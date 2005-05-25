« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 79 80 81 82 83 [84]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sky Sports  (Read 245345 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3320 on: October 10, 2020, 05:48:12 PM »
Quote from: Only Me on October 10, 2020, 05:44:20 PM
We are Liverpool. This means [£14.95] more.


Fuck off you prick.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 851
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3321 on: October 10, 2020, 05:51:34 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on October 10, 2020, 05:48:12 PM

Fuck off you prick.



 ;D Oscar Wilde, as I live and breathe.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,492
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3322 on: October 10, 2020, 05:52:00 PM »
Got right to the valuable point though
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,730
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3323 on: October 10, 2020, 06:03:47 PM »
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline redan

  • yellowan pinkan green. purplean orangean blue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,195
  • I'd prefer a beer!!
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3324 on: October 10, 2020, 06:23:57 PM »
People having a pop at sky and BT; 19 of the 20 clubs voted in favour of this (only Leicester voted against) so they shoulder most of the blame
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3325 on: October 10, 2020, 07:07:55 PM »
Quote from: Only Me on October 10, 2020, 05:51:34 PM


 ;D Oscar Wilde, as I live and breathe.


You get what you're worth.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,025
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3326 on: October 10, 2020, 07:09:05 PM »
Quote from: has gone odd on October 10, 2020, 05:19:30 PM
Hopefully they rethink a fiver for a game, else i can see all the piracy streams stuttering to hell  :butt

I said yesterday that they will probably reduce it to look like they are listening to fans. £15 is such a ridiculous amount though.

Maybe the players should take pay cuts first.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 851
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3327 on: October 10, 2020, 07:37:09 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on October 10, 2020, 07:07:55 PM

You get what you're worth.

You all do.

After the mass walkout protest over ticket prices:

Dear Liverpool supporters,

It has been a tumultuous week. On behalf of everyone at Fenway Sports Group and Liverpool Football Club, we would like to apologise for the distress caused by our ticket pricing plan for the 2016-17 season.

The three of us have been particularly troubled by the perception that we dont care about our supporters, that we are greedy, and that we are attempting to extract personal profits at the clubs expense. Quite the opposite is true.

After furloughing staff, shortly after making forty odd million quid profit:

It is as a direct result of this extensive consultation and our own internal deliberations at various levels throughout the club that we have opted to find alternative means despite our eligibility to apply for the coronavirus job retention scheme. We believe we came to the wrong conclusion last week to announce that we intended to apply to the coronavirus retention scheme and furlough staff due to the suspension of the Premier League football calendar, and are truly sorry for that.

Money is always their first thought.

Covering their arses with a forced apology always comes a distant second.

As others have said on here, don't be surprised at another "we are listening" PR statement, before reducing the price to something more "reasonable", because like, they really care man.

But you carry on buying the bullshit [and your new Nike tops, and your PPV games] like a good little boy. 

:wave

Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,221
  • Yeah right..
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3328 on: October 10, 2020, 11:09:22 PM »
SOS Tweet..

Pretty much..

Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,929
  • Kloppite
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3329 on: October 11, 2020, 05:14:42 AM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on October 10, 2020, 02:53:45 PM
There is a famous story in North American sports about the owner of the former owner of the Chicago Blackhawks hockey team who refused to have the games televised on the grounds that people wouldn't buy tickets. The Blackhawks had middling attendances for years despite being a well-supported team in a major media market.

When he died, his son took over. The first thing he did was put the games back on TV. Attendances rose because people got interested in the team after watching them. Even the attendances for a minor league team.in the city rose, because more people got interested in the sport and parents who couldn't afford tickets to the Blackhawks would take the kids to other games.

Why is it that the NFL is the most popular sport in the U.S? Because the NFL was smart enough to put the vast majority of games on terrestial television and ensuring fans will get to see most of their local teams games. When selling sports rights, companies are just looking for the highest price, without thinking of the long-term implications of removing those sports/leagues from a wide audience. You attract the hardcore supporters, but you remove the casual fan from where you build your future audience.

Thing is, US terrestrial broadcasters pay quite a lot for sports packages, CBS alone pays around $1 billion for the NFL/AFC conference & super bowl which is in rotation with FOX & NBC[FOX & NBC pay around $1 billion each for the NFL too, as does ESPN for MNF], although US broadcasters have longer term contracts for US sports than UK broadcasters do, 8-10 year TV deals is quite regular occurrence for US broadcasters to cover US sports, i can't see any UK terrestrial broadcasters paying similar for premier league when they're struggling for funds as it is. 

Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,249
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3330 on: October 11, 2020, 07:16:17 AM »
You guys in the UK really do get screwed.

