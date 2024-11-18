Inside Chinatown. Im a few episodes in, and honestly am not sure if I like it, but its growing on me.



Three eps in, and the Taika Waititi influence is recognizable.It's not the same as Reservation Dogs, but there are more than a few similarities in confronting and mocking how ethnicities are presented in American media."I need an image enhanced" makes me giggle every time, the various send-ups of police procedurals are also pretty good.Think there is more humor in Interior Chinatown than there was in Reservation Dogs, but only slightly; and there is plenty of serious undertone about finding one's place, and breaking out of it, behind the delivery-guy gags.The first two episodes were perhaps a bit heavy on the humor, but after finishing episode 3 I'm looking forward to getting one or two more watched this evening.As an aside, I enjoyed the vague time period; sort of hard to distinguish when the action takes place, with computers and digital files, including enhancements clashing with Cyndi Lauper and rotary telephones.The super-hot Lana Lee, played by Chloe Bennet, smashing the absolute fuck out of the trash can on the corner is also good for a repetitive giggle. I kept thinking of the Sabotage/Beastie Boys video at various points while watching.Recommend giving the show a good shot...