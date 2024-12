Wolf Hall, The Mirror and the LightÖThe same as with season 1, TV just doesnít get any better than this.

Superbly acted by all involved, Mark Rylance is as expected is superb as Cromwell but I have to admit Damien Lewis was brilliant as Henry VIII. You can feel the tension, impulsiveness, and danger every time heís on screen and you get the threat that must have been felt by those all around him at the time.