I know the rights deals are worth a lot less here but in India it costs about 5 pounds for a season pass. Stream every PL and Bundesliga game in 1080p

I know everyone mentions the Netflix model but what they really should base a Premier League PPV service on is the WWE Network. Get all the live content PLUS all the archived content for $10 a month. Obviously the monthly charge would be more but I'm sure you can get people to sign up for even 50 pounds a month for that.

It's highly unlikely to happen of course. But maybe something to work towards eventually

Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Jake

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,034
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3331 on: October 11, 2020, 08:41:53 AM »
Quote from: Skeeve on October 10, 2020, 02:10:51 PM
simply deciding they are entitled to watch a particular match.

All fans are entitled to watch their team play. Its not the fans fault that they can't get in.

There is no point in football without fans. Its just a billionaires play thing as it is.
Logged

Offline Reeves

  • Back from the dead. Bit simples.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,646
  • "THE DISTANCE BETWEEN INSANITY AND GENIUS.........
    • RAWK
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3332 on: October 11, 2020, 08:45:42 AM »
I don't mind paying for our games, but i want to watch most other prem teams too and can't afford that on top
Logged
..........IS MEASURED ONLY BY SUCCESS"

RAWK - HJC Champions 2003
Former RAWK Scribe 2002 - 2004

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,575
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3333 on: October 11, 2020, 09:53:13 AM »
Quote from: Reeves on October 11, 2020, 08:45:42 AM
I don't mind paying for our games, but i want to watch most other prem teams too and can't afford that on top

Just set it at £5 a match, you'll treble the number watching and you'll get people buying box office for matches with teams they don't support!

I'm already paying LFC £7 a month for their shitty channel. I might cancel that too!
Logged

Offline redtel

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,988
  • Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3334 on: October 11, 2020, 09:53:47 AM »
The Sunderland protest at ticket prices worked because thousands walked out, not hundreds.

The Sheffield Utd PPV is the opposite in a way. If thousands opt in at £15 the clubs will pat each other on the back, however, if only hundreds take it up they will meet to discuss pricing and the overall strategy.

Its in our hands as always guys and gals.

Dont accept £15 for one match PLUS your normal monthly subscription.

Then listen on the radio or whatever means you have. Spread the word at work, on your phone or in the pub.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3335 on: October 11, 2020, 01:23:01 PM »
Quote from: redtel on October 11, 2020, 09:53:47 AM
The Sunderland protest at ticket prices worked because thousands walked out, not hundreds.

The Sheffield Utd PPV is the opposite in a way. If thousands opt in at £15 the clubs will pat each other on the back, however, if only hundreds take it up they will meet to discuss pricing and the overall strategy.

Its in our hands as always guys and gals.

Dont accept £15 for one match PLUS your normal monthly subscription.

Then listen on the radio or whatever means you have. Spread the word at work, on your phone or in the pub.

I think it's badly priced but if people have a problem with it just don't pay it (i'm not paying any extra to listen to the likes of Tyler and Carragher slag us off for 90 minutes at a behind closed doors match.

The Sunderland protest was good and effective. The backlash to the furlough thing was right. It'd be wrong to slate the club though on this occasion and have an organised boycott of the match or whatever. We've lost an absolute fortune in revenue, if we had to sell Mane or something next year to balance the books then people would go mad and want the owners out, but they've got to pay the bills and we have one of the highest wage bills in football with a massively reduced revenue stream.

We can't have it every way. The club have to make up shortfalls. In a normal season you wouldn't have the option to pay to watch the extra games.
« Last Edit: October 11, 2020, 01:26:27 PM by Fromola »
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3336 on: October 11, 2020, 03:46:44 PM »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on October 11, 2020, 09:53:13 AM
Just set it at £5 a match, you'll treble the number watching and you'll get people buying box office for matches with teams they don't support!

I'm already paying LFC £7 a month for their shitty channel. I might cancel that too!
Totally this, I would probably pay £5 per game for the ones that werent going to be on sky/bt, but no way would I pay £15, Ill find the game elsewhere for free.

Charging £5 a game would get a lot more people doing it and theyd probably still end up making the same amount of money, if not more, than if they charge £15.
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,579
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3337 on: October 11, 2020, 03:54:11 PM »
They'd be able to charge their advertisers more, as there'd be far more viewers to see the ads.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,440
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3338 on: October 19, 2020, 11:21:45 AM »
'I asked Sky how many people bought Premier League ppv games over the weekend.

The response: "We wont be sharing the PPV numbers as they are commercially sensitive."'

^ https://twitter.com/JohnSinnott/status/1318124650157772803


So around 20 people then ;)

Or more people likely have left Sky & BT etc... and signed up for iptv, bought a firestick or other dodgy box, or went with a free stream... than pay for the PPV matches.
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,440
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3339 on: October 25, 2020, 12:40:05 PM »
« Last Edit: October 25, 2020, 12:42:01 PM by oojason »
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,459
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3340 on: October 25, 2020, 05:15:44 PM »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on October 11, 2020, 09:53:13 AM
Just set it at £5 a match, you'll treble the number watching.

