Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16680 on: September 14, 2024, 04:01:04 pm »
Clarkson is vile.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16681 on: September 14, 2024, 04:02:57 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on September 14, 2024, 04:01:04 pm
Clarkson is vile.

Yep prick tory bully.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16682 on: September 15, 2024, 08:47:04 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on September 14, 2024, 04:01:04 pm
Clarkson is vile.
spot on, would never watch anything with that c*nt in it
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16683 on: September 15, 2024, 08:47:56 pm »
Going to watch Nightsleeper on iPlayer
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16684 on: September 15, 2024, 09:14:02 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on September 15, 2024, 08:47:56 pm
Going to watch Nightsleeper on iPlayer

Saw the first episode, actually quite good.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16685 on: September 15, 2024, 10:34:17 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on September  4, 2024, 12:10:56 pm
Mine too and Mr Inbetween is comfortably in my top 5 TV shows of all time.

The Season 2 episodes went from hilarious to extremely dark and back again.

Absolutely magnificent show.


:)


Thanks for the heads up on Mr Inbetween.

No idea how, but had never heard of this.

Just watched season 1 in one go.

Bloody fantastic!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16686 on: September 15, 2024, 10:42:36 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on September 15, 2024, 09:14:02 pm
Saw the first episode, actually quite good.
Similar to Hijack but on a train! Good first episode as long as you dont think about it too logically.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16687 on: September 15, 2024, 10:56:04 pm »
Finally found The Street by Jimmy McGovern on the firestick. Its better than I remember.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16688 on: September 15, 2024, 11:56:49 pm »
I know how Clarkson Hammond and May all go down on here...
I don't look at the politics involved. I'm 34 years old and these three were staples of my life for 20+ years.. I am leftie and never bothered with their opinions. So fuck the politics for one minute...
I used to have dinner at Christmas with family and watch the specials. If I had an hour spare waiting around, it would be the thing on the tv.  I've got no shame in that. It was fucking sad watching that last episode. Judge all you want. I don't give a toss.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16689 on: Yesterday at 12:48:42 am »
Always enjoyed Alaska type survival shows. Started watching a Netflix show called Outlast. Different in that its team based and not solo.
Totally got side swiped when two players realized that technically there were no rules and started stealing from and then trashing their neighbors camp. Like stealing sleeping bags when they are in Alaska at 0C.
Its a mental Lord of the Flies type show.
Just watched S1. Into S2.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16690 on: Yesterday at 09:09:55 am »
Quote from: jonkrux on September 15, 2024, 11:56:49 pm
I know how Clarkson Hammond and May all go down on here...
I don't look at the politics involved. I'm 34 years old and these three were staples of my life for 20+ years.. I am leftie and never bothered with their opinions. So fuck the politics for one minute...
I used to have dinner at Christmas with family and watch the specials. If I had an hour spare waiting around, it would be the thing on the tv.  I've got no shame in that. It was fucking sad watching that last episode. Judge all you want. I don't give a toss.
don't mind May and Hammond but I can't stand Clarkson, I'd rather wank myself off with a barb wire glove than watch anything that loudmouth c*nt is on
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16691 on: Yesterday at 09:12:42 am »
Quote from: keano7 on September 15, 2024, 10:42:36 pm
Similar to Hijack but on a train! Good first episode as long as you dont think about it too logically.
watched the first three episodes last night and thought it was decent
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16692 on: Yesterday at 01:16:43 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on September 15, 2024, 10:34:17 pm

Thanks for the heads up on Mr Inbetween.

No idea how, but had never heard of this.

Just watched season 1 in one go.

Bloody fantastic!

Hadn't heard of it either, watched the first three episodes last night, fantastic, indeed...
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16693 on: Yesterday at 01:46:05 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 01:16:43 pm
Hadn't heard of it either, watched the first three episodes last night, fantastic, indeed...

Mr inbetween is brilliant. Great back story about how it came about also.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16694 on: Yesterday at 02:37:10 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on September 15, 2024, 10:56:04 pm
Finally found The Street by Jimmy McGovern on the firestick. Its better than I remember.

Have you watched S1 E2 yet? The episode is titled 'Stan'.

One of my favorite ever drama scenes is when Stan (Jim Broadbent) lets rip on a pub full of Utd fans.  (He is trying to commit suicide so his missus gets his pension pot)

I bet Jimmy Mcgovern loved writing that scene. I never get tired of watching it. :)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9c9UqskmPFs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9c9UqskmPFs</a>


Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16695 on: Yesterday at 06:03:01 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 01:16:43 pm
Hadn't heard of it either, watched the first three episodes last night, fantastic, indeed...

He dies in the end  ;D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16696 on: Yesterday at 07:01:19 pm »
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16697 on: Yesterday at 07:11:04 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 01:16:43 pm
Hadn't heard of it either, watched the first three episodes last night, fantastic, indeed...
The shootout scenes are meticulously done from what i've read from ex Swat or military posting on the subreddit and Youtube comments, right down to how much ammo a certain gun uses in the Magazine.

Also has some amazing humour. ;D

It's truly one of the greatest TV shows this century.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16698 on: Yesterday at 07:34:59 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 01:46:05 pm
Mr inbetween is brilliant. Great back story about how it came about also.

Sought it out because of your post. Fascinating indeed.

https://www.smh.com.au/culture/tv-and-radio/he-was-decades-on-the-dole-and-going-nowhere-then-scott-ryan-hit-the-tv-jackpot-20221205-p5c3r6.html

Has anyone watched the film that came before the show? I can definitely see the mockumentary angle working with the character.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16699 on: Yesterday at 08:43:21 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 07:34:59 pm
Sought it out because of your post. Fascinating indeed.

https://www.smh.com.au/culture/tv-and-radio/he-was-decades-on-the-dole-and-going-nowhere-then-scott-ryan-hit-the-tv-jackpot-20221205-p5c3r6.html

Has anyone watched the film that came before the show? I can definitely see the mockumentary angle working with the character.
The film is still on Youtube, i think it's on Prime as well.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16700 on: Yesterday at 11:17:41 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 09:12:42 am
watched the first three episodes last night and thought it was decent

I binged the whole series. Decent binge TV. I predicted more shows like this after Hi/jack. We've had red-eye and now nightsleeper. Next "Bus*crawler" or "Tram>ears"? The format does create tension.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #16701 on: Today at 12:13:13 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:17:41 pm
I binged the whole series. Decent binge TV. I predicted more shows like this after Hi/jack. We've had red-eye and now nightsleeper. Next "Bus*crawler" or "Tram>ears"? The format does create tension.

Decent premise but the acting was bloody poor on Nightsleeper.
