Not been keeping up with the thread but watched first ep of Black Doves today on a bit of a random dinner time pick and think it's gonna be binged later!
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Just started watching Gomorrah again. I forgot how good it is. I've seen the majority of the big hitters over the last number of years, but for me this is out on its own. It's like the Van Dijk of TV shows. Really intense and addictive. I'm not even sure if it's that big of a show, most people I speak to about it have never heard of it.I read the book too, it's a bit chaotic the book. Great read all the same.
I could only watch the first three episodes of season 5 and I tried twice. Up till then it was great. I watched The Immortal after season 4 instead. The soundtrack was great also.
How you getting on with Bad Sisters S2?
Enjoyed all of Black Doves. Bad Sisters isnt as good as series one, but still entertaining and very watchable.
Enjoyed The Day of the Jackal. Keeps you on the edge of your seat. Agree some things could have been better explained, but overall a very good series.
Has anyone watched that new Dexter prequel show on paramount+?
