Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

Online Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17040 on: Yesterday at 07:01:31 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 06:52:40 pm
Yeah I did see that, as you say, a brilliant documentary. It was a really tough watch at times, so I can't even begin to imagine how tough it must have been for the participants baring their emotions and trauma for the camera like that.

How you getting on with say nothing?
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Six Beardy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17041 on: Yesterday at 07:02:41 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on November 18, 2024, 01:33:07 pm
Yeah, Id say after the first three episodes the tone changes, as it moves from young idealists to conflict worn realists.

Yep I've finished it now - and the early 'crime caper' stuff started to make sense; exactly as you describe. I thought it was excellent
Logged

Offline Six Beardy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17042 on: Yesterday at 07:22:17 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:01:31 pm
How you getting on with say nothing?

As sorry, I think we were posting at the same time. It's probably the best thing I've watched all year. If you haven't seen the documentary Ciara mentions above you should give it a go, it covers very similar themes, including interviews with one of Jean McConville's sons and his daughter. I think it's on the BBC iPlayer.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17043 on: Yesterday at 07:33:39 pm »
Inside Chinatown. Im a few episodes in, and honestly am not sure if I like it, but its growing on me.
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Online afc tukrish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17044 on: Yesterday at 08:40:15 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 07:33:39 pm
Inside Chinatown. Im a few episodes in, and honestly am not sure if I like it, but its growing on me.

Three eps in, and the Taika Waititi influence is recognizable.

It's not the same as Reservation Dogs, but there are more than a few similarities in confronting and mocking how ethnicities are presented in American media.

"I need an image enhanced" makes me giggle every time, the various send-ups of police procedurals are also pretty good.

Think there is more humor in Interior Chinatown than there was in Reservation Dogs, but only slightly; and there is plenty of serious undertone about finding one's place, and breaking out of it, behind the delivery-guy gags.

The first two episodes were perhaps a bit heavy on the humor, but after finishing episode 3 I'm looking forward to getting one or two more watched this evening.

As an aside, I enjoyed the vague time period; sort of hard to distinguish when the action takes place, with computers and digital files, including enhancements clashing with Cyndi Lauper and rotary telephones.

The super-hot Lana Lee, played by Chloe Bennet, smashing the absolute fuck out of the trash can on the corner is also good for a repetitive giggle. I kept thinking of the Sabotage/Beastie Boys video at various points while watching.

Recommend giving the show a good shot...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline SvenJohansen

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17045 on: Yesterday at 10:01:02 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 07:22:17 pm
As sorry, I think we were posting at the same time. It's probably the best thing I've watched all year. If you haven't seen the documentary Ciara mentions above you should give it a go, it covers very similar themes, including interviews with one of Jean McConville's sons and his daughter. I think it's on the BBC iPlayer.

It's on RTE Player too. Very good doc but also a tough watch.
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Baby Huey

  
  
  
  
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17046 on: Yesterday at 10:47:30 pm »
New season is out and about.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/L5B7Zfuz8zY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/L5B7Zfuz8zY</a>
Logged

Offline jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17047 on: Today at 07:21:01 pm »
I have just found out the last series of My Brilliant Friend is now available on Sky Atlantic.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Only Me

  
  
  
  
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #17048 on: Today at 11:35:25 pm »
Very much enjoying the Magpie Murders. No idea how I missed it first time round. Clever premise, a great cast and a nice easy watch. 2 eps in and loving it.
Logged
