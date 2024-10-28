« previous next »
Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

Elmo!

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #16880 on: October 28, 2024, 06:27:11 pm
Quote from: tubby on October 28, 2024, 05:13:07 pm
Anyone else noticed that the Beeb are using a weird camera focus trick on their shows these days?  Where the edges of the screen are blurry but the focus in the middle is crystal clear?  I'm sure there's a word for that style of shot.

Anyway, I've seen it lots on both Sherwood and Ludwig now, and I dunno if I like it.  Kind of distracting at times.

Aside from anything else, it helps with compression, which really helps with delivered 4K etc whilst streaming.
So Howard Philips

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #16881 on: October 28, 2024, 06:40:21 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on October 27, 2024, 08:50:30 am
Just started the new season of What We Do in the Shadows:

"Sleep hypnosis. Is such a thing even possible?"  :lmao :lmao

Where is it being streamed?
duvva 💅

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #16882 on: October 29, 2024, 06:40:25 pm
Fuckers on ITV3 have reduced Heartbeat to one episode a night and replaced the first episode with Downtown Abbey.

Furious
Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #16883 on: October 30, 2024, 04:51:43 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on October 29, 2024, 06:40:25 pm
Fuckers on ITV3 have reduced Heartbeat to one episode a night and replaced the first episode with Downtown Abbey.

Furious

One for the guilty pleasures thread this :)
duvva 💅

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #16884 on: October 30, 2024, 05:07:18 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on October 30, 2024, 04:51:43 pm
One for the guilty pleasures thread this :)
:D See my previous comments in that thread. I wont be made to feel guilty about something I enjoy even if others think its shite ;)
afc tukrish

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #16885 on: October 30, 2024, 05:08:16 pm
Just watched the FX version of The Bridge, thought it did a very good job at the various "wars" along the border and also with the cataclysmically tragic missing and murdered women in Juarez. Naturally, that led me back to Narcos Mexico, Season 3, with Victor running his doomed investigation into the same.

Narcos Mexico Season 3 is the best series of all six, the series creators got out on top, although I still would have loved to see their depiction of the Zetas rise.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #16886 on: October 30, 2024, 05:34:15 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on October 30, 2024, 04:51:43 pm
One for the guilty pleasures thread this :)

DI Ray is pretty decent Pete
Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #16887 on: October 30, 2024, 05:42:37 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 30, 2024, 05:34:15 pm
DI Ray is pretty decent Pete

Yeah saw that mate. Looks ok. Is It the second series?

I just finished 'Succession' and I'm still a bit blown away by it.

I'm waiting for a new trashy C5 drama with big detached houses with Bi-fold doors.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #16888 on: October 30, 2024, 05:45:47 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on October 30, 2024, 05:42:37 pm
Yeah saw that mate. Looks ok. Is It the second series?

I just finished 'Succession' and I'm still a bit blown away by it.

I'm waiting for a new trashy C5 drama with big detached houses with Bi-fold doors.

There is one of them coming called Ellis

https://inews.co.uk/culture/television/ellis-release-date-cast-filming-locations-3352153
Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #16889 on: October 30, 2024, 05:53:15 pm
Corrie Nick

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #16890 on: October 30, 2024, 05:59:06 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on October 30, 2024, 05:42:37 pm
Yeah saw that mate. Looks ok. Is It the second series?

I just finished 'Succession' and I'm still a bit blown away by it.

I'm waiting for a new trashy C5 drama with big detached houses with Bi-fold doors.

Think I need to watch the last few episodes again
Spoiler
from Logans death onwards.
[close]
Only Me

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #16891 on: October 30, 2024, 06:30:44 pm
Just finished Dark Winds season 2.

Really enjoyed it, cant wait for s3.

Largely unknown cast, unusual but very interesting setting, and beautiful scenery. Strong story lines too, and great characters.

Highly recommended.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #16892 on: October 30, 2024, 06:45:44 pm
Has anyone started Rivals?
Corrie Nick

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #16893 on: October 30, 2024, 07:01:04 pm
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #16894 on: October 30, 2024, 07:04:00 pm
afc tukrish

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #16895 on: October 30, 2024, 09:26:51 pm
Quote from: Only Me on October 30, 2024, 06:30:44 pm
Just finished Dark Winds season 2.

