The football without fans quote is becoming meaningless. There's been no fans in the ground for the last 6 months with no prospect of that changing for another 6 months, yet everyone carries on as if its normal. Pundits, Sky, social media etc, even fans hyping all the games up.



If it's nothing without fans, why are people investing in what could be a full season of football without fans in the ground? The powers that be are showing they don't need the fans, some might say. A few weeks back we accepted no fans at the start with the assumption fans would be phased back in come October.



I donít think that the understanding was that fans would be phased in from October. The understanding was that weíre in the middle of an unpredictable and crippling pandemic which makes it increasingly difficult to plan for anything with certainty - the intention was to try for October but if you seriously thought that was set in stone then Iíd evaluate your reasoning ability. Of course you can make a very strong argument that if the government had handled the pandemic better/treated football stadia as it has other events then it may have been possible, but nevertheless it was always on a knife edge as to whether it would materialise or not.The reason weíre investing in it is because we love the club and you canít just switch that off. Whatís the alternative? Just ignore the fact we have one of the best teams in our history?