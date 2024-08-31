« previous next »
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
August 31, 2024, 10:47:45 am
Quote from: IgorBobbins on August 31, 2024, 10:45:56 am
Probably give this one a miss.  Thought the last season was dreadful (having quite enjoyed the first 2)
The 4th is the best book though.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 2, 2024, 08:58:37 am
Gah..

Need to start making a list.

Working my way thru Justified now, (just started s2). Not too bad, som good, some... uhm... a bit friday-evening-cops'n-robbers-family-watching. Still, will continue.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
September 2, 2024, 09:05:31 am
Has anybody seen Terminator Zero animated tv series?
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 08:23:36 am
Got my Mrs to watch The Last Kingdom and she is now addicted to it. Happy days. She isn`t overly happy with me explaining the historical context every 15 minutes mind.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 03:06:10 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on August 24, 2024, 05:21:03 pm
Would kill for a Quarry re-watch, hoping Cinemax becomes available on a streaming service as Showtime and AMC have done on Paramount and Netflix respectively...
Have you seen DNA do Crime/Criminal Code?

I think you'd enjoy this. A good Brazilian series that's based around the complex work of federal police officers in an unprecedented investigation that culminates in the beginning of a thread that unravels, like no other, the construction of crime in the country. Shades of Sicario in every episode. And as outrageous as the initial robbery might seem, it's based on an actual robbery. Worth a watch, and season two should drop late this year.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8IIJC-T4myo?" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8IIJC-T4myo?</a>


Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 03:21:53 pm
Late to this, but started watching Obituary on Netflix last night.  Has made a very promising start!
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 03:27:02 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 03:06:10 pm
Have you seen DNA do Crime/Criminal Code?

I think you'd enjoy this. A good Brazilian series that's based around the complex work of federal police officers in an unprecedented investigation that culminates in the beginning of a thread that unravels, like no other, the construction of crime in the country. Shades of Sicario in every episode. And as outrageous as the initial robbery might seem, it's based on an actual robbery. Worth a watch, and season two should drop late this year.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8IIJC-T4myo?" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8IIJC-T4myo?</a>




Haven't, been looking for a series, and it's available on Netflix stateside...

Week just keeps getting better after last Sunday... ;D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 03:57:16 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on May  3, 2024, 10:35:01 pm
Series 3 of Clarkson Farm. Which manages as ever to harness all Clarksons best bits and leave behind his bad bits.
Its silly sometimes but is really about the countryside and farming in a way other programmes have never managed to capture without being utterly dull, or totally staged (and dull)


Up to the final episode after putting off starting the new series.

It's so enjoyable (the goat episode was brilliantly funny)
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 04:01:03 pm
Gone Fishing season 7 due for release in early November (and the BBC have commissioned season 8 for next year)

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 08:11:24 pm
Kaos is very good. 2 episodes in.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 08:14:34 pm
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 08:23:36 am
Got my Mrs to watch The Last Kingdom and she is now addicted to it. Happy days. She isn`t overly happy with me explaining the historical context every 15 minutes mind.

One of my favourite series that, such an underrated show.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Yesterday at 08:40:05 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 08:11:24 pm
Kaos is very good. 2 episodes in.

I've watched a few and like it a lot too, it's a lot of fun and the episodes are just the right length. Jeff Goldblum in particular is great.

Also, as someone who's been reading a lot about Greek myths recently, it's fun to try and figure out who each character is and what's going to happen to them as well as the little in jokes.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 12:01:24 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 08:11:24 pm
Kaos is very good. 2 episodes in.
Same.

Jut done 2 and loving it so far.

Prometheus looking at the Camera. D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 12:03:16 am
Quote from: Ycuzz on September  2, 2024, 08:58:37 am
Working my way thru Justified now, (just started s2). Not too bad, som good, some... uhm... a bit friday-evening-cops'n-robbers-family-watching. Still, will continue.

