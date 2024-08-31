Probably give this one a miss. Thought the last season was dreadful (having quite enjoyed the first 2)
Would kill for a Quarry re-watch, hoping Cinemax becomes available on a streaming service as Showtime and AMC have done on Paramount and Netflix respectively...
Have you seen DNA do Crime/Criminal Code? I think you'd enjoy this. A good Brazilian series that's based around the complex work of federal police officers in an unprecedented investigation that culminates in the beginning of a thread that unravels, like no other, the construction of crime in the country. Shades of Sicario in every episode. And as outrageous as the initial robbery might seem, it's based on an actual robbery. Worth a watch, and season two should drop late this year.<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8IIJC-T4myo?" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8IIJC-T4myo?</a>
Series 3 of Clarkson Farm. Which manages as ever to harness all Clarksons best bits and leave behind his bad bits.Its silly sometimes but is really about the countryside and farming in a way other programmes have never managed to capture without being utterly dull, or totally staged (and dull)
Got my Mrs to watch The Last Kingdom and she is now addicted to it. Happy days. She isn`t overly happy with me explaining the historical context every 15 minutes mind.
Kaos is very good. 2 episodes in.
Working my way thru Justified now, (just started s2). Not too bad, som good, some... uhm... a bit friday-evening-cops'n-robbers-family-watching. Still, will continue.
I'm up to ep 7 on series 1 of Justified - enjoying it but it hasn't really grabbed me yet but get the sense it might take a while to fully get into it's stride, so will hang in there. I put it on hold to rewatch Mr Inbetween - such a great show. First time round I binged it in no time and it's strange but I hardly remember any of it at all. The one downside of bingeing - all episodes merge into one another and by the end it's all just a blur, like wolfing down fast food. Ray Shoesmith is probably one of my favourite TV characters of all time.Anyone on here had dimmies ? I had to google what they were and not sure if I like the sound of them really but if they are good enough for Ray Shoesmith I'd give them a go (in the unlikely event of me ever getting the chance). Are dimmies even available anywhere in the UK ? I'm not trekking all the way to Australia for foodstuff I suspect I'd probably hate.
Dim Sum. As to Justified, stick with it, it's really good.https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=255350.0
Ray Shoesmith is probably one of my favourite TV characters of all time.
Mr Inbetween is probably the best Australian TV ever.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Mine too and Mr Inbetween is comfortably in my top 5 TV shows of all time.The Season 2 episodes went from hilarious to extremely dark and back again.Absolutely magnificent show.
This, best thing about Lockdown 1 was discovering Mr Inbetween on here, and just as i finished it, the final season had just started.
Rake is another good one if you're looking for another Aussie pro[an?]tagonist.https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1587000/
