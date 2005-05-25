The Sunderland protest at ticket prices worked because thousands walked out, not hundreds.



The Sheffield Utd PPV is the opposite in a way. If thousands opt in at £15 the clubs will pat each other on the back, however, if only hundreds take it up they will meet to discuss pricing and the overall strategy.



Its in our hands as always guys and gals.



Dont accept £15 for one match PLUS your normal monthly subscription.



Then listen on the radio or whatever means you have. Spread the word at work, on your phone or in the pub.



I think it's badly priced but if people have a problem with it just don't pay it (i'm not paying any extra to listen to the likes of Tyler and Carragher slag us off for 90 minutes at a behind closed doors match.The Sunderland protest was good and effective. The backlash to the furlough thing was right. It'd be wrong to slate the club though on this occasion and have an organised boycott of the match or whatever. We've lost an absolute fortune in revenue, if we had to sell Mane or something next year to balance the books then people would go mad and want the owners out, but they've got to pay the bills and we have one of the highest wage bills in football with a massively reduced revenue stream.We can't have it every way. The club have to make up shortfalls. In a normal season you wouldn't have the option to pay to watch the extra games.