was "The point of contact."

So to the side of the leg, just below the side of the knee is fine to take someone out, but the back of the leg just below the knee isn't.


Just doesn't make sense does it?  Impact to the back of the leg below the knee allows the joints to move in their natural direction of movement - impact to side of the knee (or the front in Virgil's case) is going to force the joint into an unnatural position.

Referee's - a different breed.
lfc_col

Re: Sky Sports
Reply #3483 on: November 13, 2021, 03:38:20 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 13, 2021, 02:53:21 pm
wtf is that?

Some rapper called K Koke not being into that type of music cant say i have ever heard of him
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Sky Sports
Reply #3484 on: November 14, 2021, 10:57:04 am
Quote from: lfc_col on November 13, 2021, 03:38:20 pm
Some rapper called K Koke not being into that type of music cant say i have ever heard of him

what was he doing outside Anfield
Crosby Nick

Re: Sky Sports
Reply #3485 on: November 14, 2021, 01:59:49 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 14, 2021, 10:57:04 am
what was he doing outside Anfield

He couldnt get a ticket.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Sky Sports
Reply #3486 on: November 14, 2021, 02:00:35 pm
Morgana

Re: Sky Sports
Reply #3487 on: November 20, 2021, 08:51:06 pm
Aaaaaw diddums. They take it so personally when Man United get spanked. It's like nothing else of note happened today.
slaphead

Re: Sky Sports
Reply #3488 on: January 30, 2022, 09:17:52 pm
That Transfer show thing they have on Sky Sports, Dear Lord, its woefully bad. I tuned on the news earlier just hoping to see something on Diaz or Klopp speaking about it. Them 2 lads, they talk as if they have this real inside knowledge of what goes on and make total idiots of themselves.
On about the Diaz move, they described it as a good old fashioned tug of war that went of between us and Spurs for him. Then went further, that Spurs had it more or less done, all agreed, then Liverpool received a call at the last minute to say in no uncertain terms that if we wanted the player we have to act now and have no time to waste. I closed my eyes and imagined someone pretending to need a piss and slipping out of the meeting, finding a dark and quiet corner and dialing John Henry. Absolute tubes them fellas
Statto Red

Re: Sky Sports
Reply #3489 on: Today at 08:10:22 pm
I see sky are axing Soccer AM after this season, one of those shows i've never watched.
Legs

Re: Sky Sports
Reply #3490 on: Today at 08:29:28 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 08:10:22 pm
I see sky are axing Soccer AM after this season, one of those shows i've never watched.

More cost cutting incredible what they have lost and what they charge.

killer-heels

Re: Sky Sports
Reply #3491 on: Today at 08:31:28 pm
Good riddance. The show was terrible for football.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Sky Sports
Reply #3492 on: Today at 08:36:49 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 08:10:22 pm
I see sky are axing Soccer AM after this season, one of those shows i've never watched.
Will anything replace it. Wonder what happens to that Saturday Social show as well then.
Red-Soldier

Re: Sky Sports
Reply #3493 on: Today at 08:38:03 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:31:28 pm
Good riddance. The show was terrible for football.

Was good during the Lovejoy - Chamberlain heyday.
Aldo1988

Re: Sky Sports
Reply #3494 on: Today at 08:42:37 pm
Soccer AM is an awful program, the hosts are all up their own arses with their comedy acts and 'in' jokes.  Banter football tv at it's worst, the crew behind the cameras are annoying as hell as well, constantly shouting, 'joining in' and laughing their heads off behind the camera.
Legs

Re: Sky Sports
Reply #3495 on: Today at 08:46:18 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:36:49 pm
Will anything replace it. Wonder what happens to that Saturday Social show as well then.

Isnt that taking over ?
Fromola

Re: Sky Sports
Reply #3496 on: Today at 08:49:57 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 08:10:22 pm
I see sky are axing Soccer AM after this season, one of those shows i've never watched.

Hasn't been funny for about 20 years.

Was good once before Lovejoy got too up his own arse. Should have been put out to pasture ages ago.
A Red Abroad

Re: Sky Sports
Reply #3497 on: Today at 08:54:41 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:38:03 pm
Was good during the Lovejoy - Chamberlain heyday.

Agreed.

Before Lovejoy started believing his own hype that is.

:)
afc turkish

Re: Sky Sports
Reply #3498 on: Today at 08:59:57 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:36:49 pm
Will anything replace it.

Soccer BM?
medley

Re: Sky Sports
Reply #3499 on: Today at 09:06:27 pm
I genuinely thought Soccer AM was binned years ago. I remember it being a staple as a teenager on a Saturday morning years ago but that soon wore off as I got older.