Really enjoyed it, cant wait for s3.

Largely unknown cast, unusual but very interesting setting, and beautiful scenery. Strong story lines too, and great characters.

Highly recommended.

Agreed, was very compelling and really well-paced.

AMC still turning out some good stuff...
Claire.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #16896 on: November 1, 2024, 08:34:49 am
Probably already posted but Ive just seen it and I am excited so I dont care, new series of Bad Sisters 13th November 🥳
Andy_lfc

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #16897 on: November 1, 2024, 08:50:35 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ETo4hnxVFho" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ETo4hnxVFho</a>


Out mid November and based on the book of the same name by Patrick Radden O'Keefe: The shocking disappearance of Jean McConville, a single mother of ten who was abducted from her home in 1972 and never seen alive again. But McConville was only one of many others who became known collectively as The Disappeared. Through the eyes of various IRA members, including sisters Dolours and Marian Price, young women who transformed into magnetic symbols of radical politics, Brendan Hughes, a tight-lipped but conflicted military strategist, and Gerry Adams, a savvy political operator who would go on to negotiate peace but ultimately deny his involvement with the IRA, Say Nothing unpacks the extremes some people will go to within a civil rights movement as they pursue their ideals, the mystery surrounding The Disappeared, the cost of silence, and the way society mends or doesn't after a long and bloody conflict.
Red-Soldier

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #16898 on: November 1, 2024, 08:53:24 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on October 12, 2024, 11:09:05 pm
Yeah Taboo was brilliant. All star cast and the acting was sublime.

Jonathan Pryce as the CEO of the East India Company was great.

Been waiting for a second series but it never came. So BBC, give them a second series you shits!!

Yep.  Top quality actors and acting, across the board.  Hope they do make a second series.

BarryCrocker

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #16899 on: November 1, 2024, 09:29:07 am
Quote from: Claire. on November  1, 2024, 08:34:49 am
Probably already posted but Ive just seen it and I am excited so I dont care, new series of Bad Sisters 13th November 🥳

Bloody brilliant. I just love Sharon Horgan.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #16900 on: November 1, 2024, 09:38:08 am
Quote from: Claire. on November  1, 2024, 08:34:49 am
Probably already posted but Ive just seen it and I am excited so I dont care, new series of Bad Sisters 13th November 🥳
I could literally burst with excitement

I wonder what they will do with it?

I only recently discovered that Becka is Bono's daughter



Stubbins

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #16901 on: November 1, 2024, 11:21:38 am
Quote from: kavah on October 25, 2024, 08:51:15 pm
Kate Blanchet is amazing in disclaimer. Also great are Kevin Kline and Lesley Manville. Its very well made TV.

I've enjoyed this. Last episode today I think. Kevin Kline has been absolutely outstanding as the husband & father seeking retribution. Can't help but think there's a twist coming though.
bradders1011

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #16902 on: November 1, 2024, 12:24:52 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 30, 2024, 06:45:44 pm
Has anyone started Rivals?

Couple of episodes in - it's old-fashioned campy fun. Banging soundtrack too, being set in '86. Even as someone born in '88 you can properly spot the real-life inspirations for the characters and stories.
filopastry

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #16903 on: November 1, 2024, 02:02:00 pm
Apparently they are filming Slow Horses just down the road from me today!
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #16904 on: November 1, 2024, 02:44:38 pm
Quote from: filopastry on November  1, 2024, 02:02:00 pm
Apparently they are filming Slow Horses just down the road from me today!