I'm up to ep 7 on series 1 of Justified - enjoying it but it hasn't really grabbed me yet but get the sense it might take a while to fully get into it's stride, so will hang in there. I put it on hold to rewatch Mr Inbetween - such a great show. First time round I binged it in no time and it's strange but I hardly remember any of it at all. The one downside of bingeing - all episodes merge into one another and by the end it's all just a blur, like wolfing down fast food. Ray Shoesmith is probably one of my favourite TV characters of all time.

Anyone on here had dimmies ? I had to google what they were and not sure if I like the sound of them really but if they are good enough for Ray Shoesmith I'd give them a go (in the unlikely event of me ever getting the chance). Are dimmies even available anywhere in the UK ? I'm not trekking all the way to Australia for foodstuff I suspect I'd probably hate.  ;D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 05:52:45 am
regarding Justified, the first season is episodic, kinda crime of the week, but it matures into something much deeper and layered.  Well worth sticking with.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 07:14:43 am
Quote from: Six Beardy on Today at 12:03:16 am
I'm up to ep 7 on series 1 of Justified - enjoying it but it hasn't really grabbed me yet but get the sense it might take a while to fully get into it's stride, so will hang in there. I put it on hold to rewatch Mr Inbetween - such a great show. First time round I binged it in no time and it's strange but I hardly remember any of it at all. The one downside of bingeing - all episodes merge into one another and by the end it's all just a blur, like wolfing down fast food. Ray Shoesmith is probably one of my favourite TV characters of all time.

Anyone on here had dimmies ? I had to google what they were and not sure if I like the sound of them really but if they are good enough for Ray Shoesmith I'd give them a go (in the unlikely event of me ever getting the chance). Are dimmies even available anywhere in the UK ? I'm not trekking all the way to Australia for foodstuff I suspect I'd probably hate.  ;D
Dim Sum. As to Justified, stick with it, it's really good.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=255350.0

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 08:47:00 am
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 07:14:43 am
Dim Sum. As to Justified, stick with it, it's really good.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=255350.0



They're not dimmies. They're mainly dumplings, pork buns,

Dimmies consist of pork, prawns, water chestnuts, spring onions, and soy sauce wrapped in a soft skin-like wrapper. They can be steamed or fried.

And they're bloody delicious.

Mr Inbetween is probably the best Australian TV ever.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 10:02:02 am
The first episode of Slow Horses S4 is up. It's safe to say it starts with a bang. Lamb is as gloriously rancid as ever.

Spoiler
The "twist" is a bit obvious, but it's a great first episode.
[close]
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 12:10:56 pm
Quote from: Six Beardy on Today at 12:03:16 am
Ray Shoesmith is probably one of my favourite TV characters of all time.


Mine too and Mr Inbetween is comfortably in my top 5 TV shows of all time.

The Season 2 episodes went from hilarious to extremely dark and back again.

Absolutely magnificent show.


Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:47:00 am

Mr Inbetween is probably the best Australian TV ever.


:)
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 12:13:05 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:10:56 pm
Mine too and Mr Inbetween is comfortably in my top 5 TV shows of all time.

The Season 2 episodes went from hilarious to extremely dark and back again.

Absolutely magnificent show.
This, best thing about Lockdown 1 was discovering Mr Inbetween on here, and just as i finished it, the final season had just started.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 12:26:14 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:13:05 pm
This, best thing about Lockdown 1 was discovering Mr Inbetween on here, and just as i finished it, the final season had just started.



Rake is another good one if you're looking for another Aussie pro[an?]tagonist.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1587000/
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 12:29:56 pm
Quote from: .adam on Today at 12:26:14 pm
Rake is another good one if you're looking for another Aussie pro[an?]tagonist.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1587000/

Looks great, defo giving this a go, cheers.

On the subject of Aussie TV shows.  Finished the second season of "The Twelve" last night. Was pretty good and much better than S1 in my opinion.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Today at 12:50:56 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:47:00 am


Mr Inbetween is probably the best Australian TV ever.
Probably is the best.

My favourites are Upper Middle Bogan, No Activity, Wilfred and a little seen crime mini-series called Blue Murder, which I think is excellent.
