When he got rid of the local Spanish gangster from the boat. Was a not a bit too convenient that the gangster happened to have the one seat in the restaurant he could get a shot at him from. And one other thing - when he did kill the main villain, his boat was definitely not quick enough to outrun the ones chasing my him.

Spoiler

Very few of his kills were particularly smart. In the first episode, he infiltrates an office and has to kill at least one guard before chasing and shooting the politician's son. When he kills the politician's son in revenge for no payment, he risks absolutely everything and gets into a mad car chase. The attempted hit on the tech billionaire in Tallinn just involved him hiding in the venue for several days and taking a sniper shot, before hoping to escape through the crowd. And his successful hit on the same guy involved gambling on outrunning a load of faster boats.



It's tricky because they obviously need to add a sense of jeopardy, but it also makes him way less professional than his reputation.