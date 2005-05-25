We are Liverpool. This means [£14.95] more.
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham
Hopefully they rethink a fiver for a game, else i can see all the piracy streams stuttering to hell
There is a famous story in North American sports about the owner of the former owner of the Chicago Blackhawks hockey team who refused to have the games televised on the grounds that people wouldn't buy tickets. The Blackhawks had middling attendances for years despite being a well-supported team in a major media market.When he died, his son took over. The first thing he did was put the games back on TV. Attendances rose because people got interested in the team after watching them. Even the attendances for a minor league team.in the city rose, because more people got interested in the sport and parents who couldn't afford tickets to the Blackhawks would take the kids to other games.Why is it that the NFL is the most popular sport in the U.S? Because the NFL was smart enough to put the vast majority of games on terrestial television and ensuring fans will get to see most of their local teams games. When selling sports rights, companies are just looking for the highest price, without thinking of the long-term implications of removing those sports/leagues from a wide audience. You attract the hardcore supporters, but you remove the casual fan from where you build your future audience.
I don't mind paying for our games, but i want to watch most other prem teams too and can't afford that on top
The Sunderland protest at ticket prices worked because thousands walked out, not hundreds. The Sheffield Utd PPV is the opposite in a way. If thousands opt in at £15 the clubs will pat each other on the back, however, if only hundreds take it up they will meet to discuss pricing and the overall strategy. Its in our hands as always guys and gals. Dont accept £15 for one match PLUS your normal monthly subscription. Then listen on the radio or whatever means you have. Spread the word at work, on your phone or in the pub.
Just set it at £5 a match, you'll treble the number watching and you'll get people buying box office for matches with teams they don't support!I'm already paying LFC £7 a month for their shitty channel. I might cancel that too!
Just set it at £5 a match, you'll treble the number watching.
'I asked Sky how many people bought Premier League ppv games over the weekend.The response: "We wont be sharing the PPV numbers as they are commercially sensitive."'^ https://twitter.com/JohnSinnott/status/1318124650157772803So around 20 people then Or more people likely have left Sky & BT etc... and signed up for iptv, bought a firestick or other dodgy box, or went with a free stream... than pay for the PPV matches.
Reports they are meeting to discuss the PPV games tomorrow. Probably reduce to a tenner
Mike Ashley's released a statement calling for the cost to drop to a fiver, with 50% of the profit going to the PL club and the other half going to the football pyramid. Also calling on government to waive VAT on the charge.https://www.nufc.co.uk/news/latest-news/mike-ashley-issues-pay-per-view-statement/
But that would be the same amount of income for Sky.I completely agree with you, of course, and I would have definitely paid £5 to avoid having to deal with a dodgy stream and Andy Townsend last night!
Neville on Sky tonight regarding the PPV games: "It just needs scrapping. It's finished. Nobodys paying it. Nobodys watching it. Just get rid of it. It's done."Wouldn't have expected to hear that on Sky.
