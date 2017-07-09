« previous next »
Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 1484477 times)

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17160 on: December 13, 2024, 05:51:52 pm »
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on December 13, 2024, 05:39:21 pm
Not been keeping up with the thread but watched first ep of Black Doves today on a bit of a random dinner time pick and think it's gonna be binged later!

How you getting on with Bad Sisters S2?
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17161 on: December 13, 2024, 07:03:14 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on December 13, 2024, 09:39:03 am
Just started watching Gomorrah again. I forgot how good it is. I've seen the majority of the big hitters over the last number of years, but for me this is out on its own. It's like the Van Dijk of TV shows. Really intense and addictive. I'm not even sure if it's that big of a show, most people I speak to about it have never heard of it.
I read the book too, it's a bit chaotic the book. Great read all the same.

I could only watch the first three episodes of season 5 and I tried twice. Up till then it was great. I watched The Immortal after season 4 instead. The soundtrack was great also.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17162 on: December 13, 2024, 09:20:37 pm »
Enjoyed The Day of the Jackal. Keeps you on the edge of your seat. Agree some things could have been better explained, but overall a very good series.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17163 on: December 13, 2024, 09:52:06 pm »
Quote from: Sven can I open my pressie on December 13, 2024, 07:03:14 pm
I could only watch the first three episodes of season 5 and I tried twice. Up till then it was great. I watched The Immortal after season 4 instead. The soundtrack was great also.

First few seasons of Gomorrah are fantastic but agreed it gets very silly towards the end. They lost some of the original screenwriters and gave too much creative control to the guy that plays Ciro from what I read.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17164 on: Yesterday at 11:06:50 am »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on December 13, 2024, 05:51:52 pm
How you getting on with Bad Sisters S2?

Im liking it cos I love all the characters

Spoiler
Near pissed myself laughing when Angelica went overboard, but I wonder if itll turn out shes not the one we need to worry about and just a busy body, that Ian fella concerns me, the way he reacted about JP but news about Angelica was nothing and then all the little lies and his attachment to the daughter, plus Grace attracted a predator type before.
[close]
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17165 on: Yesterday at 11:08:13 am »
Also, Black Doves is great. Popcorn stuff though.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17166 on: Yesterday at 11:09:24 am »
Enjoyed all of Black Doves. Bad Sisters isnt as good as series one, but still entertaining and very watchable.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17167 on: Yesterday at 12:53:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:09:24 am
Enjoyed all of Black Doves. Bad Sisters isnt as good as series one, but still entertaining and very watchable.
I think my expectations were too high,  Still on ep4.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17168 on: Yesterday at 02:06:17 pm »
Enjoyed Day of the Jackal

Spoiler
I was glad when Bianca got shot, her whole family story arc was fucking tedious. Did we ever find out what happen to the Jackals spotter that was with him in Afghanistan?
[close]
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17169 on: Yesterday at 03:48:05 pm »
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on December 13, 2024, 09:20:37 pm
Enjoyed The Day of the Jackal. Keeps you on the edge of your seat. Agree some things could have been better explained, but overall a very good series.

Saw most of the first episode. Clearly high budget program. Very well made.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17170 on: Yesterday at 04:50:35 pm »
Watched family pack on Netflix.  Basically a jumanji rip off where they have to go back to the medieval period.
A bit of French quirkiness thrown in which was fun.
It was harmless enough, but you wouldnt  remember it in a week
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17171 on: Yesterday at 07:58:37 pm »
Has anyone watched that new Dexter prequel  show on paramount+?
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17172 on: Yesterday at 10:11:13 pm »
Just watched Disclaimer over the past few evenings.
Thought it was an excellent show.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17173 on: Yesterday at 10:23:06 pm »
Just watched carry on.

No Kenneth Williams sadly. But a really really good tense thriller. 

Simple story but done really well.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17174 on: Today at 05:05:46 am »
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Yesterday at 07:58:37 pm
Has anyone watched that new Dexter prequel  show on paramount+?

Yes...unfortunately.

It's all kinda cosplay.  The pilot basically went over stuff any Dexter fan already knows, it all seemed a bit superfluous.  I'm hoping it gathers pace now that the uninitiated have been given some sort of grounding but in my opinion all it's really doing is laying the groundwork for 'Dexter Resurrection' which I'm assuming bookends Original Sin.