But that would be the same amount of income for Sky.

I completely agree with you, of course, and I would have definitely paid £5 to avoid having to deal with a dodgy stream and Andy Townsend last night!
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3341 on: October 25, 2020, 05:19:42 PM »
Quote from: oojason on October 19, 2020, 11:21:45 AM
'I asked Sky how many people bought Premier League ppv games over the weekend.

The response: "We wont be sharing the PPV numbers as they are commercially sensitive."'

^ https://twitter.com/JohnSinnott/status/1318124650157772803


So around 20 people then ;)

Or more people likely have left Sky & BT etc... and signed up for iptv, bought a firestick or other dodgy box, or went with a free stream... than pay for the PPV matches.

Why is it commercially sensitive if they aren't supposed to seeing any of the income/profits?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,025
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3342 on: Yesterday at 06:08:33 PM »
Reports they are meeting to discuss the PPV games tomorrow.

Probably reduce to a tenner  :butt
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3343 on: Yesterday at 06:52:03 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:08:33 PM
Reports they are meeting to discuss the PPV games tomorrow.

Probably reduce to a tenner  :butt

If true, what that tells you is the numbers are fucking awful.
Logged

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,730
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3344 on: Yesterday at 07:04:30 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:08:33 PM
Reports they are meeting to discuss the PPV games tomorrow.

Probably reduce to a tenner  :butt

A friend of mine's dad in England is currently sat in Brighton watching them play WBA via Canada (DAZN) and London (facetiming his son's laptop).

When even the boomers won't pay for it, you know they're fucked.
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3345 on: Yesterday at 07:04:56 PM »
Mike Ashley's released a statement calling for the cost to drop to a fiver, with 50% of the profit going to the PL club and the other half going to the football pyramid. Also calling on government to waive VAT on the charge.

https://www.nufc.co.uk/news/latest-news/mike-ashley-issues-pay-per-view-statement/
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,025
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3346 on: Yesterday at 07:45:59 PM »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 07:04:56 PM
Mike Ashley's released a statement calling for the cost to drop to a fiver, with 50% of the profit going to the PL club and the other half going to the football pyramid. Also calling on government to waive VAT on the charge.

https://www.nufc.co.uk/news/latest-news/mike-ashley-issues-pay-per-view-statement/

2020 gets weirder.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,579
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3347 on: Yesterday at 07:57:58 PM »
Quote from: iamnant on October 25, 2020, 05:15:44 PM
But that would be the same amount of income for Sky.

I completely agree with you, of course, and I would have definitely paid £5 to avoid having to deal with a dodgy stream and Andy Townsend last night!
Thought he and the commentator were far better than Tyler and Neville/Carragher.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,929
  • Kloppite
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3348 on: Yesterday at 08:12:20 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:08:33 PM
Reports they are meeting to discuss the PPV games tomorrow.

Probably reduce to a tenner  :butt

Seems like they're going to continue with PPV until at least the International break then have a further review.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54692739
Logged

Offline Paul-LFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,869
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3349 on: Yesterday at 11:16:12 PM »
Neville on Sky tonight regarding the PPV games: "It just needs scrapping. It's finished. Nobodys paying it. Nobodys watching it. Just get rid of it. It's done."

Wouldn't have expected to hear that on Sky.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,692
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3350 on: Yesterday at 11:43:38 PM »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 07:04:56 PM
Mike Ashley's released a statement calling for the cost to drop to a fiver, with 50% of the profit going to the PL club and the other half going to the football pyramid. Also calling on government to waive VAT on the charge.

https://www.nufc.co.uk/news/latest-news/mike-ashley-issues-pay-per-view-statement/

A fiver isn't unreasonable, and they'd probably get 3 times as many people paying it.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3351 on: Today at 01:19:25 AM »
Quote from: Paul-LFC on Yesterday at 11:16:12 PM
Neville on Sky tonight regarding the PPV games: "It just needs scrapping. It's finished. Nobodys paying it. Nobodys watching it. Just get rid of it. It's done."

Wouldn't have expected to hear that on Sky.

Why ?  They will make more money if they're allowed to air them for free again.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online bandu

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sky Sports
« Reply #3352 on: Today at 06:22:53 AM »
For context, myself who lives in Malaysia, out cable service with HBO, News, Discovery Channel , HGTV, MTV and all EPL games, the cost is only MYR 140/month which is around 26 pound or 28 Euros, and no changes after this whole 15£ debacle in UK,  lol
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 79 80 81 82 83 [84]   Go Up
« previous next »
 