Thats cool
Loads of stuff gets filmed near my old office in Manchester, I love watching tv and recognising places
sinnermichael

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #16905 on: November 1, 2024, 05:19:54 pm
Day of the Jackal out on Sky Atlantic on the 7th. Looks good.
RedSince86

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #16906 on: November 1, 2024, 05:42:54 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on November  1, 2024, 05:19:54 pm
Day of the Jackal out on Sky Atlantic on the 7th. Looks good.
I've been waiting for this since I saw the excellent trailer a couple of Months ago, Redmayne looks a brilliant casting of the Jackal.
bradders1011

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #16907 on: November 1, 2024, 09
Got to go a long way to beat Edward Fox.
Offline Six Beardy

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16908 on: November 1, 2024, 09:38:16 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on November  1, 2024, 11:21:38 am
I've enjoyed this. Last episode today I think. Kevin Kline has been absolutely outstanding as the husband & father seeking retribution. Can't help but think there's a twist coming though.

Yeah I've been enjoying  too. It wasn't til the end of ep 2 I realised Ali G was playing the husband - I checked out the cast list and saw Kevin Kline was in it too, I honestly didn't recognise him at all. I've not watched the latest episode yet - I think there's still another one to come next week

I wonder if Kylie's been watching it ?  :-[ ;D

I love Cate Blanchett - her top performance for me was in her yellow suit with Sparks at Glastonbury... iconic.  ;D
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16909 on: November 2, 2024, 08:19:42 am »
The trailers for Day of the Jackal on Sky Atlantic look very high production.

Looking forward to watching that
Offline jillc

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16910 on: November 2, 2024, 10:01:01 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November  2, 2024, 08:19:42 am
The trailers for Day of the Jackal on Sky Atlantic look very high production.

Looking forward to watching that

I loved the book of this but I hate the fact that they have changed the actual story. The film was a classic and I just cannot see Eddie Redmayne as an assassin.
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16911 on: November 2, 2024, 12:53:58 pm »
Quote from: jillc on November  2, 2024, 10:01:01 am
I loved the book of this but I hate the fact that they have changed the actual story. The film was a classic and I just cannot see Eddie Redmayne as an assassin.
Ive not read the book or seen the original film. Sounds as though that may be a plus, having less to compare it to
Online Corrie Nick

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16912 on: November 2, 2024, 01:09:44 pm »
Quote from: jillc on November  2, 2024, 10:01:01 am
I loved the book of this but I hate the fact that they have changed the actual story. The film was a classic and I just cannot see Eddie Redmayne as an assassin.

Getting confused with my old thrillers. Day of the Jackal was about the plan to assassinate De Gaulle wasnt it?
Offline jillc

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16913 on: November 2, 2024, 01:13:26 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on November  2, 2024, 01:09:44 pm
Getting confused with my old thrillers. Day of the Jackal was about the plan to assassinate De Gaulle wasnt it?

That's the one, they made a film in 1973, starring Edward Fox who was the assassin and he was outstanding in that. The setting in the book was a group of miltary right wingers trying to take out De Gaulle after he granted Algeria independence.
Offline markedasred

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16914 on: Yesterday at 12:14:18 am »
I rarely watch ITV, but have been in to the ITVx website a few times recently as I had run out of interesting Crime Drama elsewhere. Saw the first series of Ridley with Adrian Dunbar, and was very impressed. He ends each episode with a Richard Hawley song in a jazz setting, and he has a fine voice. Series 2 was shown in the US already, couldn't see it on my usual streaming site, and heard nothing about it coming to the Uk yet.
Online Buck Pete

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16915 on: Today at 10:09:03 am »
"Until I Kill You".  A new true crime drama on ITV that started last night. Fucking hell it's really good (in a bad way).

Anna Maxwell Martin is great, as is the guy who plays the seriously scary antagonist, Scouser Shaun Evans.

We watched the first 2 eps (All eps up on ITVX if you wanna binge-watch).  We're watching the final two eps tonight.

Edge of the seat stuff in parts.
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16916 on: Today at 10:30:31 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:09:03 am
"Until I Kill You".  A new true crime drama on ITV that started last night. Fucking hell it's really good (in a bad way).

Anna Maxwell Martin is great, as is the guy who plays the seriously scary antagonist, Scouser Shaun Evans.

We watched the first 2 eps (All eps up on ITVX if you wanna binge-watch).  We're watching the final two eps tonight.

Edge of the seat stuff in parts.

Ah thanks for that - completely missed that or any talk of it. Will get it downloaded!
