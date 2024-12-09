I saw this trailed when I was in the States. It looked awful. Not for me.
The 2nd season looks just as good and mental as the 1st one cant wait<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_UXKlYvLGJY&ab_channel=AppleTV" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_UXKlYvLGJY&ab_channel=AppleTV</a>
Black Doves, bit of a wannabe Slow Horses. Its fun but nowhere near as good, however the best part was seeing a small cameo by Rat Scabies which did take me by surprise
There was loads of stuff in Scrubs that just wouldn't fly now. It was really good show for its time but you can't redo it.
Ludwig is the most fun I've had watching TV in a long timeEnjoyed every second of it
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Is Dexter worth a go ? Never watched it and I know I am very late to it
Yep. Falls off a cliff around season 5 but up to that it's a great show.
I enjoyed it, very silly and tongue in cheek but quite entertaining. Plus at 6 episodes its about as much TV series that i can consume.
Just stop watching at the end of Season 4 and pretend that was all that they made. One of the best shows ever up to then.
This the season with Lithgow? I stopped after that season, I couldn't see it being bettered. If so it appears I was right.
Yep that's the one. You arguably made the greatest decision ever made!
I thought it was a stunning season. Lithgow back to playing the villain, ala Raising Cain, always a good thing. I just couldn't see how it could be bettered. That ending, wow!
Now consider that season ending, and look up how the series as a whole ends...
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?
It was an almost impossible fall in n quality. Worse than Game of Thrones, even. New Blood was better, but the bar was in the sediment. Bit being an idiot, Ill probably still watch the prequel, although not week to week, when its finished.Edit: redux was already done, Huey.
Bookie returns for season two on Thursday. I like this.
Enjoyed Day of the Jackal.Well set up for a second season too.
Enjoyed Day of the Jackal.Dont normally like Redmayne, but hes very good in this. Proper sociopath.Well set up for a second season too.
Loved this. Good story line and yes Redmayne was exceptional. He had that calmness that Fassbender conveyed in The Killer. He reminds me of someone who's face is made out of putty.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Just started watching Gomorrah again. I forgot how good it is. I've seen the majority of the big hitters over the last number of years, but for me this is out on its own. It's like the Van Dijk of TV shows. Really intense and addictive. I'm not even sure if it's that big of a show, most people I speak to about it have never heard of it.I read the book too, it's a bit chaotic the book. Great read all the same.
Gomorrah is excellent.They avoided the sunny Naples vibe and showed the real desolation on the housing projects.Reminded me of parts of Liverpool.
I have always wanted to watch Gomorrah but have not been able to get a hold it and online streaming websites struggle with the subtitles. Any ideas how to get a hold of it aside from ordering the boxset from amazon?
