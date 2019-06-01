Well, I've worked for many businesses over the course of the last four decades of my life and between companies where services exist, there are always contracts.
Sky Sports and BT Sports have contracts with the Premier League.
Not exactly ground breaking facts there Andy.
It seems unbelievable to me that no rules exist within those contracts which give the Premier League (The owner of the services) control over the suppliers of that service to customers.
So like you said to me.... Nice one. Guessing this is the part where you post the part of the contract that meets your assumptions
I have never seen anything like that so far in my life but if you can prove that the Premier League have no control over their own product then I'll accept it.
If you have no such proof then I seriously doubt that is the case.
You realise youre totally contradicting yourself, right?
In on breath saying there is no way the PL would give up control of their own product, but then that means Sky / BT are giving up control of their own product.
Also, youre posting no proof yourself, but expect me to do so.