Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17120 on: December 9, 2024, 09:45:24 am »
Quote from: Baby Huey on December  6, 2024, 04:24:41 pm
I saw this trailed when I was in the States. It looked awful. Not for me.

The pilot is available on Youtube in the UK, guessing it's coming to a channel here soon. I thought it was quite good, albeit the mockumentary format is maybe a little overdone now.
Online Ziltoid

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17121 on: December 9, 2024, 03:31:13 pm »
Quote from: Trada on December  7, 2024, 09:11:35 pm
The 2nd season looks just as good and mental as the 1st one cant wait

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_UXKlYvLGJY&amp;ab_channel=AppleTV" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_UXKlYvLGJY&amp;ab_channel=AppleTV</a>

I miss Frank Zappa
Offline killer-heels

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17122 on: December 9, 2024, 11:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on December  7, 2024, 01:36:14 pm
Black Doves, bit of  a wannabe Slow Horses. Its fun but nowhere near as good, however the best part was seeing a small cameo by Rat Scabies which did take me by surprise  :)

I enjoyed it, very silly and tongue in cheek but quite entertaining. Plus at 6 episodes its about as much TV series that i can consume.
Offline Roopy

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17123 on: December 10, 2024, 01:47:54 am »
Quote from: tubby on December  6, 2024, 09:30:09 am
There was loads of stuff in Scrubs that just wouldn't fly now.  It was really good show for its time but you can't redo it.

The most disappointing thing about Scrubs is its streaming.

What made Scrubs a good show was also their choice in music - especially seasons 1-3.

If you watch it via streaming now (via whatever platform it's available in your country)  - a lot of the music has been changed as they could not locate the licence holders for the music used in the original aired episodes.

For me, it's ruined a lot of the episodes - especially the one where they use The Coral 'Dream of You' which has also been replaced.
Online Baby Huey

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17124 on: December 10, 2024, 05:29:52 pm »
Tomorrow. Welcome to Macondo, the mythical town that began with twenty houses on the bank of a river, where magical realism came to life and the Buendía family began their story. A story about the adversities of impossible loves, confrontations with a past that follows their footsteps and a curse that condemns them. Based on the masterpiece of Gabriel García Márquez.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4oQeQR1DEjw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4oQeQR1DEjw</a>



Bookie returns for season two on Thursday. I like this.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FGDBzsgszSU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FGDBzsgszSU</a>



Also on Thursday.No Good Deed  It tells the story of three very different families vying to buy the very same 1920s Spanish style villa that they think will solve all their problems.We'll see.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JKufPJ-JHvA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JKufPJ-JHvA</a>






Friday sees the start of a Dexter origin series.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Bw8ZdQpVtdU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Bw8ZdQpVtdU</a>



Same day. 1992. After the death of her husband in a strange explosion, Amparo begins to search for answers with the only help of Richi, a security guard, ex-cop and alcoholic. While the murders always follow the same pattern.
All you need to know about this mini-series is that it's  directed by Alex de la Iglesia.If he's onboard you know it's going to be interesting.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OpXMwvT_LC4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OpXMwvT_LC4</a>



Offline rowan_d

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17125 on: December 11, 2024, 02:28:15 pm »
Ludwig is the most fun I've had watching TV in a long time

Enjoyed every second of it
Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17126 on: December 11, 2024, 04:01:46 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on December 11, 2024, 02:28:15 pm
Ludwig is the most fun I've had watching TV in a long time

Enjoyed every second of it

It was fantastic and commissioned for a new series
Offline Qston

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17127 on: December 11, 2024, 04:09:40 pm »
Is Dexter worth a go ? Never watched it and I know I am very late to it
Online tubby

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17128 on: December 11, 2024, 04:25:48 pm »
Quote from: Qston on December 11, 2024, 04:09:40 pm
Is Dexter worth a go ? Never watched it and I know I am very late to it

Yep.  Falls off a cliff around season 5 but up to that it's a great show.
Offline Qston

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17129 on: December 11, 2024, 04:28:16 pm »
Quote from: tubby on December 11, 2024, 04:25:48 pm
Yep.  Falls off a cliff around season 5 but up to that it's a great show.

