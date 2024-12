Finished Say Nothing last night, one of the best shows I have seen this year.



Haven’t got around to watching this yet but did see yesterday that Marian Price is suing Disney because of it.I also happened to have recently watched on Prime ‘I, Dolours’ which was made in 2018 and mainly a fairly candid interview with Marian’s sister from 2010, and some reenactment mixed in, which I found very interesting. Horrible events in our lifetime and although it’s hard to endorse their actions it was nevertheless very insightful to understand more about the experiences and motivations that shaped the sisters.