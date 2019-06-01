« previous next »
ScubaSteve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sky Sports
Reply #3360 on: Today at 09:58:04 AM
Would definitely pay £5 for a game...but £10 is still a no go for me out of principle now

Cant the prem just work with someone else other than Sky/BT for PPV and take a bigger share of the profits
Qston

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sky Sports
Reply #3361 on: Today at 10:02:22 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 09:48:07 AM
Of course they had a choice. They could refuse to provide the platform and to film them.

They may / may not have had issues with it, and they likely did as they were showing them for free before that so lost that ability, but I doubt they had much of an issue at all beyond that.

Genuinely don`t know mate (see Andy comments above !). From what I have read I think Andy is right. They had no choice but of course they will be getting the brunt of pissed off customers ire because they are easily contactable to complain. I am pretty sure that will be fed back to the clubs at today's meeting.

Reduce the cost to a fiver, and make a significant chunk of that payable to lower league clubs would seem a sensible way out of the mess.

I pay for sky and BT because I am older and have no fucking clue at all about streaming without worrying about hacking from some russian bot. I refuse to pay the £14.95 and made a donation to charity for our game. Up until early this morning I thought Sky and BT were part of this fucking nonsense, but the more I have read the more I have found out that they are getting their fair share of blame when in fact they had nothing to do with it.


Craig 🤔

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sky Sports
Reply #3362 on: Today at 10:05:49 AM
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 09:55:39 AM
Nice one. Guessing this is the part where you post the part of the contract that meets your assumptions :)

They control what goes on their platforms. They really cannot be forced to show PPV games and inflated prices they felt would damage their reputation if they felt it would do actual harm to their businesses.

Both went ahead with it.

Unless youre going to post anything that backs up your assumptions? Or is this just a one way request?
redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sky Sports
Reply #3363 on: Today at 10:09:18 AM
Quote
More than 100,000 people tuned in to watch Liverpool's win over Sheffield United - a much lower figure than would be expected if the game was not on pay per view.

New figures released around Sky Box Office's Premier League matches have shown a drop in viewing figures for these games.

The British Audience Research Board (BARB) has released its latest estimates on TV audience figures - including Sky Box Office.

TV executive Joel Minsky has shared the figures, and they make for interesting reading.

The first weekend of matches on Sky Box Office saw low audience numbers, with Newcastle United against Manchester United attracting 40,000 viewers.

Half of that amount are estimated to have watched Leicester Citys game against Aston Villa.

Last weekends games saw viewing figures increase, with 110,000 watching Liverpool against the Blades.

And a further 140,000 watched Arsenals defeat to Leicester City on Sunday evening.

These figures come from BARB viewing estimates, with 5,3000 households sampled and the figures extrapolated for the population.

Minsky points out that sampling is very statistically sound and is considered a gold standard in the UK as well as globally for TV measurement.

By contrast, Manchester Uniteds game against Chelsea on Saturday evening, which was on Sky Sports subscriber channels, averaged an audience of 1.7m viewers.

The figures do not include BT Sport Box Office matches, which are not measured by BARB.

Both Sky and BT Sport have declined to share viewing data themselves.

The Mirror have reported that both broadcasters are keen to scrap pay per view games due to how unpopular they are with fans.

It is worth noting that, because BARB estimates viewing figures rather than households watching things, not all of those viewers will translate into subscriber payments.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/pay-per-view-liverpool-tv-19169304

Not sure how many they assume have actually paid if they take that as an average family viewing - 25 per cent?

Read somewhere the clubs get £3 of each £15, is that right? Is that per club, and does the rest go to Sky or BT?


fucking appalled

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sky Sports
Reply #3364 on: Today at 10:09:24 AM
Incredibly naive to think Sky and BT were asked to provide a platform for these games and they went well we really dont want to, its a con to fans, but we have no choice do we?.

Oh hi there Andy :D
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM


redtel

  
  
  
  
Re: Sky Sports
Reply #3365 on: Today at 10:09:56 AM
They wont be going back to airing them for free as we pay through the nose to Sky and BT compared to most countries in the world. We are being fleeced as it is, without the £15.

Nobody should say they will be happy to pay £5 as it only encourages the twats. 😡

Fans in Aussie pay £15 a year to watch the lot and similar in other countries.
Craig 🤔

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sky Sports
Reply #3366 on: Today at 10:13:41 AM
Quote from: redtel on Today at 10:09:56 AM
Fans in Aussie pay £15 a year to watch the lot and similar in other countries.

The Aussie broadcaster pays about £35m a season for the rights.

Sky/BT/Amazon pay about £1.6bn.

So yeah, its gonna be different.
redtel

  
  
  
  
Re: Sky Sports
Reply #3367 on: Today at 10:43:12 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:13:41 AM
The Aussie broadcaster pays about £35m a season for the rights.

Sky/BT/Amazon pay about £1.6bn.

So yeah, its gonna be different.



Correct, the point is they pay £1.6 bn because the fans in the UK have been prepared to pay watch their football on TV which are played in packed stadiums.

As a result we stump up the large monthly fees to Sky/BT and some to Amazon but its taking the piss to start asking for even more on PPV when the clubs receive huge amounts every summer, and the broadcasters can charge large fees to advertisers when the viewing figures are so high.

Sky/BT will suffer if the viewing figures drop as the rate charged to advertisers will fall if its true that 100,000 watched our game against Sheffield Utd which is way down for one of our matches.
Andy ⁎ Allerton

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sky Sports
Reply #3368 on: Today at 10:58:43 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:05:49 AM
They control what goes on their platforms. They really cannot be forced to show PPV games and inflated prices they felt would damage their reputation if they felt it would do actual harm to their businesses.

Both went ahead with it.

Unless youre going to post anything that backs up your assumptions? Or is this just a one way request?

Well, I've worked for many businesses over the course of the last four decades of my life and between companies where services exist, there are always contracts.

Sky Sports and BT Sports have contracts with the Premier League.

It seems unbelievable to me that no rules exist within those contracts which give the Premier League (The owner of the services) control over the suppliers of that service to customers.

I have never seen anything like that so far in my life but if you can prove that the Premier League have no control over their own product then I'll accept it.

If you have no such proof then I seriously doubt that is the case.


Craig 🤔

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sky Sports
Reply #3369 on: Today at 11:04:26 AM
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 10:58:43 AM
Well, I've worked for many businesses over the course of the last four decades of my life and between companies where services exist, there are always contracts.

Sky Sports and BT Sports have contracts with the Premier League.

Not exactly ground breaking facts there Andy.


Quote
It seems unbelievable to me that no rules exist within those contracts which give the Premier League (The owner of the services) control over the suppliers of that service to customers.

So like you said to me.... Nice one. Guessing this is the part where you post the part of the contract that meets your assumptions

Quote
I have never seen anything like that so far in my life but if you can prove that the Premier League have no control over their own product then I'll accept it.

If you have no such proof then I seriously doubt that is the case.

You realise youre totally contradicting yourself, right?

In on breath saying there is no way the PL would give up control of their own product, but then that means Sky / BT are giving up control of their own product.

Also, youre posting no proof yourself, but expect me to do so.