Cheers. Will add to the list for xmas binge watching.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17130 on: December 11, 2024, 04:42:53 pm »
Quote from: Qston on December 11, 2024, 04:09:40 pm
Is Dexter worth a go ? Never watched it and I know I am very late to it

Just stop watching at the end of Season 4 and pretend that was all that they made. One of the best shows ever up to then.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17131 on: December 11, 2024, 05:10:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on December  9, 2024, 11:04:14 pm
I enjoyed it, very silly and tongue in cheek but quite entertaining. Plus at 6 episodes its about as much TV series that i can consume.

I'm only halfway through but think it's great. I reckon the problem is that it's two shows in one - there's the Keira Knightley show (and she's very good) which is a bit of a standard spy mystery. And then there's the show Ben Whishaw is in, which is giving massive John Wick vibes. Loads of quirky underworld stuff (he goes to Liberty of London to get an ID on a fingerprint on a bullet!) which is very fun.

I think to be honest I'd have preferred they just did the Ben Whishaw show, but even Knightley is cutting loose and having fun.

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on December 11, 2024, 04:42:53 pm
Just stop watching at the end of Season 4 and pretend that was all that they made. One of the best shows ever up to then.

They're really flogging the Dexter horse now. They've obviously had the sequel show, and this week the new prequel following a young Dexter starts in the US. Then they're doing another sequel show plus potentially more spin offs.

Bit nuts for what was a good, but relatively limited concept.
Online Baby Huey

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17132 on: December 11, 2024, 06:22:00 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on December 11, 2024, 04:42:53 pm
Just stop watching at the end of Season 4 and pretend that was all that they made. One of the best shows ever up to then.
This the season with Lithgow? I stopped after that season, I couldn't see it being bettered. If so it appears I was right. ;D
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17133 on: December 11, 2024, 06:42:03 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on December 11, 2024, 06:22:00 pm
This the season with Lithgow? I stopped after that season, I couldn't see it being bettered. If so it appears I was right. ;D

Yep that's the one. You arguably made the greatest decision ever made!
Online Baby Huey

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17134 on: December 11, 2024, 06:58:05 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on December 11, 2024, 06:42:03 pm
Yep that's the one. You arguably made the greatest decision ever made!
I thought it was a stunning season. Lithgow back to playing the villain, ala Raising Cain, always a good thing. I just couldn't see how it could be bettered. That ending, wow!
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17135 on: December 11, 2024, 08:25:34 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on December 11, 2024, 06:58:05 pm
I thought it was a stunning season. Lithgow back to playing the villain, ala Raising Cain, always a good thing. I just couldn't see how it could be bettered. That ending, wow!

Now consider that season ending, and look up how the series as a whole ends...
Online Baby Huey

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17136 on: December 11, 2024, 08:32:14 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on December 11, 2024, 08:25:34 pm
Now consider that season ending, and look up how the series as a whole ends...
Looks to me like lazy writing. Leaving it open to a redux.
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17137 on: December 11, 2024, 08:33:39 pm »
It was an almost impossible fall in n quality. Worse than Game of Thrones, even. New Blood was better, but the bar was in the sediment. Bit being an idiot, Ill probably still watch the prequel, although not week to week, when its finished.

Edit: redux was already done, Huey.

Online Baby Huey

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17138 on: December 11, 2024, 08:45:27 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on December 11, 2024, 08:33:39 pm
It was an almost impossible fall in n quality. Worse than Game of Thrones, even. New Blood was better, but the bar was in the sediment. Bit being an idiot, Ill probably still watch the prequel, although not week to week, when its finished.

Edit: redux was already done, Huey.
Yes? I walked away from it for the simple reason that it couldn't be bettered and tv companies, show runners, in the USA have a tendency to flog shows to death.

I loved the finish to Deadwood. Not the first time, but on a repeat it made sense, over the course of it nothing had changed. Brilliant. Then I saw the movie...and hated it. Everything tied up neatly, and all the favourite characters getting their just rewards. Sometimes less is more.

