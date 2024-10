Just watched the FX version of The Bridge, thought it did a very good job at the various "wars" along the border and also with the cataclysmically tragic missing and murdered women in Juarez. Naturally, that led me back to Narcos Mexico, Season 3, with Victor running his doomed investigation into the same.



Narcos Mexico Season 3 is the best series of all six, the series creators got out on top, although I still would have loved to see their depiction of the Zetas rise.