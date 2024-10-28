« previous next »
Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
October 28, 2024, 06:27:11 pm
Quote from: tubby on October 28, 2024, 05:13:07 pm
Anyone else noticed that the Beeb are using a weird camera focus trick on their shows these days?  Where the edges of the screen are blurry but the focus in the middle is crystal clear?  I'm sure there's a word for that style of shot.

Anyway, I've seen it lots on both Sherwood and Ludwig now, and I dunno if I like it.  Kind of distracting at times.

Aside from anything else, it helps with compression, which really helps with delivered 4K etc whilst streaming.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
October 28, 2024, 06:40:21 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on October 27, 2024, 08:50:30 am
Just started the new season of What We Do in the Shadows:

"Sleep hypnosis. Is such a thing even possible?"  :lmao :lmao

Where is it being streamed?
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
October 29, 2024, 06:40:25 pm
Fuckers on ITV3 have reduced Heartbeat to one episode a night and replaced the first episode with Downtown Abbey.

Furious
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
October 30, 2024, 04:51:43 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on October 29, 2024, 06:40:25 pm
Fuckers on ITV3 have reduced Heartbeat to one episode a night and replaced the first episode with Downtown Abbey.

Furious

One for the guilty pleasures thread this :)
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
October 30, 2024, 05:07:18 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on October 30, 2024, 04:51:43 pm
One for the guilty pleasures thread this :)
:D See my previous comments in that thread. I wont be made to feel guilty about something I enjoy even if others think its shite ;)
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
October 30, 2024, 05:08:16 pm
Just watched the FX version of The Bridge, thought it did a very good job at the various "wars" along the border and also with the cataclysmically tragic missing and murdered women in Juarez. Naturally, that led me back to Narcos Mexico, Season 3, with Victor running his doomed investigation into the same.

Narcos Mexico Season 3 is the best series of all six, the series creators got out on top, although I still would have loved to see their depiction of the Zetas rise.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
October 30, 2024, 05:34:15 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on October 30, 2024, 04:51:43 pm
One for the guilty pleasures thread this :)

DI Ray is pretty decent Pete
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
October 30, 2024, 05:42:37 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 30, 2024, 05:34:15 pm
DI Ray is pretty decent Pete

Yeah saw that mate. Looks ok. Is It the second series?

I just finished 'Succession' and I'm still a bit blown away by it.

I'm waiting for a new trashy C5 drama with big detached houses with Bi-fold doors.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
October 30, 2024, 05:45:47 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on October 30, 2024, 05:42:37 pm
Yeah saw that mate. Looks ok. Is It the second series?

I just finished 'Succession' and I'm still a bit blown away by it.

I'm waiting for a new trashy C5 drama with big detached houses with Bi-fold doors.

There is one of them coming called Ellis

https://inews.co.uk/culture/television/ellis-release-date-cast-filming-locations-3352153
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
October 30, 2024, 05:53:15 pm
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
October 30, 2024, 05:59:06 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on October 30, 2024, 05:42:37 pm
Yeah saw that mate. Looks ok. Is It the second series?

I just finished 'Succession' and I'm still a bit blown away by it.

I'm waiting for a new trashy C5 drama with big detached houses with Bi-fold doors.

Think I need to watch the last few episodes again
Spoiler
from Logans death onwards.
[close]
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
October 30, 2024, 06:30:44 pm
Just finished Dark Winds season 2.

Really enjoyed it, cant wait for s3.

Largely unknown cast, unusual but very interesting setting, and beautiful scenery. Strong story lines too, and great characters.

Highly recommended.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
October 30, 2024, 06:45:44 pm
Has anyone started Rivals?
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
October 30, 2024, 07:01:04 pm
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
October 30, 2024, 07:04:00 pm
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
October 30, 2024, 09:26:51 pm
Quote from: Only Me on October 30, 2024, 06:30:44 pm
Just finished Dark Winds season 2.

Really enjoyed it, cant wait for s3.

Largely unknown cast, unusual but very interesting setting, and beautiful scenery. Strong story lines too, and great characters.

Highly recommended.

Agreed, was very compelling and really well-paced.

AMC still turning out some good stuff...
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 08:34:49 am
Probably already posted but Ive just seen it and I am excited so I dont care, new series of Bad Sisters 13th November 🥳
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 08:50:35 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ETo4hnxVFho" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ETo4hnxVFho</a>


Out mid November and based on the book of the same name by Patrick Radden O'Keefe: The shocking disappearance of Jean McConville, a single mother of ten who was abducted from her home in 1972 and never seen alive again. But McConville was only one of many others who became known collectively as The Disappeared. Through the eyes of various IRA members, including sisters Dolours and Marian Price, young women who transformed into magnetic symbols of radical politics, Brendan Hughes, a tight-lipped but conflicted military strategist, and Gerry Adams, a savvy political operator who would go on to negotiate peace but ultimately deny his involvement with the IRA, Say Nothing unpacks the extremes some people will go to within a civil rights movement as they pursue their ideals, the mystery surrounding The Disappeared, the cost of silence, and the way society mends or doesn't after a long and bloody conflict.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 08:53:24 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on October 12, 2024, 11:09:05 pm
Yeah Taboo was brilliant. All star cast and the acting was sublime.

Jonathan Pryce as the CEO of the East India Company was great.

Been waiting for a second series but it never came. So BBC, give them a second series you shits!!

Yep.  Top quality actors and acting, across the board.  Hope they do make a second series.