I was in the USA over the summer and saw news that there's another off-shoot from the Big Bang Theory being mooted. There'll be three characters from the original in it. This is after Young Sheldon and it's off-shoot, Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage. Just lazy.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17139 on: Yesterday at 12:06:30 am »
How about The Detectives, starring Jasper Carrott & Robert Powell, as 2 inept bumbling police officers, the series started as sketches on Canned Carrott, but got its own series commissioned, here's one sketch starring Paul Barber, better known as Denzil from Only Fools & Horses.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cG9X6_o11ec

 ;D
Offline RedDeadRejection

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17140 on: Yesterday at 01:35:40 am »
Just finished watching Man on the Inside with Ted Danson on Netflix. Was surprisingly touched by it and it had some nice funny bones. Would recommend. Danson is excellent.
Offline Ycuzz

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17141 on: Yesterday at 10:06:52 am »
Quote from: Baby Huey on December 10, 2024, 05:29:52 pm

Bookie returns for season two on Thursday. I like this.


Heey! Thanks for the headsup. Was pleasantly surprised by that one.
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17142 on: Yesterday at 09:30:14 pm »
I have three arrows I enjoy just ended or ended.

Somebody Somewhere - a nice little comfort TV show ended Sunday.

What We Do in The Shadows and Star Trek: Lower Decks end next week. Probably the right time for the first one, too early for the second.

But three ending in the space on ten days is harsh :(
Offline Only Me

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17143 on: Yesterday at 10:50:12 pm »
Enjoyed Day of the Jackal.

Dont normally like Redmayne, but hes very good in this. Proper sociopath.

Well set up for a second season too.
Offline Ernie Clicker

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17144 on: Yesterday at 11:13:46 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 10:50:12 pm
Enjoyed Day of the Jackal.
Well set up for a second season too.
Yep I agree on both lines there mate.
Online peachybum

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17145 on: Yesterday at 11:30:05 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 10:50:12 pm
Enjoyed Day of the Jackal.

Dont normally like Redmayne, but hes very good in this. Proper sociopath.

Well set up for a second season too.

I did find it quite annoying that they didn't show him escaping twice (boat chase and car crash) whilst showing less important escapes throughout.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17146 on: Today at 02:20:46 am »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 10:50:12 pm
Enjoyed Day of the Jackal.

Dont normally like Redmayne, but hes very good in this. Proper sociopath.

Well set up for a second season too.

Loved this. Good story line and yes Redmayne was exceptional. He had that calmness that Fassbender conveyed in The Killer.

He reminds me of someone who's face is made out of putty.
Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17147 on: Today at 07:21:16 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:20:46 am
Loved this. Good story line and yes Redmayne was exceptional. He had that calmness that Fassbender conveyed in The Killer.

He reminds me of someone who's face is made out of putty.

Like rubber faced irritant Phil Cool?
Online kaesarsosei

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17148 on: Today at 08:33:17 am »
I'm only finished episode 3 of Jackal and kind of annoyed at all the discussion (not just here, its in other places too) about the possibility of Season 2. I don't know how the book or movie end so it seems like a bit of a spoiler.

Having said that, I do love the show so I'd be glad to see a second season.
Online slaphead

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17149 on: Today at 09:39:03 am »
Just started watching Gomorrah again. I forgot how good it is. I've seen the majority of the big hitters over the last number of years, but for me this is out on its own. It's like the Van Dijk of TV shows. Really intense and addictive. I'm not even sure if it's that big of a show, most people I speak to about it have never heard of it.
I read the book too, it's a bit chaotic the book. Great read all the same.
Online Baby Huey

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17150 on: Today at 10:27:14 am »
Quote from: peachybum on Yesterday at 11:30:05 pm
Shouldn't you spoiler this? Not everyone will have seen the whole series.
Online Baby Huey

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17151 on: Today at 10:29:02 am »
If anyone comes across English subtitles Sentinelles-Ukraine, could they let me know. Ta.
Online Trada

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17152 on: Today at 11:33:43 am »
secret level looks interesting each episode is based on a different computer game

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SvY9Uq7I30Y&amp;ab_channel=PrimeVideo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SvY9Uq7I30Y&amp;ab_channel=PrimeVideo</a>
